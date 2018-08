Chicago Locks Down Derrick Rose; Ray Allen Calls Out David West

Wellhad a nice day. He got paid and became a made man in Chicago if he wasn’t already one. Then in the capper, he methodically picked apart everyone’s Eastern Conference sleeper, Indiana, in Chicago’s 93-85 win. We felt like it was April and we were back in the first round of the playoffs again. Rose (12 points, nine assists) was destroying(1-for-7, six points),was doing his bowling ball routine (24 points, 13 rebounds) and the Bulls’ defense was more suffocating than an only child’s mother, holding Indiana to 36 percent from the field. But there was one big difference:. Hamilton isn’t the player he once was, and yet on NBA TV last night,called him the most underrated move of the entire offseason. Last night, he had 13 points, six dimes and seemed to fit into the offense perfectly. When you combine that withplaying like a man (24 points), Chicago was too much to handle … The play of the night might’ve been‘s block on Hansbrough attempted dunk. If Hansbrough could jump, we might’ve called it one of the best blocks we’ve seen in the last few years … If Dallas’ new lineup doesn’t live up to expectations this year, we might be able to look back at the preseason as the initial sign. Oklahoma City beat the champs 87-83 last night and the game actually wasn’t even close. That makes them 2-0 against Dallas in the preseason, and while Dallas sat a few of their guys in both games, some moles are already surfacing.andwere putting down Sportscenter-worthy reverses, but it was OKC’s work on the glass that ended it. They won the boards by 12 and with a slim fast(nine points, eight boards) back doing his thing, the Mavs couldn’t do anything in the paint.anyone? … Remember? We’ve been high on him ever since he was murdering cats at Cal, and he’s looking like he could be Dallas’ answer tothis year (17 last night) … We’re not even into games that actually count yet and(14 points) is already hanging all over the rim in Denver. The Nuggets beat down Phoenix by 17 behind 21 from, but it was Faried providing the highlights with one dunk where he took of from the Rockies and another that he tipped in … What are the chances of asituation going down in Washington this season? We thought Nick Young liked to chuck , but damnis probably even worse. With both guys pretty much playing for money and to cement their place in the league at the same position, they might outshoot the entire division. Young put up 10 shots in 16 minutes (made three of them for eight points) while Crawford was 6-for-21 for 18 points. One of those guys is going to get their right arm mysteriously smashed by a door sometime this season. Washington didn’t get blown out this time, but Philly still beat them. Everyone’s talking about(17 points) breaking out to become a star this year. But what about(24 points, six assists)? He’s going to be a stud real soon …(20 points, nine rebounds) jumps. Too. High …(21 points) and Sacramento edged(30 points, 13 rebounds) and Golden State 95-91, probably because Golden State continuously went to(2-for-15) … And Cleveland self-destructed in the final moments of their 90-89 home loss against Detroit. First, they threw away an inbounds pass. Then, they smacked the Hell out of(19 points), who hit both free throws to put the Pistons up in the final seconds. Finally,got a WIDE OPEN short jumper and was way off. That’s what happens when you give it to a guy who’s played one minute all game for the final shot … Keep reading to read about why Ray Allen called out David West …