NBA 2K15 Plans Expanded Euroleague Lineup

After recently learning Kevin Durant will be on the game’s cover, today 2K Sports announced we will have an expanded Euroleague lineup coming in NBA 2K15. The game will feature 11 additional fully updated teams from the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, including top-level FC Bayern Munich of Germany, JSF Nanterre of France, Galatasaray Liv Hospital Istanbul of Turkey and Partizan NIS Belgrade of Serbia.
“The global response to the integration of Euroleague teams into the NBA 2K series last year was fantastic, and a key factor in our decision to include the full complement of 2013-14 Euroleague teams in NBA 2K15,” Greg Thomas, President of Visual Concepts, said in a release. “We know there’s a huge passion for basketball in Europe, and we’re excited to further expand the number of playable European teams to make this the most comprehensive basketball game ever.”
“After an exciting start last year, our partnership with 2K takes another strong step forward with an expansion of the Euroleague Basketball teams in NBA 2K15,” Jordi Bertomeu, President and CEO of Euroleague Basketball, said in a release. “The appeal of our style of basketball to video game fans was evident right away with just 14 Euroleague Basketball teams last year, and we are sure that seeing many more of them in NBA 2K15 will be another hit.”
Here is the full list of 25 teams from the Euroleague that’ll be included in 2K15:
Alba Berlin
Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Brose Baskets Bamberg (new);
Budivelnik Kyiv (new)
Crvena Zvezda Telekom Belgrade (new)
CSKA Moscow
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
FC Barcelona
FC Bayern Munich (new)
Fenerbahçe Ülker Istanbul
Galatasaray Liv Hospital Istanbul (new)
JSF Nanterre (new)
Laboral Kutxa Vitoria
Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius (new)
Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar (new)
Maccabi Electra Tel Aviv
Montepaschi Siena
Olympiacos Piraeus
Panathinaikos Athens
Partizan NIS Belgrade (new)
Real Madrid
Stelmet Zielona Góra (new)
Strasbourg (new)
Unicaja Málaga
Zalgiris Kaunas
NBA 2K15 is scheduled to be available on October 7 in North America, and on October 10 internationally. Stay tuned with Dime for more information.
