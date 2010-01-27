Cardiac Kids

The thematic stat you’re going to hear whenever the Mavericks get into another close game is that, dating back to last season, the Mavs are 10-0 in their last 10 games that were decided by one point. The Mavs are also 3-0 this season in games decided by two points, including last November when Dirk Nowitzki hit a game-winner in Milwaukee. Last night the Mavs hosted the Bucks, and again it went down to the wire … Jason Kidd‘s triple with two minutes remaining put Dallas up seven, but Carlos Delfino answered with back-to-back threes — the second from about 30 feet with Shawn Marion in his face — to make it a one-point game with 27 seconds left. Looking to deliver a dagger, Dirk (28 pts, 8 rebs) got the ball at the top of the key, but when he tried to take Luc Richard Mbah a Moute to the same exact spot where he hit that November buzzer-beater, LRMAM (that sounds like a subsidiary of LeBron‘s marketing company) picked his pocket and gave the Bucks a chance to win it. Andrew Bogut (32 pts) set a pick on Marion to get Delfino open, but instead of taking a jumper, Delfino (22 pts) went for a running hook over Erick Dampier that didn’t go … Jerry Stackhouse had nine points and three steals in his return to Dallas. You know how some aging vets — think Mike Finley in San Antonio or Juwan Howard in Portland — eventually lose that “I’m The Man” swagger as they comfortably slip into role-player status? Not Stack. Even when he’s just standing in the corner, he still carries himself like he’s about to drop 30 on your back-neck … Kobe is one of the players who can single-handedly bring out the biggest celebrities to an NBA arena, but no dice on getting President Obama to show up for Lakers/Wizards the night after L.A. visited the White House. BTW, Ron Artest didn’t make the White House trip, at first claiming he was sick but later admitting he would’ve felt out of place since he wasn’t on the ’09 championship team … Still playing through a foot injury, Artest wasn’t much of a factor in the Lakers’ win. Washington got semi-close a couple times, but they just couldn’t stop Kobe (26 pts, 8 asts) or Pau Gasol (26 pts, 10 rebs) when they needed to … Phil Jackson is blaming Artest’s foot problems on his shoes, made by Chinese company PEAK. Phil called Ron-Ron’s kicks “concrete boots,” and told the L.A. Times, “I don’t think those soles bend in the middle. I think that’s the problem. They’re kind of like Frankenstein’s shoes.” … Every team needs to go big against the Lakers at some point, so how does the Wizards’ tallest and most athletic guy, JaVale McGee, only get 30 seconds of playing time? Either Flip Saunders forgot about him, or McGee isn’t doing enough in practice to earn any PT … Play of the night: Shannon Brown pulled a Jordan move with a follow dunk off a free throw, leaving Antawn Jamison and Brendan Haywood looking at each other like two guys who just got hustled at three-card monte … The other play of the night: Gerald Wallace losing J-Rich on a behind-the-back move, then cramming on Amar’e Stoudemire; or at least the shadow of Amar’e, who was trying his best to get out of the way … Steve Nash (23 pts, 9 asts) put Phoenix up three with a running lefty hook late in the fourth, but Stephen Jackson (30 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts) hit a three with 19 seconds left to force overtime. In the extra frame, the Suns came out of the gate with three straight turnovers, and after that it came down to the Bobcats hitting their jumpers and the Suns missing theirs. The win was even more impressive considering Wallace had fouled out in the fourth quarter … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Tyreke Evans scored 23 as the Kings edged the Warriors; and David Lee had 28 and 10 boards as the Knicks destroyed the Wolves … In college hoops, #1 Kentucky finally met their match in the form of South Carolina’s Devan Downey. The 5-9 senior is one of the best players in the country you never hear about, but he was straight KILLING John Wall and the Wildcats. Downey dropped 30 as the Gamecocks pulled off the upset win, and UK couldn’t do a thing with him: He carved up the D and hit a bunch of ridiculous shots off the glass, off-balance on the baseline, and from every other angle you can imagine. Kid was a beast … We’re out like JaVale’s PT …