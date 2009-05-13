In an interesting story this morning by the Toronto Sun‘s Frank Zicarelli, the writer puts bluntly something Raptors fans have been avoiding for years: Chris Bosh isn’t a franchise player.
Bosh is a good guy who has been asked to shoulder a lot in Toronto, but he’s a complementary piece. He is not a go-to guy. He is Pau Gasol, a very good player who put up very good numbers on a losing team in Memphis. As soon as Gasol got traded and became a second option to Kobe Bryant, Gasol’s true value was confirmed. Bosh needs to play on a team with an athletic wing capable of getting Bosh open looks.
I agree. That’s why Bosh’s name keeps surfacing in trades and as a potential target in the 2010 Free Agent Sweepstakes. Pairing CB4 with Dwayne Wade, Chris Paul or LeBron James would truly allow him to forget about the pressure and just play basketball. Don’t get me wrong, there is definitely some Talent in Toronto, but no one on that roster is making an All Star game anytime soon.
After locking up Jay Triano as the coach in T-Dot, GM Bryan Colangelo is at a crossroads. If he actually sees Bosh in the plans past next season, the missing piece isn’t going to come from free agent pool this summer. Plus, with everyone stashing cash until 2010, unless you can land a franchise changer in a trade, most teams are staying put and weighing their options.
That leaves the Raptors with one place to find their next superstar: the NBA Draft. With the lottery happening next Tuesday, I’m sure Colangelo has been sending fruit baskets and whatever Toronto’s main export is to David Stern and anyone else involved. With only 17 out of 1,000 lottery chances, the Raptors need all the help they can get.
Do you think Chris Bosh is a franchise player?
Source: Toronto Sun
Nope he isnt
But like said.. if paired with a Lebron or Wade in 2010.. he would be great!
I think he is.
THANK GOD SOMEBODY HAS SAID IT.
i’ve been thinkin this same exact thing since they starte talkin about all the 2010 bs. Bosh is a really good player but we all know he’s not going to carry a team for a whole season. He couldnt do it with a decent point guard in the eastern conference what makes people think he’ll be able to do it anywhere else. Bosh needs to be the number 2 guy on any team he goes to because if he is your star, and you are expecting him to carry your team to and through the playoffs you are sadly mistaken.
help me jog my memory again…
he went to college or straight from high school?
He so isnt! I thought this for the last two years. He was good to begin this season but then faded once it was clear Toronto are going nowhere. He definitely is a Gasol. I am a Suns fan and people have suggested to trade NAsh and Amare for Calderon and Bosh and I laughed. Why? Why trade for another 2nd option on a very good team? Amare is a better offensively than Bosh anyway, just not defensively.
I would take Dirk over Bosh anyday.
Raptors fans have been avoiding this for years? No: it’s all we’ve been talking about for years. Go back to every story about the Raps that Dime has posted for the last season. C’mon.
Bosh is what KG was in Minny. A sidekick with no side to kick.
@Metropolitan’s Finest
He went to Georgia Tech.
Team USA brought a lot of things to light…
Bosh is a very good complimentary player who can really use hustle and will to play the second role very well.
Boozer sucks.
Oh no the secret is out… how the heck can we unload him before he runs away like TMac… Dang you Dime… that article was meant for T.Dot fans only!
Bosh = Franchise player of a team with no intentions of winning the chip (Lottery)
bosh would have been sick on Detroit
Co-sign @eyeused2b. That’s exactly the case and we saw that KG needed players of Cassell and Sprewell’s caliber to get past the first round.
You get him Blake Griffin and a solid wing, they’re in the picture.
No argument from me. There are only 6 active TRUE franchise players. Kobe, Lebron, Wade, Tim Duncan, KG, and Shaq*.
I know some people would refer to Dirk, Melo, Amare, Paul Pierce, CP3, Dwight and even D-Will as franchise players but I don’t. I think the franchise label is used too casually. Hell even Igoudala has been called a franchise player.
*We all know Shaq alone cannot carry a team but you cannot argue that he is a franchise player or at least used to be. Once labeled a franchise player I don’t think you can have that label stripped from you while you’re still actively productive in the league. That’s why I still consider him in that group.
Bosh’s time in TO has run its course. If they keep him, he’ll demand a max contract, which he isn’t worth, and they’ll continue to be a mediocre team. Raps fans know this and I cannot allow myself to cheer for a team content with mediocrity.
What they really need is to land the #1 pick and draft a superstar wing like Brandon Roy. Wait a minute….
Trading Bosh is the only chance they have to be a somewhat-respectable franchise. Rebuilding is absolutely necessary. In the post-VC rebuilding era they had the chance to draft Andre Iguodala, Danny Granger, Jarrett Jack and Brandon Roy, but instead ended up with Rafael Araujo, Charlie Villanueva, Joey Graham and Andrea Bargnani. Based on their atrocious draft record, I have zero faith they’ll find that franchise player in the draft.
