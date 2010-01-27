Cardiac Kids

The thematic stat you’re going to hear whenever the Mavericks get into another close game is that, dating back to last season, the Mavs are 10-0 in their last 10 games that were decided by one point. The Mavs are also 3-0 this season in games decided by two points, including last November when Dirk Nowitzki hit a game-winner in Milwaukee. Last night the Mavs hosted the Bucks, and again it went down to the wire … Jason Kidd‘s triple with two minutes remaining put Dallas up seven, but Carlos Delfino answered with back-to-back threes — the second from about 30 feet with Shawn Marion in his face — to make it a one-point game with 27 seconds left. Looking to deliver a dagger, Dirk (28 pts, 8 rebs) got the ball at the top of the key, but when he tried to take Luc Richard Mbah a Moute to the same exact spot where he hit that November buzzer-beater, LRMAM (that sounds like a subsidiary of LeBron‘s marketing company) picked his pocket and gave the Bucks a chance to win it. Andrew Bogut (32 pts) set a pick on Marion to get Delfino open, but instead of taking a jumper, Delfino (22 pts) went for a running hook over Erick Dampier that didn’t go … Jerry Stackhouse had nine points and three steals in his return to Dallas. You know how some aging vets — think Mike Finley in San Antonio or Juwan Howard in Portland — eventually lose that “I’m The Man” swagger as they comfortably slip into role-player status? Not Stack. Even when he’s just standing in the corner, he still carries himself like he’s about to drop 30 on your back-neck … Kobe is one of the players who can single-handedly bring out the biggest celebrities to an NBA arena, but no dice on getting President Obama to show up for Lakers/Wizards the night after L.A. visited the White House. BTW, Ron Artest didn’t make the White House trip, at first claiming he was sick but later admitting he would’ve felt out of place since he wasn’t on the ’09 championship team … Still playing through a foot injury, Artest wasn’t much of a factor in the Lakers’ win. Washington got semi-close a couple times, but they just couldn’t stop Kobe (26 pts, 8 asts) or Pau Gasol (26 pts, 10 rebs) when they needed to … Phil Jackson is blaming Artest’s foot problems on his shoes, made by Chinese company PEAK. Phil called Ron-Ron’s kicks “concrete boots,” and told the L.A. Times, “I don’t think those soles bend in the middle. I think that’s the problem. They’re kind of like Frankenstein’s shoes.” … Every team needs to go big against the Lakers at some point, so how does the Wizards’ tallest and most athletic guy, JaVale McGee, only get 30 seconds of playing time? Either Flip Saunders forgot about him, or McGee isn’t doing enough in practice to earn any PT … Play of the night: Shannon Brown pulled a Jordan move with a follow dunk off a free throw, leaving Antawn Jamison and Brendan Haywood looking at each other like two guys who just got hustled at three-card monte … The other play of the night: Gerald Wallace losing J-Rich on a behind-the-back move, then cramming on Amar’e Stoudemire; or at least the shadow of Amar’e, who was trying his best to get out of the way … Steve Nash (23 pts, 9 asts) put Phoenix up three with a running lefty hook late in the fourth, but Stephen Jackson (30 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts) hit a three with 19 seconds left to force overtime. In the extra frame, the Suns came out of the gate with three straight turnovers, and after that it came down to the Bobcats hitting their jumpers and the Suns missing theirs. The win was even more impressive considering Wallace had fouled out in the fourth quarter … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Tyreke Evans scored 23 as the Kings edged the Warriors; and David Lee had 28 and 10 boards as the Knicks destroyed the Wolves … In college hoops, #1 Kentucky finally met their match in the form of South Carolina’s Devan Downey. The 5-9 senior is one of the best players in the country you never hear about, but he was straight KILLING John Wall and the Wildcats. Downey dropped 30 as the Gamecocks pulled off the upset win, and UK couldn’t do a thing with him: He carved up the D and hit a bunch of ridiculous shots off the glass, off-balance on the baseline, and from every other angle you can imagine. Kid was a beast … We’re out like JaVale’s PT …
Get Ron-Ron some HyperDunks, Hyperize, or whatever Kobe is wearing. Problem solved!
where did carlos delfino come from anyway? i mean, he’s been decent before, but that guy is killing it right now.
is it just me or is amare always trying to get out of the way?
I’m out like knowing what the fuck happened in the Mavs game…Stack still a beast, it went to overtime, wtf happened?
Amar’e is always tryin to get out the way…that’s why he only gets 8.5 boards per game…
Is it so f-n hard to press Enter now and then? Man, can’t read this sh’t.
I'm a daily reader and really enjoy this column.
[www.youtube.com]
with the remark to watch at the 0:37 mark.
Is there some legal problem I don’t see that prohibits external links?
Apart from that, keep up the good work!
