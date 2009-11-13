Can I have a do-over? (Your team’s worst personnel moves)

During the obligatory, “Where will LeBron and D-Wade end up in 2010?” segment of last night’s Cavs/Heat game, Reggie Miller talked about his own experiences as a free agent.

The Indiana Pacers icon admitted there was a time when he seriously considered signing with the Knicks, but New York chose to spend their money on Allan Houston instead. That Reggie loved playing in NYC was no question, and if I recall correctly, this would’ve been a couple years after an arsonist burned down Reggie’s home in Indianapolis, so he was open to leaving the area. But the Knicks handed Houston that monster contract for $100 million. Hindsight is 20/20 and all, but damn.

Every franchise has moments like that, when they wish they had a do-over. As a Sonics fan, I can think of a few: Trading Scottie Pippen on Draft Night; giving Jim McIlvaine a contract that was not only atrocious in its own right, but also so ludicrous that it pissed off Shawn Kemp and led to the downfall of a potential championship team; and the biggest of the big regrets, Howard Schultz selling the team to a group from Oklahoma City. And as a new Pacers fan, I’m kind of not liking the idea of drafting Shawne Williams over Rajon Rondo in 2006.

You might not even recognize a horrible move as its happening — I’m sure no Seattle fan in 1987 thought much of us giving away some kid named Pippen from some tiny college nobody had ever heard of — but years later you can always look back and wish your team’s front office could’ve known.

What moves do you look back on now and wish your team had a do-over?