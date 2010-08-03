Breaking News: Delonte West Waived By Minnesota

While this move has been expected for some time, it finally became official today. After being acquired from the Cavs along with Sebastian Telfair in exchange for Ryan Hollins and Ramon Sessions, the Timberwolves just announced that they have waived Delonte West.

Like almost all of David Kahn‘s moves, this one is financially motivated. By waiving West, Minnesota only has to pay him $500,000 of his $4.6 million contract for next season. Now an unrestricted free agent, it will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old West lands for next season. During his six-year career, he’s averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

What do you think? Where will West land next season?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.