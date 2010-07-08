Cleveland’s last-ditch pitch to LeBron

Before LeBron James causes a party in one city and breaks hearts in five others, the teams still in pursuit of the NBA’s biggest star are undoubtedly vying for one last audience with LBJ before he goes live on-air at 9 p.m. on ESPN. What will those teams say to LeBron should they get his ear for a last-ditch pitch? Next up: Cleveland

LeBron James knows where his bread is buttered. He knows where his bed is most comfortable, where his kids like to play Tag, where his lady gets her hair done. He knows Quicken Loans Arena is his gym, he knows the Cavaliers are his team, and he knows Cleveland is his city.

LeBron doesn’t have to be further sold on the amenities of staying home. Rather, if the Cavs should get one more crack at a last-minute pitch to their franchise’s crown jewel, they need to focus on the one thing LeBron cannot take for granted if he stays in Cleveland: Winning a championship.

Forget the passion of the hometown crowd and the sentimental significance of being one town’s lifetime hero, e.g. Magic, Bird or Reggie. The Cavs need to convince LeBron that staying home means winning rings. This is no longer a business conversation; it’s a basketball conversation.

The Cavs should remind LeBron which jersey he wore when he played in the ’07 NBA Finals and the ’09 Eastern Conference Finals. They need to remind him of the great postseason performances he’s had for the Cavs, how he’s brought a city with a history of failures greater success than the basketball team has ever known.

But more important than the past is the future. And after falling short in the conference semifinals this year — despite LeBron averaging 26.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.2 steals in the series — the Cavs have taken steps to keep improving. Chris Grant was promoted to GM, Byron Scott was hired as head coach, and this week trade rumors have surfaced with the Cavs pursuing point guard Jonny Flynn and two-guard Leandro Barbosa. LeBron still hasn’t been able to play an entire season with Antawn Jamison, a regular 20-and-10 threat, nor has he seen J.J. Hickson realize his tantalizing potential.

Still, the Cavs need to show they’ve got more heat in the holster. If I’m representing the Cavs today, I’m making sure LeBron knows we’re going to do whatever we can (within reason) to get Chris Paul, LBJ’s good friend and arguably the best point guard in the world.

Byron Scott oversaw CP’s development into a superstar, and has the blueprint for a Cleveland team that will run, which is when they’ve been at their best with the current roster. This is a team and an organization moving in a new direction, and more importantly, it’s the right direction.

LeBron James’ dreams of becoming an empire were born in Ohio. He’s made it almost all the way there in Ohio; his legend first sprouting wings at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School and growing to gargantuan proportions with the Cavaliers. The King James train is like Usain Bolt coming around the bend in the 200-meter dash, about to put in that last kick and leave the field in the dust over the straightaway. In the middle of a record-setting race, what’s the need to stop and look for a new track?

