2010 NBA Draft: Who’s In, Who’s Out

With the NBA Draft eight days away, it’s time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. And while over 100 early entry candidates threw their name in the ring, 48 of them have withdrawn. We’re left with 50 collegiate and five international prospects chasing their NBA dreams. Check out who’s left and who will be going back to school below:
Here is the list of players from U.S colleges and institutions who remain early entry candidates for the 2010 NBA Draft:
Solomon Alabi – Florida State
Cole Aldrich – Kansas
Al-Farouq Aminu – Wake Forest
James Anderson – Oklahoma State
Luke Babbitt – Nevada
Armon Bassett – Ohio
Eric Bledsoe – Kentucky
Craig Brackins – Iowa State
Avery Bradley – Texas
Derrick Caracter – UTEP
DeMarcus Cousins – Kentucky
Jordan Crawford – Xavier
Ed Davis – North Carolina
Devin Ebanks – West Virginia
Derrick Favors – Georgia Tech
Courtney Fortson – Arkansas
Keith “Tiny” Gallon – Oklahoma
Charles Garcia – Seattle
Paul George – Fresno State
Manny Harris – Michigan
Gordon Hayward – Butler
Xavier Henry – Kansas
Darington Hobson – New Mexico
Armon Johnson – Nevada
Wesley Johnson – Syracuse
Dominique Jones – South Florida
Mac Koshwal – DePaul
Sylven Landesberg – Virginia
Gani Lawal – Georgia Tech
Tommy Mason-Griffin – Oklahoma
Elijah Millsap – Alabama-Birmingham
Greg Monroe – Georgetown
A.J. Ogilvy – Vanderbilt
Daniel Orton – Kentucky
Patrick Patterson – Kentucky
Samardo Samuels – Louisville
Larry Sanders – Virginia Commonwealth
John Sloan – Huntingdon (AL)
Lance Stephenson – Cincinnati
Lazar Trifunovic – Radford
Evan Turner – Ohio State
Ekpe Udoh – Baylor
John Wall – Kentucky
Willie Warren – Oklahoma
C.J. Webster – San Jose State
Terrico White – Mississippi
Hassan Whiteside – Marshall
Elliot Williams – Memphis
Stevy Worah-Ozimo – Slippery Rock
Jahmar Young – New Mexico State
Here is the list of international players (country indicates where team plays, not country of nationality) who remain early entry candidates for the 2010 NBA Draft:
Thomas Heurtel – Strasbourg (France)
Dusan Korac – Centar (Montenegro)
Tibor Pleiss – Brose Baskets (Germany)
Ryan Richards – Gran Canaria (Spain)
Kevin SÃ©raphin – Cholet (France)
Here is the list of players from U.S. colleges and institutions who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2010 NBA Draft:
Lavoy Allen – Temple
Kevin Anderson – Richmond
Talor Battle – Penn State
Keith Benson – Oakland
Anatoly Bose – Nicholls State
Dee Bost – Mississippi State
Carlon Brown – Utah
Mike Davis – Illinois
Paul Davis – Winston-Salem State
Malcolm Delaney – Virginia Tech
Kenneth Faried – Morehead State
Jimmer Fredette – BYU
Anthony Gurley – Massachusetts
Jeremy Hazell – Seton Hall
Adnan Hodzic – Lipscomb
JaJuan Johnson – Purdue
Ravern Johnson – Mississippi State
Cameron Jones – Northern Arizona
Kenny Lawson – Creighton
Demetri McCamey – Illinois
E’Twaun Moore – Purdue
Arnett Moultrie – UTEP
Rico Pickett – Manhattan
Eniel Polynice – Mississippi
Herb Pope – Seton Hall
Jeff Robinson – Seton Hall
Tracy Smith – North Carolina State
Alex Tyus – Florida
Quinton Watkins – San Diego State
Chris Wright – Dayton
Here is the list of international players (country indicates where team plays, not country of nationality) who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2010 NBA Draft:
Pablo Aguilar – Granada (Spain)
Andrew Albicy – Paris-Levallois (France)
Robin Benzing – Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Stefan Bircevic – Metalac (Serbia)
Bojan Bogdanovic – Cibona (Croatia)
Sarra Camara – Le Havre (France)
Antoine Diot – Le Mans (France)
Bangaly Fofana – Asvel (France)
Miralem Halilovic – Sloboda Dita (Bosnia)
Edwin Jackson – Rouen (France)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas – Siauliai (Lithuania)
Luc Louves – Maurienne (France)
Uros Lukovic – Radnicki Basket (Serbia)
Donatas Motiejunas – Benetton Treviso (Italy)
Tomasz Nowakowski – Luka Koper (Slovenia)
Xavier Rabaseda – FC Barcelona (Spain)
Fernando Raposo – Pau Orthez (France)
Semen Shashkov – Ural Ekaterinburg (Russia)
Who are your favorite prospects?
JaJuan Johnson – Purdue.
he should have stayed in the draft. he was gonna be a first round pick; not a lottery pick, but somewhere in the 20s. still, thats a guaranteed (3yr) contract.
he aint gonna grow more by staying in college. so i thought he should have come out.
Donatas Motiejunas blew off the NBA LMAO. He would have been a lottery pick.
I knew he wasn’t going to stay in. I saw the kid last summer and he’s soft.
Must be blind, but I don’t see Vasquez from Maryland on this list anywhere…
Where’s Sherron at?
Vasquez and Sherron were seniors – this is the list of early entry candidates
DraftExpress: “Daniel Orton has canceled all six of his remaining workouts, according to an NBA source. Speculation is that he may have a promise from OKC”
Sh****t, OKC gon run this town tonight 2010-2011!
Charles Garcia!!!!!!!
Got this from
[www.lostlettermen.com]
I’m just gonna post the top 2
2. Stevy Worah-Ozimo (Slippery Rock)
Worah-Ozimo might be the oddest name on this list and that’s not just because he has an unusual last name. It’s because he didn’t play basketball this season. In fact, we’re not even sure if he’s on Slippery Rock’s basketball team, although that’s where he’s listed on the early entry list. Worah-Ozimo played the 2008-09 season at North Carolina Central, where he averaged less than 10 PPG. After that he just disappeared from the face of the earth. Until now.
1. John Sloan (Huntingdon (AL) College)
We think this is a joke but we don’t want to laugh at someone’s dream of making the NBA. Sloan, a 5-11 guard, didn’t start a single game for Division III Huntingdon College and averaged about 10 minutes of playing time. He collected 20 assists to 23 turnovers and averaged two points a game. It should be a real toss up for the No. 1 overall pick: John Sloan or John Wall?
Update – May 3rd: Huntingdon has put a press release on its site entitled “Statement Concerning John Sloan and the NBA Draft.” It reads:
“Huntingdon College Director of Athletics Buzz Phillips has announced that former student-athlete John Sloan has jokingly placed his name among the early entries for the upcoming NBA Draft.
This is in no way a serious submission and all correspondence on this matter should go directly to John Sloan.”
@ aron that might be true. However if I was him,I would take the money and run! I would most definitely would have gone to the NBA. Most probably the scouts will have more time to scout him and find out that he is not as good as advertised.