Converse Is Teaming Up With The NBA For Their Gorgeous New ‘Chuck 70’ Collection

#Converse
Sports Writer
02.09.18

Converse

Converse has a long and storied history with the NBA and street culture. Throughout the 1970s Converse was the basketball shoe, and while basketball tech has certainly evolved over the last 40-plus years, the old-school Chuck Taylor All-Star look is both iconic and sublime.

Converse rekindled their relationship with the NBA last fall when they released a new Chuck Taylor All Star Collection, and they are taking that rekindled relationship a step further this week. Converse is dropped a new collection in partnership with the NBA dubbed the ‘Chuck 70’. The Chuck 70 collection will feature two styles, ‘NBA Discovered’ and ‘NBA City Edition’.

The ‘NBA Discovered’ line will cost you $125, while the ‘NBA City Edition’ will retail at $100. To make matters better for sneakerheads everywhere, both models are available today.

TOPICS#Converse
TAGSCONVERSEConverse All-StarsConverse Chuck Taylors

