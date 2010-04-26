D-Wade torches Boston for 46; George Hill’s breakout party

If this really was Dwyane Wade‘s last home game in Miami, it was like a mind-blowing goodbye bang for Heat fans: You wouldn’t have it any other way, but it’s gonna make it even harder to get over the eventual breakup. Facing elimination, Wade started off hot like he did in Game 3, but he finished even hotter â€“ outscoring the Celtics 19-15 by himself in the fourth quarter as the Heat survived for at least one more game with the series headed back up North … Wade (46 pts, 16-24 FG) had his usual array of circus layups and highlight dunks â€“ the reverse jackknife was Harold Miner-esque, and the one-hander on KG was just nasty â€“ but he was really killing ’em with his jumper. He was raining triples in the fourth, including three during a two-minute stretch where Miami went from down four to up five. After one of those treys, Wade went back on D staring at his right hand and talking to it like Booker T … Ray Allen knocked down big shots throughout Boston’s earlier comeback (they trailed by as much as 18 in the first half) but he missed three huge free throws in the last couple minutes. Has Ray ever bricked three freebies in a row? Maybe in middle school … If Miami needs bulletin board material for Game 5, allow Rajon Rondo to provide it. “It’s not a big deal,” Rondo said after the loss. “We just have to close it out now in five.” … And yeah, everybody knows Rondo’s jumper is broke, but he doesn’t get enough credit for everything else he does right. This is the second postseason in a row where Rondo has been the Celtics’ best player. Yesterday he put up 23 points and 9 assists and was the main reason Boston stayed in the game … The 7-seed Spurs are up 3-1 on the 2-seed Mavs, and it doesn’t even feel like an upset in the making. In a game where Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili struggled to score, George Hill took over and caused Doug Collins to break out some of his corniest work. “Ooey-Pooey (IUPUI) Phooey on you!” Collins said after Hill dropped two of his 29 points, a couple minutes after he blurted out, “George Hill is coming right into your lap!” … San Antonio was down 11 at halftime, but slapped on the defense in the third quarter and led by seven going into the fourth. Jason Terry‘s shooting kept Dallas within striking distance, scoring all 13 of his points in the fourth, but the Mavs couldn’t get crucial buckets when they needed them. Terry was sticking jumpers like crazy (“Jason Terry has been a flame-thrower!” Kevin Harlan yelled), but if he could create his own shot the Mavs might’ve won. Multiple times Terry had a mismatch on Antonio McDyess but couldn’t beat him off the dribble, and Dallas came away empty … Manu (17 pts, 7 asts, 4 stls) made one clutch three and some free throws down the stretch. His nose looks like it had a meeting with Ong Bak, though, so you gotta cut Manu some slack for missing shots when he’s got a pound of bandages on there. He looks like one of Michael Jackson‘s post-procedure pictures … Kobe and the Lakers have their fans panicking right now, but LeBron wasn’t letting the Cavs fall into a tie with an 8-seed. LeBron did surgery on the Bulls, posting 37 points (11-17 FG), 12 boards and 11 dimes in a blowout. ‘Bron hit a buzzer-beater to end the first half that put Cleveland up ten, then one-upped himself with a casual halfcourt buzzer-beater at the end of the third to put them up 23 (causing Mike Tirico to mess his pants). “I can comfortably shoot that shot,” LeBron said. “It was a regular jump shot for me. Comfortably, I can walk and dribble into a halfcourt three.” … Safe to say it’s never happened before where all four lower seeds in one conference upset the first-round favorites, but it could realistically happen in the West. After another thorough beating in Game 4, Utah is one W away from sending the Nuggets fishing. The other night it was Carlos Boozer and Paul Millsap owning Denver’s frontcourt, and while Booz put up 31 and 13 on Sunday, this time it was Utah’s backcourt â€“ Deron Williams (24 pts, 13 asts), Wes Matthews (18 pts, 3 stls) and C.J. Miles (21 pts) â€“ carrying the squad. We can’t recall Chauncey being such a non-factor in such a big game in years. He and the rest of the Nuggets left Carmelo (39 pts, 11 rebs) basically out there by himself … After Deron hit Nene with a crossover and step-back jumper, Reggie Miller again ruined the moment: “C’mere big fella, let’s do the two-step together!” Reggie can be brutal sometimes … We’re out like Manu’s nose …