Colangelo already had a chance to draft a franchise player, but wasted it on Bargnani, who isn’t as bad as I thought he would be, but definitely isn’t a franchise player.
the raps need to get tyreke evans
I think Chris Bosh get a lot of heat about being a franchise player… He is a franchise player…
Every successful big man has always had a good wing player… Bosh doesn’t even have a decent wing player to help him out…
Shaq had Kobe, Wade and Penny
Tim Duncan has Tony Parker and Ginobili
KG has Paul Pierce and Ray Allen… Look at what he did when he had Sprewell and Cassell.. Bosh has never played with a pleyer of even that Caliber except Vince in his rookie Season
Bill Russell had Bill Sharman and Bob Cousy
Dwight has Jameer Nelson, Turk and Lewis
Yao has had T-MAC Steve Francis and Ron Artest
KG put up monster numbers in Minny.. now that he’s in boston is he just a role player like Gasol playing with Kobe???
Chris Bosh just needs a good second option and now he has one with Andrea… once they get an athletic wing player they will be set!
@Eyeused2b
I think you’re right. I officially rescind my choice of KG as a TRUE franchise player.
@ Spliff 2 My Lou
In that case Iverson is a franchise player
after really thinkin about it, it could be true.
call me crazy, but I think with his potent offensive talent, good rebounding, he would even out with what Dwight Howard does on the defensive end while lacking the offensive skills.
Bosh=Howard
Bosh=Gasol
BoshD.West
Bosh=Odom
I’ve said this in another article, but with an All-Star guard, it would be havoc on opposing teams.
ATTENTION UTAH-LET BOOZER GO, RESIGN MILSAP, and GET BOSH.
He would also do well in Miami, New Orleans.
Isn’t Canada main export weezy. BC gonna sned some of that sticky British Columbian gold to Stern huh? I’m sure he’ll get the number one pick for that…LOL
CB4 doesn’t need your love. I think whether or not he is a franchise player is yet to be seen. As far as being groomed off-the-court, he fits the “franchise” bill perfectly. He’s active in the community, he’s great with the media, he’s popular with the fans, he takes responsibilty and carries himself with dignity etc. Being a franchise player comes with a whole new level of standards and expectations and realistically I think he’s handled it well.
People also forget that he came to T-Dot when VC was still around so he went from a fresh-faced rook to the “Franchise player” literally overnight. Lebron came in knowing he was the Franchise. Ditto for ‘Melo and D-Wade.
I think CB4 still has the ability to become that great franchise player that everyone says he isn’t, but he still has work to do and the questions are warranted.
Maybe we wouldn’t even be having this discussion if the Raps ‘D’ didn’t resemble the D in this commercial so well…
[www.youtube.com]
Has any superstart or “franchise” player ever really won the championship without some sort of exceptional second fiddle? Whether it is a complimentary wing player for a big man (Kobe to Shaq), or a big man for a wing player (KG to Pierce), it is extremely uncommon for any player to win at the highest level without someone else of significance. Even Jordan had Pippen. Now Lebron has Mo Williams who seems to be the guy they were looking for.
I do believe Bosh lacks the ability to take over a game and win it on his own, which is what I believe to be the true test of a superstar or franchise player. However, I think we need to think critically about the “second fiddles” on other successful teams before we unfairly criticize people.
what??? gasol is better by far
and gasol can carry a team didnt he take memphis to the playoffs 3 times winning 50 games once i think and before some fan with selective memory says something kobe according to most of you can carry a team but never gave the lakers 50 wins or a decent seed till gasol came on board. yes gasol didnt win any rounds but who can by himself , kobe again didnt do it without gasol and kg only did it once in minny.
so before sayin he needs to be paired with someone else he would he help that other superstar exactly the same.
simon u r right
spliff
kg is no franchise player cuz he falls in the gasol , bosh group.
banga
td won without manu and parker and he won with them being half the players they are now remember he won with aj and ellie as his guards.
russell had way more than that.
i think he is. i mean how are you guys defining ‘franchis player?’
if its someone you can build a team around as your best player to win a chip, then how is he not? i would argue pau gasol is a franchise player too. he just needed better pieces around him in memphis- and so does bosh.
if you define franchise player as someone who can carry you to the finals by themselves, then how many ‘franchise players’ do we have in the league? 10 at most? whats the whole hubub about then? you make do w/ what you have and build around your best player. why wait around until you can get a ‘franchise player’ when you can build towards a chip now. tdot isnt landing cp3, wade, bron, mamba, or any other ‘franchise players’ anytime soon- so quit trying to trade up. you got a great player in bosh, make it work.
for bosh to win a chip he needs a few things: a PG who can at least protect and pass the rock, a brusing/energetic big man (Perkins, prybilla, wallace, noah) and a great wing player. he has an awesome face up game and can step out wqhen necessary on the perimeter.
btw- at least the way the league is officiated now, it is more common/easy to take over the game in crunch time from the wing position.
so ppl gettin on howard and bosh, while they are to some extent correct, they are still missing something.
