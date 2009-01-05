Caron Butler Believes Gilbert Will Return

For a minute, Gil‘s most noteworthy public appearance was when he showed up to the Christmas Day game against Cleveland wearing an ascot, so ridiculous that there’s a picture of him standing next to Craig Sager, and he’s the one getting laughed at. But now, there’s a new development in the never-ending drama of whether he’s going to be back before the All-Star break, soon thereafter, or even at all this season, is spreading throughout the locker room.
“I see him when you guys see him,” said Caron. “I guess he’s been in the batcave, working with, what’s the butler’s name? Alfred? Yeah, Alfred-Koichi, but he looks good from what I’ve seen. I just don’t know a timetable or whatever, just trying to concentrate on basketball.”
Well, it’s not much. But at least Caron gave some humor to his hope that Washington’s $100 million man will return to the squad.
Source: Washington Times
washington would have been better off donating $111mil for good karma
great, the gilbert article we all been craving for…
Could be one of the worst big dollar contracts ever,
Its hard to even remember seeing him in a uniform playing,
Not a strong opinion one way or the other on agent zero, but I wonder how much better they would be with him, perhaps not having seen him play in a while is clouding my judgement, that or the hangover from the two weeks holiday,
Re-uping his contract was the worst move in the history of basketball. The Wizards have a history of making dumb moves. If anyone wants to dispute my argument, just remember they signed Kwame Brown.
It’s disturbing that his own teamates have no idea what’s going on with him. Isolating himself is only going to breed resentment. You’d think he’d keep in contact just to be a good teamate but it looks like he thinks he’s above them. That he doesn’t owe them updates on his condition. Its going to be an intersting locker room when he does come bac. I think the players have lost repect for him
FUCK Gilbert he’s a loser who talks to much without his blog he would seriously be a zero:P he’s a allstar because off his blog and popular because of it
he’s a jacker in the worsed way always wanna shine he can give you a winn can be clutch go of for 40 but more times he’ll give you a lose because of his stupid defense and jackin when he aint hittin nothin so i say he’s way overrated with all his auntics he just should just shut his mouth and play and not talk about he want’s to get payed and the wizards are stupid enough to give him the doe to just because he has fans how ignorant can you be
prove me wrong on this that gilbert is not a complete douche and way overrated :P
A healthy Wizards squad (at least a Wizards squad with a simultaneously healthy Jameson, Butler, and Arenas) would give the East (in particular the Cavs) PROBLEMS. Too bad…
Possibly the next Tracy McGrady watch for it.
Liked by many, excellent game when he was healthy and then injuries eat him up!
Just sayin.
I hope do ain’t and all though. I hope he comes back strong. Gotta love his swagga and confidence. I have learned you can’t get the hopes up to high with injuries.
Hopefully, he’ll pull an Alonzo Mourning and stay injured until his contract is up, then he can leave when he coincidentally gets better/contract expires because he wants to play for a ring.
two words: chris webber.
two words: great player
Then tomorrow… Dimemag will have a head line saying that Gilbert is done for the season and what Caron said about him coming back wasnt true ala Steph-Jackson and Baron Davis.
fuck that gils coming back. hopefully. n this wasnt the worst signing ever…good lord. this move was for PR
Gil : Wizards – Kobe : Lakers….or LeBron : Cavs…or CP3 : Hornets
two words: fuck gilbert.