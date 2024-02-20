Black History Month is here and, for the latest episode of Wom/n Worldwide, we’re celebrating the record-setting achievements of Black women in music and entertainment that you should know about.

Over the last few years, the pages of the her-story books have been filled with several notable entries from Black women across the arts. From music to TV and, of course, movies, host Drew Dorsey pays tribute to these awe-inspiring trailblazers kicking down doors throughout the industry.

In this episode, we honor icons like Jennifer Hudson and Viola Davis for their recent entry into the exclusive EGOT club, but these phenomenal women aren’t the only onscreen powerhouses that take centerstage. Dorsey also shines the spotlight on TV stars Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

And the flower-giving didn’t stop there. We couldn’t miss out on marking the streaming and charting history set by SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, SOS, or the impressive feat Nicki Minaj’s long-awaited Pink Friday 2 album accomplished for women in rap music. What about the sheer dominance Beyoncé has shown at the Grammy Awards? Yes, Dorsey dives into that, too, along with a few sweet caveats about Queen Bey’s culture-shifting album, Renaissance.

Check out the full episode above.