adidas Unveils New Crazyquick Blue-Silver-Orange Colorway

06.26.13 5 years ago

Once again, adidas has unveiled another dope new colorway for the Crazyquick. After unveiling new Crazyquick colorways designed for the McDonald’s All American Games, as well as the popular “Electricity” colorway and a “Triple-Blue” mashup (and we can’t forget about this dope commercial either), the “Blue-Silver-Orange” shoe is next in line.

This new sneaker sports an upper splashed with blue, silver and white. There are orange laces, as well as orange midsole and outsole highlights. The four quick zones outsole is blue, silver and white.

The Crazyquick Blue-Silver-Orange colorway drops July 1 at adidas.com, the same day as the “Black-Red-White” colorway, so stick with Dime for more details as they arrive.

What do you think?

