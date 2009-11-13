Can I have a do-over? (Your team’s worst personnel moves)

During the obligatory, “Where will LeBron and D-Wade end up in 2010?” segment of last night’s Cavs/Heat game, Reggie Miller talked about his own experiences as a free agent.
The Indiana Pacers icon admitted there was a time when he seriously considered signing with the Knicks, but New York chose to spend their money on Allan Houston instead. That Reggie loved playing in NYC was no question, and if I recall correctly, this would’ve been a couple years after an arsonist burned down Reggie’s home in Indianapolis, so he was open to leaving the area. But the Knicks handed Houston that monster contract for $100 million. Hindsight is 20/20 and all, but damn.
Every franchise has moments like that, when they wish they had a do-over. As a Sonics fan, I can think of a few: Trading Scottie Pippen on Draft Night; giving Jim McIlvaine a contract that was not only atrocious in its own right, but also so ludicrous that it pissed off Shawn Kemp and led to the downfall of a potential championship team; and the biggest of the big regrets, Howard Schultz selling the team to a group from Oklahoma City. And as a new Pacers fan, I’m kind of not liking the idea of drafting Shawne Williams over Rajon Rondo in 2006.
You might not even recognize a horrible move as its happening — I’m sure no Seattle fan in 1987 thought much of us giving away some kid named Pippen from some tiny college nobody had ever heard of — but years later you can always look back and wish your team’s front office could’ve known.
What moves do you look back on now and wish your team had a do-over?
The Lakers trading Caron Butler for Kwame Brown still makes me wince. Yes I know I know they got Gasol for Kwame so it evened out, but still…the Lakers never should have traded Tough Juice.
Araujo drafted over Iguodala. Never draft for need
1. Rafael Araujo.
Over Iggy, Al Jeff, Josh Smith, or even Biedrins – who were all taken in the next handful of picks.
2. VC for Alonzo.
Raps should have gotten something.
The Cavs thinking Carlos Boozer was an honest man. They should’ve made him play under his original contract and dealt with his restricted free agency after the season.
Also, trading a No. 1 pick (that eventually became Rudy Fernandez) for Jiri Welsch.
The bucks trading Ray Allen for Gary Payton and Desmond Mason. They thought Michael Redd was a franchise player. Payton was in the last year of his contract and hauled after the season so we had nothing to show for it.
Hmm alot, The wizards giving Arenas $111 million, Antawn Jamison $50 million, Trading Rip Hamilton for Jerry Stackhouse, Drafting Kwame Brown, Letting Michael Jordan even in the building, sighh the wizards disappoint me sometimes.
wow this one is easy.
marvin williams over chris paul/deron williams
sheldon williams over brandon roy/rondo.
speedy claxton- $25M over 4 years. played 44 games and 1068 min (from nba.com) that works out to $23,408 PER MINUTE. must be nice….
go hawks. not.
Any knick trade in last 15 years.
The Bulls drafting not one, but two high schoolers in Eddy Curry and Tyson Chandler AND THEN trading them both!!!
The Jazz drafting and trading Dominique Wilkins. It was to relieve them of a financial pinch but man, imagine if ‘Nique was teamed up with Stockton and Malone.
@4 Boomhauer you can have him.
And how about the Jazz NOT making a trade or an offseason move. That is burning me right now.
BREAKING
LeBron to change jersey number to 6. Says that no NBA player should ever wear 23 again.
Getting Eddy Curry for two 1st round draft picks. The Bulls got Tyrus Thomas and Joakim Noah (NYC native). Also drafting Frederic Weis who never played in the NBA over Ron Artest (NYC native as well). Stupid Knicks.
oh, I forgot drafting Dirk and then trading him to the mavs for Robert Traylor. I love Milwaukee!
I’m not a fan but Detroit would probably take a d0-over on their ’03 draft…taking Darko #2 in a loaded draft class (ahead of Carmelo, Bosh, Wade, Kaman, and about 25 other guys who have turned out to be better players) is right up there with giving away Pau for Kwame, Crittenton and McKie.
