“Bleep the Heat” says ex-Miami player; Bosh dumps on Toronto

Combine the typical widespread preseason optimism of every NBA team with the fact that the start of training camp means Media Days all around, and you know why this time of year is always good for blatant bulletin-board material and more subtle jabbing comments … On one hand you have Chris Bosh, who (intentionally or not) sneak-insulted the Raptors by telling everybody that he’s never been in a training camp as intense as Miami’s — probably because they’re focusing on, you know, defense. Then you have Quentin Richardson, who threw an intentional haymaker from Orlando Magic camp. “Bleep the Heat,” Q-Rich was quoted in the Orlando Sentinel, hilariously adding, “With all due respect.” Nothing wrong with Q’s overall message that the Magic are focused on themselves and not other teams right now, but you know somebody will bring that line up before the Magic and Heat meet up again … Isn’t it odd how LeBron‘s return trips to Cleveland this year are being more hyped than this weekend’s McNabb-to-Philly trip, but nobody seems to care about when Bosh plays in Toronto? … If you had “Less than 1 week” in the office pool for when Yao Ming would get injured again, collect your cash. Yao sprained his right ankle in practice yesterday, and while it’s not said to be serious at all, it still doesn’t make Houston fans feel any more comfortable. “It happens,” Yao said. “I step on people’s foot.” …

Paul Pierce took part in a group exercise at his “Truth for Health” event over the weekend to help fight childhood obesity. So that explains the photo … Maybe Carmelo and Chris Paul were just playing a joke on their boy Amar’e. Similar to how CP3’s seemingly inevitable trade fizzled out and now he’s reportedly happy with the Hornets, the ‘Melo trade rumors are beginning to die down as ‘Melo keeps insisting he likes it in Denver. Were those two just letting Amar’e (and NYK fans) get their hopes up just to mess with them again like LeBron? That would be cold … New Warriors coach Keith Smart has his starting five in place: Stephen Curry, Monta Ellis, Dorell Wright, David Lee and Andris Biedrins. Now that we’ve seen it on paper, Nellie should have been here for this bit of history. The Warriors going to give up 140 points per game … The Bucks are bringing Brian Skinner to camp. We’re almost afraid to say it, but that now means Skinner is on the same team with Drew Gooden. We all know where this is headed, right? Beard contest. We can just see Scott Skiles going to summon one of them off the bench during a game and they’re too busy seeing who can get their beard into a Jheri curl first … We’re out like Nellie …