Anatomy of Paul George’s 360 Dunk At Drew League

#Paul George #GIFs
07.07.14 4 years ago

Pacers wing, and an all-star in no way associated with the NBA’s free agency craziness, Paul George, stopped by the Drew League in Los Angeles on Sunday. He came out west, he suited up, he played and he conquered, which included another epic 360-degree windmill smash similar to the one he performed in-game when the Clippers visited Bankers Life Fieldhouse during the 2013-14 season.

Photog Cassy Athena captured the dunk and it’s immediate aftermath in 10 separate images to give us a full anatomy of the flush in all its high-resolution glory. See the GIF and video at the end:

(video via Hoopmixtape)

Which 360 was better?

TOPICS#Paul George#GIFs
TAGS2014 Drew LeagueDrew LeaguegifsPAUL GEORGEPlaygroundThe Drew League