Joe Johnson = not a franchise player
Joe Johnson = not even an all star
Joe Johnson = takes too many ill advised jumpshot
Joe Johnson = takes more 3s than Free throws
Joe Johnson = Scrub version of Vince Carter
Bosh and Toronto need to part ways.
My latest idea is Bosh to Orlando for Hedo (sign and trade) and Marcin Gortat. Orlando desperately needs some low post scoring (dwight’s a one-trick pony) and toronto desperately needs some toughness on the post. If this happens Toronto starts
PG – Calderon
SG – Anthony Parker
SF – Hedo
PF – Bargnani
C – Gortat
Magic Start
PG – Jameer
SG – Pietrus
PF – Bosh
SF – Rashad
C – Dwight
I like it.
lol…i would like it to if i was orlando. i dont know how the contracts work out- but i wouldnt.
Sign and Trade Bosh for Josh Smith then Atlanta could build a Team around two solid pieces.
toronto just needs some better defense and a solid wing and they will be alright. bosh is a great offensive player but its easy enough to double team him when he doesn’t have enough help from the wing positions. most of the wing players on toronto are just spot up shooters and can’t make a play off the dribble.
maion is good but his offense is garbage points. bargnani also improved a great deal so give bosh a little slack.
BREAKING NEWS…..
This is old news
KG is NOT a franchise player…The “Big Ticket” is a helluva player who has mastered theatrics that you can only see on Broadway. I’m not talking about the European Flop…I’m referring to his BIG BAD WOLF act…his huffin and puffin on the bench in his 3 piece is just ridiculous.
Bosh is a lot like KG…except he needs some drama lessons.
um, whoever is saying KG isn’t a franchise player needs to get punched in the face.
yes, the Celtics are going on a good run without him, BUT, if wasn’t for him last year to implement the energy, experience, defense, overall play the Celtics would not have won the title.
Bosh IS NO KEVIN GARNETT, not at all. Bosh does not have the credentials Garnett does. He is good, but Garnett IS A FRANCHISE PLAYER.
agreed . . he’s the next player that needs to get out of garbage situation . . . i.e. KG, Pau, Ray Allen
KG IS a franchise player.Just kiss that man ring and get over yall hate.Bosh is soft.Until he fix that,he aint going nowhere.
Psssh KG is a Hall of Famer and can be argued for the best player in the league every year. WTF are you guys talking about not a franchise player.
If I ever hear anyone say his name in the same sentence as Bosh again I swear. You put KG on any other team in the NBA and it’s an instant chip believe it.
yeah i guess you put KG on the wolves they would get a chip…oh wait….
kg in minny same results as bosh. Add bosh to the celts were he doesnt have to be the man like kg and they can win. I think that u put kg in any team instant chip comment is bs we all know if kg is franchise player so is the best player in every team
Gook luck, there are no superstars in this years draft even if they pick first.
Chris Bosh is a franchise player in the same vein the Mitch Richmond was the franchise player of the Kings in the 90’s.
I agree 100% I think that the miami and toronto trade that you guys said is a great trade and not only because miami is my favorite team but because it increases the chances of Dwyane wade getting mentioned in the MVP race and maybe winning it next year now that he has a solid number 2 option that can post and spread the floor and give Dwyane more open looks.
Bosh is as much a franchise player as Tim Duncan or Kevin Garnett.
The problem with Bosh is that he hasn’t had any help since being in Toronto. The closest he’s ever been to getting another go-to guy was TJ Ford (but he was too short and played the wrong position). If B. Colangelo can bring a guy like Magette or Crawford (preferably Crawford) and keep Calderon, Bosh would look more like the franchise player he really is. But with Anthony Parker at 2 (as good as he once was in Europe) it just won’t work. Toronto NEEDS to keep building around Bosh and let Bargnani go to get the pieces that will complement CB4 (he should also try looking for a different nickname)
Franchise players show up in the 4th qtr whereas Chris Bosh becomes Chris Botch. Giving Botch max money will set the raptors franchise back for years just as bad as getting nothing for twac and scrubs for vc.
Lets keep bosh till 2010 than we’ll do w/e we want with him when his more valuable…. sign marion for another year and get a good draft pick this year… like Terrence Williams or even Sam Young who would be so sick on the Raptors if we get him….
Lets c how far we get next season and than talk about trading bosh not now to early if u ask me ….
We can still build a deascent team around bosh with the right pieces…. which is something we dont get alot in T.O….
We throw away good draft picks every other season…. we have to treat them more valuable and better scouting would help big time …..