Too many Knick draft horror stories to name.
DAMN DETROIT!!!!!!!! DARKO???? over wade melo bosh howard MO WILLIAMS.barbosa, david west even brois diaw!!!!! damn my pistons damn!!!!!
Detroit Pistons picking Darko Milicic no. 2 in 2003 over almost everybody else except LeBron James.
@9 marques you left out a few…..
brad sellers over j dawkins
trading oakley to keep grant, then letting grant leave for nothing
not drafting the local kid mike finley
running phil out of town for floyd
trading for fizer when we already have brand
30 mil for eddie ‘bad toe’ robinson
check this out….
[i837.photobucket.com]
roy for foye
drafting rubio over brandan jennnings
trading kevin love for oj
drafting andrea barg over roy and alderidge
trading vc for nobody by raps
wizards trading their 2nd rd pick in 2009 over blair (COME ON THATS WHO WE NEED)
drafting arujao and the other guy by raps i dont even renember his name anymore
and worst draft ever?
marvin over cp3 and deron williams
if they had drafted cp3 they’d be champions already with that explosive team
Sam Bowie over MJ. End of freakin’ story
@sanssassin – you can’t say that if they’d drafted Nique that they’d have been in position to get either Stockton or Malone.
@people hating on Detroit – Darko was clearly the #2 rated prospect in that draft and the ONLY guy anyone wouldn’t have gotten KIllED for taking over him at 2 is Melo. You can’t throw Bosh and Wade in later… But college fans like most of us thought Melo should go over Darko.
@wizards fans – can’t hate on Kwame now. Guy was described as “the potential to be am evolutionary PF.”. Ummm not so much, but that IS what 99% of scouts thought back in 01.
Save this for moves that seemed fishy at the time (like us taking Kedrick Brown – a super raw, uber-athletic 3 from Comm. College – over RJeff who only was an infinitely more polished/proven, almost as athletic version of the same player. That one killed me at the time.)
that under the table deal with joe smith that cost the twolves several 1st round draft picks
cleveland siging larry hughes instead of someone convincing michael redd to sign with the cavs.
The owner of the magic upsetting Tmac so much he demanded a trade instead of playing with dwight howard which would be a formidable combo in dwight’s second or third year.
denver drafting nikoloz tschikisvili
the clippers drafting marvin ely and chris wilcox
the bulls trading eddy curry’s draft rights for elton brand
Kwame Brown would’ve been an nba star if he would’ve been drafted 10th or lower.
Indiana trading away their young solid nuclus O’neal, Rose, harrington. all those guys they were the blazers before the blazers and when it was time to capitalize the whole plan blew up in detroit.
New jersey’s owner telling alonzo mourning that the big plan for the nets was to move to brooklyn and not win a championship which led to him demanding a trade.
patrick ewing and hakeem olajuwan trying to play with the sonics, magic and the raptors.
and many more
Chicago trading Jamal Crawford in favor of that bastard Jay(don’t call me Jayson) Williams.
The Bulls drafting Eddy Curry, and essentially Tyson chandler, while passing over Pau Gasol and Gilbert Arenas…Gil was a 2nd round pick!!!!
The Bulls dismantling the Dynasty after 98 because of Krumbs…. I hate you krumbs…
The Bulls not bringing Scottie in to coach, instead they hire Scott Skiles and Vinny Del. Also not bringing MJ back to do SOMETHING or anything within the Bulls organization.
and a shoutout to Portland fans who’s org drafted sam Bowie… over MJ. Thanks buddy
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
… passed on a good trade to get stevee franchise after draft night… the reason being francis and baron davis would be to small a back court…
only a year later they played bdiddy and david weasley…
thanks hornets you suck
When the Celtics traded rookie Joe Johnson for Tony Delk (DAMN YOU, Chris Wallace!). Even as a Rookie Joe Cool was starting and had major potential. Tony Delk was, at best a decent guard off the bench.
