5 NBA Coaches on The Chopping Block

In the NBA, coaching jobs have the same turnover rate as your local Chili’s. With several franchises off to disappointing starts, it is just a matter of time before the firing coaches talk starts to make headlines. It took just two weeks into the season for the Hornets to hand Byron Scott his walking papers. We listed five underachieving coaches who might join Scott in the unemployment line soon.

1. Lawrence Frank (Nets): Yesterday, I wrote a story about how the Nets might break the record for worst start in NBA history, which is 0-18. That cannot be good for Frank’s case for keeping his job. In fairness, it would be hard for even Phil Jackson to squeeze wins out of their current roster. The Nets are waiting until Devin Harris gets back to see what Frank can do with a healthy roster before making a decision on his future. We give him two weeks.

2. Larry Brown (Bobcats): Taking the Bobcats job at the beginning of the 2008-09 season, it was known that Brown would have some time to develop his team before he was judged on his performance. The Bobcats were in the playoff hunt at the end of last season. This year, the team has not improved and their record stands at 3-8. Of course, Raja Bell has been hurt and they are still trying to work Tyson Chandler into the offense. Now that they traded for Stephen Jackson, things could go south for Brown. We all know about both their pasts and some believe that there will be some sort of drama between the two within the next month or two. Brown won’t be fired soon, but wouldn’t rule it out come the end of the season and summer.

3. Mike Dunleavy (Clippers): I have no idea how this man still has a job with the Clippers. From Baron Davis to Corey Maggette, Dunleavy has failed to maintain good relationships with a lot of his players. He also hasn’t produced much wins for the organization either, missing the playoffs the past three years. The Clippers are 4-9 right now and if they continue to slide in the next month, Dunleavy will finally be relieved from his duties.

4. Lionel Hollins (Grizzlies): The Allen Iverson experiment was obviously a complete failure, but still, the Grizzlies should be better than 3-8. Hollins hasn’t had a lot of time with this roster, he took over midway through last year. But the Grizzlies have a talented young core and fans are starting to get restless with this franchise. Somebody is going to have to take the blame, and I imagine management would rather Hollins take the fall than them.

5. Don Nelson (Warriors): It seems like everybody in the Bay wants Nellie to leave. From his choices of players he brings in to the drama he’s had with his players, Nelson has turned the Warriors into the league’s most dysfunctional team. It also seems like Nelson doesn’t want to be there himself, but probably doesn’t want to walk away from his contract. Once they get rid of Monta Ellis, they should get rid of Nelson and try to start fresh before he makes Stephen Curry and Anthony Randolph want out of Golden State too.

Which coach do you think will be the first to get fired?

