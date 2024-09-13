The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Babyface Ray, Joey Badass, and Playboi Carti.

Do y’all see what happens when you hype up rap beef like that? Seemingly the whole industry is reluctant to drop thanks to the possibility of being overshadowed by a surprise release from Drake or Kendrick Lamar, leaving us with one of the thinnest weeks for new music all year. (It also probably doesn’t help that the VMAs were this week, curtailing any attention being given to new releases, as well.)

Still, we did get a “Murdergram Deux” video from LL Cool J and Eminem:

An untitled new song from Kendrick Lamar addressing the state of the industry.

A slew of great VMAs performances from Eminem, GloRilla, LL Cool J, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The return of Playboi Carti with “All Red” his first “official” single in almost four years.

And Joey Badass’ romantic new single “Tell Me” with burgeoning R&B superstar Chlöe.