96’Draft When The Dumb Ass Charlotte Hornets Traded KOBE BRYANT When They Drafted Him Good Job Charlotte NOT!!!! LOL
Stephon Marbury
@Chicagorilla- yeah krumbs was the worst….
i remember him wanting to draft yao and then play yao, curry, and chandler together in the frontcourt
Philly letting Pat Croce walk…
Holding on to AI too long even though they were dead set on not creating a team around him. They were waiting until the fanfare and sales took a hit, which had Iverson’s value drop and no great picks or franchise type player in return…
Sharron Wright, Shawn Bradley, and Van Horn/Tim Thomas picks…
Hiring Eddie Jordan…I just don’t like the guy with this team.
Not having good vets in place when you drafted a player like AI that could have really protected his fragile sense of self and media backlash that pretty much put him on the path he is on now. He didn’t scoff at practice and being a team player at Georgetown I bet, that was a professionally developed attitude.
Sixers killed their fan base over the years…
Sactown is still crying rivers when the best center they ever had was traded, Joe Klein!
re: drafting nique and selling him to atlanta —
that trade saved the “utah jazz”, which is pretty big if you are a guy living in utah. if not, it would have been stockton and malone in the las vegas jazz in the finals in 1997 and ’98.
if you are looking at do-overs and the jazz it has to be the draft pick for gail goodrich trade. why? lakers got the draft pick that would later on become magic johnson. jazz got an old gunslinger who was on his lanst contract in his career.
hornets had agreed to the trade with kobe’s agent before he was drafted. nets were not going to play ball, that’s why they drafted kittles instead of kobe.
I don’t know what all these people are complaining about. For my part, I still think giving Stephen Jackson a three-year, $28M contract extension is a great idea!
The worst move the pistons ever made was changing their uniforms to theose teal, red, yellow things with a horse on them. That was retarded. Darko was bad, but the uniform was worse.
Other than Brandon Jennings this year, pretty much any bucks draft pick in the last 10 yrs!! Bogut over CP3 or Dwill, trading Dirk for Tractor Traylor, Haislip, Yi, Alexander….the list goes on and on!
The Raps not getting Dr. J as a GM.
1) Matching Detroit’s offer sheet to Jon Koncak in 89
2) Trading for JR Rider in 99 (giving up Steve Smith)
3) Drafting Shelden Williams over Brandon Roy in 2006
4) Drafting Marvin Williams over Deron Williams or Chris Paul in 2005
5) Signing Speedy Claxton 2006
Those are just the ones off the top of my head.
Houston’s first contract with the Knicks wasn’t the $100 million contract. It was more like $55 million.
the Buck origanally drafted julius Erving and sued him but eventually said fuck it. so the could of been a monster.
And the Buck traded Sam cassell for shit.
The Bulls traded Ron Artest and Elton brand and they did better elsewhere.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson and Patrick Ewing signing a media deal with the producers of Space Jam which meant they werent playable characters in NBA Hangtime.
Fuckers.
Golden State had larry hughes, antwan jamison, and gilbert arenas. And and lost all 3 to washington and those some 3 played really well.
Stackhouse for hamilton.
oh, and Muggsy.
I know Shawn Bradley did too but i couldnt give a shit about Shawn Bradley.
The Warriors even being able to ever make a selection in the draft…
Drafting Fran FUCKING Vasquez as the No.11 pick. Never played a game for us.
The Knicks trading their lottery pick in the Oden/Durant sweepstakes for Eddy Curry is so awesome. Could you imagine what Knick fans would have done if that ended up being one of the top two picks? The LA riots would look like a walk in the park.
I’m surprised no one has mentioned Sam Bowie over Jordan in the Draft. Still stings, especially when the media Compares Oden to Sam I Am, every time he gets a ding.
Yikes!
Trading Rudy Gay for Battier
nto a draft night deal but spurs trading scola to houston for spinulous (? sp?) for about 2 mil in cap space.