All Boozer Jerseys Now 50 Percent Off

When I was in my throwback jersey phase, there was nothing better than copping a jersey from a guy who just got traded. Not only was it an instant throwback, but the jersey was also half the regular price. Perhaps I missed something, but last time I checked Carlos Boozer was still on the Jazz.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz’s chain of team stores, Fanzz, has marked down home white, road navy and alternate light blue Boozer jerseys in half.

Jerseys for Deron WIlliams, Paul Millsap, Andrei Kirilenko, Mehmet Okur and Ronnie Brewer remain full price. Kyle Korver jerseys are 25 percent off, likely because the Jazz ordered one for every man, woman and child along the Wasatch Front. I’m not sure what message the Jazz have been trying to send about the possibility of a Boozer return, but having a sale on his jerseys suggests that he isn’t long for Utah.

How long do you think Boozer will remain in Utah?

Source: Salt Lake Tribune