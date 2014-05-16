Blake Griffin’s Top 10 Plays Of The NBA Season

Blake Griffin‘s season ended in disappointing fashion last night: fouling out in the fourth quarter on a series of questionable calls, then nearly getting T’ed up for dropping an F-bomb right in the official’s face. It overshadowed what was a great game (22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three stocks) and series (23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds per game) for the guy who finished third overall in MVP voting. BG still gets hate for his struggles to shoot, and score in the post, but he looks more like a franchise player than he ever has.

No matter how much he improves this summer, his hops and dunks will probably still be his defining characteristic, and those slams play a big part in this video. Here are Griffin’s top ten plays of the season.

Is he the most exciting dunker in the NBA?

