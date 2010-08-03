Breaking News: Delonte West Waived By Minnesota

While this move has been expected for some time, it finally became official today. After being acquired from the Cavs along with Sebastian Telfair in exchange for Ryan Hollins and Ramon Sessions, the Timberwolves just announced that they have waived Delonte West.
Like almost all of David Kahn‘s moves, this one is financially motivated. By waiving West, Minnesota only has to pay him $500,000 of his $4.6 million contract for next season. Now an unrestricted free agent, it will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old West lands for next season. During his six-year career, he’s averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
What do you think? Where will West land next season?
LeBron’s momma’s house
Boston…where all the rest of the rehabbing headcases have gone.
Wizards! So he and Gilbert can apply to be Obamas bodyguards. Whos gonna mess wit if you see these two knuckleheads next to him? I wont lol
Lakers should pick him up – he can knock boots with Jeannie Buss
The Knicks! Piss LePippen off!
He’ll go to any contender not from Miami to try and beat his son.
hahaha @JAY
That is his step-son
#1 is hilarious too.
But in all seriousness, this dude should automatically become the biggest FA now, also the biggest MILF hunter. I wouldn’t be surprised if Stern blackballs this guy to appease the NBA’s meal ticket.
He is a combo guard, good defender, solid shooter.
If it wasn’t for his illness though, this dude is crazy with a capital k.
That being said, LA should not go after this guy, too many crazies and things get crazy even if you have a good support system, and I think Kobe’s mom is single.
But I would love to see him on the Lakers if Brown signs with the Knicks as being reported. He would be the backcourt defender LA has been looking for the past decade plus.
Boston, La or Orlando could use him, but do any of those teams have any cap space left? If he’ll sign for vets minimum then he could be a real valuable defender/backup guard off a contenders bench. Plus, even if he didn’t make a million mini delonte’s go swimming in Brons first house, he surely learnt a few techniques to slow him down in practice that he could share.
David Kahn is on his A game right?
I mean, he definetly needs to shed salary with that payroll. Now they get in the record books with 9 wins next year. They will have max money to give out, look how great that worked out for the Nets.
Kahn is hurting my head, I don’t understand what he is doing, I don’t think he knows what he is doing. But he needs to sign one or two more pgs to complete his team. I bet he drafts a few more next year too.
Rubio might just stay in the Euorleague until Minny trades his rights, he will be screwed if he joins that team.
He will go to Orlando so they can form the old St. Joe’s back court. Jameer and him don’t forget had an unbeaten season together.
Delonte “LeDaddy” West will probably go to Miami. It’s just impossible to separate the true love felt between him and Gloria, and they’d also want to set a record for the first father-son combo playing on the same team in history.
Orlando may have the highest payroll in the league next year, and they’re done at the guard positions. BTW white chocolate is staying.
I’m hearing Celtics or Lakers…
Either LA or Boston. His son been talking mad shit lately. Got spank him on the court, teach him how to honor thy father.
He’ll end up in a Straight Jacket…
LMAO @ “LeDaddy”
holy shi lmfao u guys funny.
my vote is number 11
Hey even if Delonte doesnt get work, which he will… Im sure Mrs James will sign him to a 10 day contract ;)
Or just give him a sock yo, we all kno Delonte likes the idea of playin ball with socks. (youtube it: delonte west sock quote)
Where will Delonte land next season? Probly inbetween Mrs James legs??? oh we talkin b ball, shit man, id say either Nets or Knicks.
A contender has to signt his guy man. The psycho logical effect of having Delonte’ guard LeBron would be too good to pass.
Laker, Celtics; you know what to do
corny ass jokes
PLEASE KNICKS SIGN HIM!!!! He’d instantly be our starting SG and perfect for our series against Miami.
“Like almost all of David Kahn’s moves, this one is financially motivated”
seriously? man, they could’ve just avoided signing darko to any deal of sorts and they’d be all fine…
damn… should’ve just used common sense that ain’t so common…
JAIL!