2010 NBA Draft: Who’s In, Who’s Out

06.16.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

With the NBA Draft eight days away, it’s time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. And while over 100 early entry candidates threw their name in the ring, 48 of them have withdrawn. We’re left with 50 collegiate and five international prospects chasing their NBA dreams. Check out who’s left and who will be going back to school below:

Here is the list of players from U.S colleges and institutions who remain early entry candidates for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Solomon Alabi – Florida State
Cole Aldrich – Kansas
Al-Farouq Aminu – Wake Forest
James Anderson – Oklahoma State
Luke Babbitt – Nevada
Armon Bassett – Ohio
Eric Bledsoe – Kentucky
Craig Brackins – Iowa State
Avery Bradley – Texas
Derrick Caracter – UTEP
DeMarcus Cousins – Kentucky
Jordan Crawford – Xavier
Ed Davis – North Carolina
Devin Ebanks – West Virginia
Derrick Favors – Georgia Tech
Courtney Fortson – Arkansas
Keith “Tiny” Gallon – Oklahoma
Charles Garcia – Seattle
Paul George – Fresno State
Manny Harris – Michigan
Gordon Hayward – Butler
Xavier Henry – Kansas
Darington Hobson – New Mexico
Armon Johnson – Nevada
Wesley Johnson – Syracuse
Dominique Jones – South Florida
Mac Koshwal – DePaul
Sylven Landesberg – Virginia
Gani Lawal – Georgia Tech
Tommy Mason-Griffin – Oklahoma
Elijah Millsap – Alabama-Birmingham
Greg Monroe – Georgetown
A.J. Ogilvy – Vanderbilt
Daniel Orton – Kentucky
Patrick Patterson – Kentucky
Samardo Samuels – Louisville
Larry Sanders – Virginia Commonwealth
John Sloan – Huntingdon (AL)
Lance Stephenson – Cincinnati
Lazar Trifunovic – Radford
Evan Turner – Ohio State
Ekpe Udoh – Baylor
John Wall – Kentucky
Willie Warren – Oklahoma
C.J. Webster – San Jose State
Terrico White – Mississippi
Hassan Whiteside – Marshall
Elliot Williams – Memphis
Stevy Worah-Ozimo – Slippery Rock
Jahmar Young – New Mexico State

Here is the list of international players (country indicates where team plays, not country of nationality) who remain early entry candidates for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Thomas Heurtel – Strasbourg (France)
Dusan Korac – Centar (Montenegro)
Tibor Pleiss – Brose Baskets (Germany)
Ryan Richards – Gran Canaria (Spain)
Kevin SÃ©raphin – Cholet (France)

Here is the list of players from U.S. colleges and institutions who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Lavoy Allen – Temple
Kevin Anderson – Richmond
Talor Battle – Penn State
Keith Benson – Oakland
Anatoly Bose – Nicholls State
Dee Bost – Mississippi State
Carlon Brown – Utah
Mike Davis – Illinois
Paul Davis – Winston-Salem State
Malcolm Delaney – Virginia Tech
Kenneth Faried – Morehead State
Jimmer Fredette – BYU
Anthony Gurley – Massachusetts
Jeremy Hazell – Seton Hall
Adnan Hodzic – Lipscomb
JaJuan Johnson – Purdue
Ravern Johnson – Mississippi State
Cameron Jones – Northern Arizona
Kenny Lawson – Creighton
Demetri McCamey – Illinois
E’Twaun Moore – Purdue
Arnett Moultrie – UTEP
Rico Pickett – Manhattan
Eniel Polynice – Mississippi
Herb Pope – Seton Hall
Jeff Robinson – Seton Hall
Tracy Smith – North Carolina State
Alex Tyus – Florida
Quinton Watkins – San Diego State
Chris Wright – Dayton

Here is the list of international players (country indicates where team plays, not country of nationality) who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2010 NBA Draft:

Pablo Aguilar – Granada (Spain)
Andrew Albicy – Paris-Levallois (France)
Robin Benzing – Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Stefan Bircevic – Metalac (Serbia)
Bojan Bogdanovic – Cibona (Croatia)
Sarra Camara – Le Havre (France)
Antoine Diot – Le Mans (France)
Bangaly Fofana – Asvel (France)
Miralem Halilovic – Sloboda Dita (Bosnia)
Edwin Jackson – Rouen (France)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas – Siauliai (Lithuania)
Luc Louves – Maurienne (France)
Uros Lukovic – Radnicki Basket (Serbia)
Donatas Motiejunas – Benetton Treviso (Italy)
Tomasz Nowakowski – Luka Koper (Slovenia)
Xavier Rabaseda – FC Barcelona (Spain)
Fernando Raposo – Pau Orthez (France)
Semen Shashkov – Ural Ekaterinburg (Russia)

Who are your favorite prospects?

