The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Babyface Ray, Joey Badass, and Playboi Carti.
Do y’all see what happens when you hype up rap beef like that? Seemingly the whole industry is reluctant to drop thanks to the possibility of being overshadowed by a surprise release from Drake or Kendrick Lamar, leaving us with one of the thinnest weeks for new music all year. (It also probably doesn’t help that the VMAs were this week, curtailing any attention being given to new releases, as well.)
Still, we did get a “Murdergram Deux” video from LL Cool J and Eminem:
An untitled new song from Kendrick Lamar addressing the state of the industry.
A slew of great VMAs performances from Eminem, GloRilla, LL Cool J, and Megan Thee Stallion.
The return of Playboi Carti with “All Red” his first “official” single in almost four years.
And Joey Badass’ romantic new single “Tell Me” with burgeoning R&B superstar Chlöe.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending September 13, 2024.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Babyface Ray — The Kid That Did
Babyface Ray makes motivational music for Motor City’s downtrodden, and his latest could be the peak of his career so far. With only two features — Bossman Dlow and Peezy — it’s largely a solo effort for the Detroit upstart, but he manages to keep things lively throughout with a wide array of production styles and an elastic delivery that allows him to change speeds at will and match all kinds of moods on the 20 songs.
Jay Worthy & MadeinTYO — Time After Time
Two names that I wouldn’t have normally put together in my head join forces for a smooth collection of vibey lifestyle raps. With very jazz-heavy, laid-back beats, the focus can stick to the imaginative storytelling both rappers are best known for. While their collaboration is unexpected, it’s a welcome and pleasant surprise, displaying some solid chemistry between the cross-coastal duo.
Singles/Videos
1Up Tee — “Broken”
Detroit rapper 1Up Tee was sidelined by a near-fatal car wreck, but turns pain into profit with his new single, “Broken,” with a flip of Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.”
Cousin Stizz — “Nokia” Feat. Smino
It’s been a while since we last heard from either of these alt-rap mainstays, but on their new collaboration, they make the wait worth it.
Fat Joe — “Paradise” Feat. DJ Khaled & Anitta
Fat Joe takes it waaaay back with his new single, combining ’80s electro-hop sensibilities with modern summertime rap. It kinda works.
IDK — “Kickin'”
Part of a double release with his prior single, “Tiffany,” IDK’s “Kickin'” is a concrete-solid display of his tongue-twisting rap skill.
Kal Banx — “Hop Out Cho Feelings” Feat. Smino & Buddy
The frequent TDE producer teams up with Compton neighbor Buddy and Smino (who’s on a bit of a comeback run) for a soulful smoker.
Monaleo — “Passenger Princess” Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas
The Texas native’s bar work improves by the release, and on “Passenger Princess,” she puts in extra effort, topping herself and her beau(?) Stunna 4 Vegas.
Ray Vaughn — “Everybody Dies” Feat. SiR
The Long Beach native gets introspective on his latest, jazz-inflected single release.
Wale — “What’s The Play”
Wale’s comeback continues with a woozy meditation on nighttime moves.