adidas Reveals D Rose 3.5 “Infrared/Electricity” Edition

Chicago has played well this year, slowly moving their way up the standings in the Eastern Conference. But unless Derrick Rose comes back as his same old self this season, they won’t go deep in the playoffs. Even the most crazed Bulls fans know that. Inspired by the way he ignites the fiery Chicago Bulls fan base, adidas has revealed another new colorway for the D Rose 3.5 : the “Infrared/Electricity” edition.

The shoe sports an infrared orange synthetic leather upper. It also has infrared yellow accents on the toe box, tongue and three stripes outsole. Then, there is a patch designed with a basketball, thorns, a rose and the words “Windy City Elite” and “The Rose Dynasty.”

“Fans in Chicago are the best in the world,” Rose says. “It was unreal to get drafted by Chicago and I know the city is behind me when I step on the court and that’s was this shoe is all about.”

You can grab your pair now at adidas Basketball.

Hit page 2 to check out more detailed photos of the “Infrared/Electricity”…