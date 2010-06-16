2010 NBA Draft: Who’s In, Who’s Out

With the NBA Draft eight days away, it’s time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. And while over 100 early entry candidates threw their name in the ring, 48 of them have withdrawn. We’re left with 50 collegiate and five international prospects chasing their NBA dreams. Check out who’s left and who will be going back to school below:

Here is the list of players from U.S colleges and institutions who remain early entry candidates for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Solomon Alabi – Florida State

Cole Aldrich – Kansas

Al-Farouq Aminu – Wake Forest

James Anderson – Oklahoma State

Luke Babbitt – Nevada

Armon Bassett – Ohio

Eric Bledsoe – Kentucky

Craig Brackins – Iowa State

Avery Bradley – Texas

Derrick Caracter – UTEP

DeMarcus Cousins – Kentucky

Jordan Crawford – Xavier

Ed Davis – North Carolina

Devin Ebanks – West Virginia

Derrick Favors – Georgia Tech

Courtney Fortson – Arkansas

Keith “Tiny” Gallon – Oklahoma

Charles Garcia – Seattle

Paul George – Fresno State

Manny Harris – Michigan

Gordon Hayward – Butler

Xavier Henry – Kansas

Darington Hobson – New Mexico

Armon Johnson – Nevada

Wesley Johnson – Syracuse

Dominique Jones – South Florida

Mac Koshwal – DePaul

Sylven Landesberg – Virginia

Gani Lawal – Georgia Tech

Tommy Mason-Griffin – Oklahoma

Elijah Millsap – Alabama-Birmingham

Greg Monroe – Georgetown

A.J. Ogilvy – Vanderbilt

Daniel Orton – Kentucky

Patrick Patterson – Kentucky

Samardo Samuels – Louisville

Larry Sanders – Virginia Commonwealth

John Sloan – Huntingdon (AL)

Lance Stephenson – Cincinnati

Lazar Trifunovic – Radford

Evan Turner – Ohio State

Ekpe Udoh – Baylor

John Wall – Kentucky

Willie Warren – Oklahoma

C.J. Webster – San Jose State

Terrico White – Mississippi

Hassan Whiteside – Marshall

Elliot Williams – Memphis

Stevy Worah-Ozimo – Slippery Rock

Jahmar Young – New Mexico State

Here is the list of international players (country indicates where team plays, not country of nationality) who remain early entry candidates for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Thomas Heurtel – Strasbourg (France)

Dusan Korac – Centar (Montenegro)

Tibor Pleiss – Brose Baskets (Germany)

Ryan Richards – Gran Canaria (Spain)

Kevin SÃ©raphin – Cholet (France)

Here is the list of players from U.S. colleges and institutions who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Lavoy Allen – Temple

Kevin Anderson – Richmond

Talor Battle – Penn State

Keith Benson – Oakland

Anatoly Bose – Nicholls State

Dee Bost – Mississippi State

Carlon Brown – Utah

Mike Davis – Illinois

Paul Davis – Winston-Salem State

Malcolm Delaney – Virginia Tech

Kenneth Faried – Morehead State

Jimmer Fredette – BYU

Anthony Gurley – Massachusetts

Jeremy Hazell – Seton Hall

Adnan Hodzic – Lipscomb

JaJuan Johnson – Purdue

Ravern Johnson – Mississippi State

Cameron Jones – Northern Arizona

Kenny Lawson – Creighton

Demetri McCamey – Illinois

E’Twaun Moore – Purdue

Arnett Moultrie – UTEP

Rico Pickett – Manhattan

Eniel Polynice – Mississippi

Herb Pope – Seton Hall

Jeff Robinson – Seton Hall

Tracy Smith – North Carolina State

Alex Tyus – Florida

Quinton Watkins – San Diego State

Chris Wright – Dayton

Here is the list of international players (country indicates where team plays, not country of nationality) who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Pablo Aguilar – Granada (Spain)

Andrew Albicy – Paris-Levallois (France)

Robin Benzing – Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Stefan Bircevic – Metalac (Serbia)

Bojan Bogdanovic – Cibona (Croatia)

Sarra Camara – Le Havre (France)

Antoine Diot – Le Mans (France)

Bangaly Fofana – Asvel (France)

Miralem Halilovic – Sloboda Dita (Bosnia)

Edwin Jackson – Rouen (France)

Mindaugas Kuzminskas – Siauliai (Lithuania)

Luc Louves – Maurienne (France)

Uros Lukovic – Radnicki Basket (Serbia)

Donatas Motiejunas – Benetton Treviso (Italy)

Tomasz Nowakowski – Luka Koper (Slovenia)

Xavier Rabaseda – FC Barcelona (Spain)

Fernando Raposo – Pau Orthez (France)

Semen Shashkov – Ural Ekaterinburg (Russia)