Han — duh, Dime writers will later on in the day make a special post with the entire content being that youtube clip.
phoenix disgust and disinterest me with their non changing offense only/fake contender identity (as much as i like nash and hill and want to see dudley and fry make something of themselves)
amare’s presence overall is really underwhelming. I see only a slight difference between him and Blatche, A/ Randolph and other current players with un maximized potential. That slight difference is that his offensive production and pt is significantly higher but the bottom line is he’s as disappointing as they are currently and others like sheed, vc, z. randolph had been before
on the other hand, charlotte got a road win, so good for them. it would be nice to see them in the post season for the first time
Did anybody catch the cross over Brandon Jennings dropped on Jason Kidd after he stole the ball from him yesterday? Kidd fell and ended up sliding pretty much to the baseline frome the 3 line. DIRTY!!!!!
Hey Dime,
Hey Dime,

LOL I know I keep bringing randomn links, BUT did you hear about Greg Oden
[msn.foxsports.com]
Should have been we’re out like being ranked number 1.
How are Ron’s shoes selling now-a-days anyway. I mean he ain’t with the Rockets no more and one word from Yao and he can shut everything down lol.
Gotta hurt sales when your coach is crackin on the shoes lol.
Can you imagine Ron and Obama anyway. Ron would have probably said something crazy (as he is more verbally crazy than action these days).
“He is a great President but there are a lot of guys in the hood that would make great Presidents. For real a dude I grew up with, and he serving time on some bogus murder and theft charges, I always used to tell him he would be the best President ever.”
That is something Ron would give the media.
Real sad there are no trades going down. Isn’t the deadline approaching and right now nothing of importance has popped off. Boring man.
I am ready for the reserves to be announced so people can start complaining when there fav. player get snubbed.
Then I am ready for the dunk contest. As much as people complain about it, I bet they monkey a$$e$ will be watching it.
Need something right now though, a trade, a 50 point game, a 4th overtime classic. Something!
@gee
“He is a great President but there are a lot of guys in the hood that would make great Presidents. For real a dude I grew up with, and he serving time on some bogus murder and theft charges, I always used to tell him he would be the best President ever.”
thats funny. he might still say that someday soon if reporters question him. lol
The Michigan vs. Michigan State game was pretty good last night too. I’m a Wolverines fan and don’t get to watch them very much, but for the life of me I can’t understand why they had those two useless white boys on the court to play defense at the end of the game. You can pin the loss on their lack of ability at either end of the floor.
I’m with smity, Amare’s play is extremely underwhelming recently. I know he will probably opt out this summer or be traded by the deadline and probably get a max contract. However, I’m serious doubting that Amare is a max contract player. You have to wonder how effective Amate can be without Nash. We’ve all seen what has happened to Diaw and Marion’s productivity since leaving Phoenix.
I hate the fact that some team with enough cap space will give Amare and other undeserving players a max contract just for the sake of giving a max contract. They would be better off signing two players with that money. I honestly believe that the team that Amare’s impending signing will be a mistake on the level of Brand’s or Arenas’ signings.
Reposted with corrections:
I’m with smity, Amare’s play has been extremely underwhelming recently. I know he will probably opt out this summer or be traded by the deadline and probably get a max contract. However, I’m seriously doubting that Amare is a max contract player. You have to wonder how effective Amate can be without Nash. We’ve all seen what has happened to Diaw and Marion’s productivity since leaving Phoenix.
I hate the fact that some team with enough cap space will give Amare and other undeserving players a max contract just for the sake of giving a max contract. They would be better off signing two players with that money. I honestly believe that Amare’s impending signing will be a mistake on the level of Brand’s or Arenas’ recent signings.
I still remain on my original stance from 2-3yrs ago:
ANDREW BOGUT IS BETTER THAN ANDREW BYNUM.
and Bogut will have the better overall career (imagine if Kobe,Gasol and Odom were his teammates?)
Heckler
If it were Bogut instead of Bynum, people would be talking about the whole Euro connection, and how it could win championships in the NBA, etc. Once you get two foreign starters on a team they get that stigma.
@ Control–
Andrew Bogut is Australian; not European.
just for the record, he’s an Aussie not a Euro
Heckler
I know that, but it’s the same as Manu being called European, or Scola, Valgina, etc. Hell, I even heard Omar Caspi referred to as European before.
Americans seem to think anyone who isn’t an American player is “European”, some idiots have even said Steve Nash plays as a European.
Devan Downey has “D-League” written all over him, as far as I’m concerned, but he is nothing short of automatic as a college player. He’s really fun to watch, even when he’s carving up your team. I think of Nate Robinson, minus the “I played D1 football” explosiveness, plus a serious (not streaky) jumper from just about anywhere.
Curry making his case for rookie of the year.. ok cant say that but he did outplay Evans last night.. Kid looks tiple doublish NOW, imagine when he beefs up to NBA standards..
