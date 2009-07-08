’09 Free Agency: Miami Heat

Although the ’09 NBA free agent class isn’t as stacked as in years past â€” not to mention the League is being more thrifty than ever due to the slumping economy â€” teams still have holes they want to plug, and players have moves they want to make. Here, we break down all 30 NBA teams’ free agent strategy…
ROSTER
G – Dwyane Wade, Mario Chalmers, Daequan Cook, Chris Quinn, Yakhouba Diawara, Luther Head, Patrick Beverley
F – Michael Beasley, Udonis Haslem, James Jones, Jamario Moon, Dorell Wright, Robert Dozier
C – Jermaine O’Neal, Joel Anthony, Jamaal Magloire, Mark Blount
FREE AGENTS
Moon (R), Anthony (R), Head, Magloire
ANALYSIS
Pat Riley and D-Wade are at an impasse. The short version: Riley doesn’t want to break the bank building a team around Wade if Wade is just gonna leave (probably for New York) next summer, but if Riley doesn’t get his superstar some help right away, it’s even more likely Wade will leave. Riley wants Wade to sign a contract extension before free agency comes up in 2010, but Wade wants to have a better team around him, and was recently critical of Miami’s offseason inactivity. While elite teams like the Lakers, Celtics, Spurs and Cavs have all made significant moves to improve, Miami hasn’t done anything.
Going into the signing period, Miami had the NBA’s 10th-highest payroll at $69.6 million for ’09-10, including $15M for Wade and $22M for O’Neal. They’re already in the luxury tax, and as Riley recently told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, ”If you take a look at the list, I don’t think there’s anybody on that [free agent] list that’s a perfect fit for us — for what we have and what it’s going to cost. We have a mid-level [exception]. And anybody I want is going to want more.”
So far, the only standout name tied to Miami in free agent rumors has been Allen Iverson. But, like always, the question is whether The Answer would be willing to take a lesser role. Chalmers is the future at point guard for this team, and A.I. would really be most effective as a scorer off the bench similar to Manu Ginobili and Ben Gordon. If Iverson buys in, he’d get plenty of minutes and plenty of shots, and as a second-year pro, Chalmers couldn’t complain too much if Iverson replaced him in a crunch-time lineup of Iverson-Wade-Beasley-Haslem-O’Neal. And if Iverson’s not the guy, the Heat still need a better point guard behind Chalmers than Quinn.
Small forward has also been a weak spot, but Beasley is being groomed to take over the position. Miami also needs depth at center, where O’Neal can’t be relied on to show up for 82 games, Magloire and Anthony are free agents, and Blount stinks.
IDEAL TARGETS
PG – Allen Iverson, Nate Robinson (R), Stephon Marbury, C.J. Watson (R), Ronnie Price, Bobby Jackson, Anthony Carter
C – Ryan Hollins (R), Channing Frye, Stromile Swift, Theo Ratliff, Melvin Ely, Johan Petro
NBA FREE AGENCY ANALYSIS
New Orleans Hornets
Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic
Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Clippers
Dont think I didnt notice every player mentioned in this article is black, AB.
Heres how it works losers, get Wade a scorer now, AI. Let the have some fun this season. Drop JO’s 20 mill and some other baggage in 2010, hire Bosh ( or an equivalent ) Game, set, match… Wade 4 MVP
You can’t say that too many stars are likely to join the Knicks. While someone probably will, I don’t see all these big names taking small salaries just to play together. How are LeBron, Wade, etc all “probably” going to be playing on the same team?
@dk- he did mention Chris Quinn. But, to be fair, chris quinn makes me feel like anyone can play in the league
The only thing that help the Heat for the 2009-2010 season is winning the lottery and hopefully getting a future superstar. I think Wade has one foot out the door as we speak.
Chris Quinn is black on the inside.
@Spiff
Wade stands to lose $30 million if he walks away from Miami. This isn’t Vancouver. This is Miami, and we have one of the best owners and presidents in the game. I won’t even touch the night life and women. Be real.
If Riley can figure a way to tweak this roster without clusterfucking his 2010 cap space, then he’ll improve the team. Otherwise, we’ll make a huge splash next offseason. Wade is just trying to make sure that Riley understands his desire to win.
“Magloire and Anthony are free agents, and Blount stinks” HAHAAHAHAHAHAAAAHA
Who the fuck is Chris Quin?
@ dk
I think Chris Quinn is is the character from Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.
Damn that comment made me feel old.
@Ashlov
No doubt about Miami. I’ve visited there twice and it was bangin’. I hope Wade stays in Miami (unless my Bulls can get him). I just don’t want him going to NY. I’d cease being a fan of his if he is a Knick.
Sign Iverson. Trade Beasley + Haslem + Cook + pick for Amare Stoudmire. Trade JO for Chandler + Posey + Daniels.
Iverson
Wade
Posey
Amare
Chandler
Game. Set. Match. Just deliver the trophy to AAA.
I actually think Marbury might be a better fit for this team than AI.
I always liked blount.
I had him in a fantasy team one year cos i had stacked my back court and needed a centre, picked blount and he put up some pretty solid numbers. He has been my friend ever since. Leave him alone.
I think Dime should take it upon themselves to ban the following people:
-People who say ‘FIRST’ but have actually posted 4th.
-People who copy and paste a quote from the article into the comments then say LOL/HAHA/LMAO/ROFL and offer no further analysis.
Sweet English aka F**K Sarah.Nicole.ElijahEarley.Jay-Are says:
I think Dime should take it upon themselves to ban the following people:
-People who say ‘FIRST’ but have actually posted 4th.
-People who copy and paste a quote from the article into the comments then say LOL/HAHA/LMAO/ROFL and offer no further analysis.
LOL/HAHA/LMAO/ROFL
good trades for the heat
j jones haslem and blount for garnett
haslem blount 2nd rd pick/quinn for boozer
haslem blount d wright for ray allen
haslem and d wright for ginobili
wright and halsem for curry
blount and cook or haslem and wright for gearald wallace
blount for tj ford
Haslem and Wright for Kaman
Haslem and Wright for Ginobli
Haslem and Wright for Josh Howard
Haslem and Wright for Hinrich
Haslem and J Jones for Boozer
O’neal for T-Mac then Blount and D Wright or Quinn for Curry
here would be our line-up hopefully :P
pg Hinrich backup Chalmers
sg Wade backup Cook
sf T-Mac backp Moon/J Jones/ Diawara
pf Beasley backup Dozier (possibly sign Baston or Sheldon Williams*)
c Curry (possibly sign Baston or Sheldon Williams*)