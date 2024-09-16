All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw The Weeknd continue his new album rollout and Charli XCX keeping Brat alive. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

The Weeknd — “Dancing In The Flames” Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final part of the After Hours and Dawn FM trilogy, is coming, The Weeknd confirmed earlier this month. Last week, he shared the new single “Dancing In The Flames,” and the synth-pop tune is clearly in the same aesthetic universe as the albums that preceded it. Charli XCX — “Talk Talk Featuring Troye Sivan” Brat Summer is over (per Charli XCX herself), but that doesn’t mean she’s done with Brat: She just announced Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, and among the tracks featured on the project is her new remix of “Talk Talk” with Troye Sivan and even a Dua Lipa cameo.

Playboi Carti — “All Red” Carti just announced his new album Music, and while he didn’t unveil a release date, he did share “All Red.” Carti strays away from his typical higher-pitched voice here for a deeper-sounding flow. Eminem — “Kyrie & Luka” Feat. 2 Chainz Eminem dropped some new music via The Death Of Slim Shady: Mourner Edition and among the fresh tracks is the 2 Chainz collaboration “Kyrie & Luka.” Likening themselves to Dallas Mavericks stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić, the two flex all over the boastful track.

FKA Twigs — “Eusexua” “Eusexua is like a feeling of ‘I’m that b*tch,'” a new video from FKA Twigs explains of her upcoming album. She recently said the album “isn’t techno but the spirit is there,” and you can definitely hear the spirit on the title track. Tate McRae — “It’s OK I’m OK” Former Uproxx cover star Tate McRae is back with the catchy “It’s OK I’m OK.” The tune is McRae’s first single since her 2023 album Think Later, so hopefully this signals a new LP on the way.

Fousheé — “Feel Like Home” Fousheé (another former Uproxx cover star) just released her second album, Pointy Heights. It’s named after a plot of Jamaican land owned by her grandfather, and Fousheé honors “the people that truly make a place feel like home” on the dreamy “Feel Like Home.” Nilüfer Yanya — “Just A Western” Yanya’s new project My Method Actor is here, and she preceded it with one final pre-album sneak peek, “Just A Western.” Her signature soothing voice carries the warm and comforting tune.