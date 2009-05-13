In an interesting story this morning by the Toronto Sun‘s Frank Zicarelli, the writer puts bluntly something Raptors fans have been avoiding for years: Chris Bosh isn’t a franchise player.

Bosh is a good guy who has been asked to shoulder a lot in Toronto, but he’s a complementary piece. He is not a go-to guy. He is Pau Gasol, a very good player who put up very good numbers on a losing team in Memphis. As soon as Gasol got traded and became a second option to Kobe Bryant, Gasol’s true value was confirmed. Bosh needs to play on a team with an athletic wing capable of getting Bosh open looks.

I agree. That’s why Bosh’s name keeps surfacing in trades and as a potential target in the 2010 Free Agent Sweepstakes. Pairing CB4 with Dwayne Wade, Chris Paul or LeBron James would truly allow him to forget about the pressure and just play basketball. Don’t get me wrong, there is definitely some Talent in Toronto, but no one on that roster is making an All Star game anytime soon.

After locking up Jay Triano as the coach in T-Dot, GM Bryan Colangelo is at a crossroads. If he actually sees Bosh in the plans past next season, the missing piece isn’t going to come from free agent pool this summer. Plus, with everyone stashing cash until 2010, unless you can land a franchise changer in a trade, most teams are staying put and weighing their options.

That leaves the Raptors with one place to find their next superstar: the NBA Draft. With the lottery happening next Tuesday, I’m sure Colangelo has been sending fruit baskets and whatever Toronto’s main export is to David Stern and anyone else involved. With only 17 out of 1,000 lottery chances, the Raptors need all the help they can get.

Do you think Chris Bosh is a franchise player?

Source: Toronto Sun