Maggette?? 3for22?? for reals man?? how much does he make?? whatever it is hes overpaid.. classic example of why you shouldnt take working out THAT seriously in basketball.. even the bony cats drop buckets in the NBA.. KD ALL DAY!!
Shannons dunk was clean off the missed FT but it just made me appreciate Jordans all that much more.. Jordan basically SKIED, caught it, posed and then yakked it and with one hand i believe right?? Shannon barely got there in time for a plain 2 handed stuff, Jordans was so fast i bet he had time to think.. No one ever really acknowledges it but MJ was a CRAZY ATHLETE.. then again i could be overdoing Jordans because i last saw it when i was like 17.. thats how i remember it though!!
Lebron should try that shit.. i’d pay to see that and it would be worth it.. he could pull it off with his speed i bet..
smity far away
You never know with Ron, specially interview wise these days.
I am more interested in what goofy he will say next more than what he will do.
Media loves his “Ghetto Tales” too lol.
Fuck, man, I think Kobe is more European than Scola, Veragina or Manu, since he spent most of his childhood in Italy and can speak and rap Italiano…
Bogut was born to Croatian immigrants in Australia, so calling him Aussie or Euro is basically the same shit…
Ron Artest is just realizing that lousy ass crap-quality shoes from China make your feet hurt?! Like he didn’t see what happened to Yao “Frankenstein” Ming’s feet?
‘Twas a nice classy gesture by Ron-Ron not to “freeload” with the Lakers trip to the White House though…
@2..Carlos Delfino is better than he’s playing right now under Robo Skiles(Chi). He’s a GREAT OVERSEAS Player & one of the top foreign players in the league. I think he’s way better than Gallinari. Shhh D’Antoni might bench me. Very skilled player for his size.
Ilaysova looks slow on the court like his IQ is lowwwwwwwwwwwwwwww. He commits the dumbest fouls & has been useless lately. It’s amazing to me to see the difference in Jennings play from the beginning of the season to now. Jennings on anyteam w/ real talent & his stats would unbelievable for a rookie. He’s still the team leading scorer & he’s playing 2nd & third fiddle to Bogut & the Coach. Warrick got a DNP last night LOL. Why is Kurt Thomas & Stackhouse still playing basketball. Are we that short on talent? DAMN. Bogut guards the pick & roll like Shaq. He just stares at the player like boo. Why is Charlie Bell starting again. Few questions to make you go hmmmmmmmmmm.
@9 it was a behind the back move & bad he made Kidd look old. They scored to end the half or qtr. I would have superman that ball.
@20..Wall is a #1 pick & Downey is a D League player. I’m sure you’re basing that off this one game. He’s avg 30.5 in SEC play & just upset arguably the next big thing in Basketball. 5 players couldn’t contain 1 & you don’t think he’ll fare well in the league as a tempo or combo guard. The Knicks,Hornets & all the other teams that don’t have a clue on talent are hiring. Usually when a player takes a lot of FG’s it usually means they lack talent. Couple that with you having to create your own shots & damn near do everything else. Statiscally speaking you’ll look like a volumn shooter. Only W’s & L’s count. He was Jet Li’ng John Wall & he’s SPECIALLLLLL. I pray he doesn’t go to a team or coach like Don Nelson or in transition. Not fair.
January 27th, 2010 at 4:05 pm
POPPI GEE says:
Ex NBA player Paul Shirley (of all people) GOES IN on Haiti
Wow you gotta read this!
[msn.foxsports.com]
Will the blue light go on for KMart, dude is killing me in my league. Glad Dime stayed up last night, well done.
Bogut is ballin, had three games of 6 blocked shots and his offensive game is getting better.
So Lakeshow and Lakers fans who are you taking?
Bogut or Bynum IF they could be traded at the deadline
Back in his day, Phil Jackson played in house shoes.
Maybe Jackson means the entire sole is solid, since plantar fasciitis is due to improper flexion of the foot (hence you need a more rigid midfoot support). But then again, maybe I’d realize I’m commenting about an archaic man regarding modern shoe technology, and realize it is a pointless conversation.
Nevermind.
@ Claw
Ill keep Bynum until its fully known hes a bust..
His ceiling is higher than Boguts IMO.. Bynum COULD be in a DPOY discussion with his length and timing (when he has it) while dropping 20-25ppg.. yeah i said it lol.. 20-25..
Plus i still like the kid.. i think hes going through what Kobe used to do.. remember when they would get on Kobe for shooting too much he would come out (Sac i think?) and not shoot AT ALL?? I think Bynum is being malcontent because everyone places so much of the teams success on Gasol.. Theres no reason for him to be shrinking JUST BECAUSE Gasol is back.. if anything he should have more offensive boards and he should have more blocks PLUS his points shouldnt be dipping as low as they have.. it aint like Gasol and Odom are going to miss the kid if he flashes open.. little fucker..
@ GEE
Daaaaammmnnnnn that man is ruthless for all that..
WTF??
[www.footbing.com]
