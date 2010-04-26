D-Wade torches Boston for 46; George Hill’s breakout party

If this really was Dwyane Wade‘s last home game in Miami, it was like a mind-blowing goodbye bang for Heat fans: You wouldn’t have it any other way, but it’s gonna make it even harder to get over the eventual breakup. Facing elimination, Wade started off hot like he did in Game 3, but he finished even hotter â€“ outscoring the Celtics 19-15 by himself in the fourth quarter as the Heat survived for at least one more game with the series headed back up North … Wade (46 pts, 16-24 FG) had his usual array of circus layups and highlight dunks â€“ the reverse jackknife was Harold Miner-esque, and the one-hander on KG was just nasty â€“ but he was really killing ’em with his jumper. He was raining triples in the fourth, including three during a two-minute stretch where Miami went from down four to up five. After one of those treys, Wade went back on D staring at his right hand and talking to it like Booker T … Ray Allen knocked down big shots throughout Boston’s earlier comeback (they trailed by as much as 18 in the first half) but he missed three huge free throws in the last couple minutes. Has Ray ever bricked three freebies in a row? Maybe in middle school … If Miami needs bulletin board material for Game 5, allow Rajon Rondo to provide it. “It’s not a big deal,” Rondo said after the loss. “We just have to close it out now in five.” … And yeah, everybody knows Rondo’s jumper is broke, but he doesn’t get enough credit for everything else he does right. This is the second postseason in a row where Rondo has been the Celtics’ best player. Yesterday he put up 23 points and 9 assists and was the main reason Boston stayed in the game … The 7-seed Spurs are up 3-1 on the 2-seed Mavs, and it doesn’t even feel like an upset in the making. In a game where Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili struggled to score, George Hill took over and caused Doug Collins to break out some of his corniest work. “Ooey-Pooey (IUPUI) Phooey on you!” Collins said after Hill dropped two of his 29 points, a couple minutes after he blurted out, “George Hill is coming right into your lap!” … San Antonio was down 11 at halftime, but slapped on the defense in the third quarter and led by seven going into the fourth. Jason Terry‘s shooting kept Dallas within striking distance, scoring all 13 of his points in the fourth, but the Mavs couldn’t get crucial buckets when they needed them. Terry was sticking jumpers like crazy (“Jason Terry has been a flame-thrower!” Kevin Harlan yelled), but if he could create his own shot the Mavs might’ve won. Multiple times Terry had a mismatch on Antonio McDyess but couldn’t beat him off the dribble, and Dallas came away empty … Manu (17 pts, 7 asts, 4 stls) made one clutch three and some free throws down the stretch. His nose looks like it had a meeting with Ong Bak, though, so you gotta cut Manu some slack for missing shots when he’s got a pound of bandages on there. He looks like one of Michael Jackson‘s post-procedure pictures … Kobe and the Lakers have their fans panicking right now, but LeBron wasn’t letting the Cavs fall into a tie with an 8-seed. LeBron did surgery on the Bulls, posting 37 points (11-17 FG), 12 boards and 11 dimes in a blowout. ‘Bron hit a buzzer-beater to end the first half that put Cleveland up ten, then one-upped himself with a casual halfcourt buzzer-beater at the end of the third to put them up 23 (causing Mike Tirico to mess his pants). “I can comfortably shoot that shot,” LeBron said. “It was a regular jump shot for me. Comfortably, I can walk and dribble into a halfcourt three.” … Safe to say it’s never happened before where all four lower seeds in one conference upset the first-round favorites, but it could realistically happen in the West. After another thorough beating in Game 4, Utah is one W away from sending the Nuggets fishing. The other night it was Carlos Boozer and Paul Millsap owning Denver’s frontcourt, and while Booz put up 31 and 13 on Sunday, this time it was Utah’s backcourt â€“ Deron Williams (24 pts, 13 asts), Wes Matthews (18 pts, 3 stls) and C.J. Miles (21 pts) â€“ carrying the squad. We can’t recall Chauncey being such a non-factor in such a big game in years. He and the rest of the Nuggets left Carmelo (39 pts, 11 rebs) basically out there by himself … After Deron hit Nene with a crossover and step-back jumper, Reggie Miller again ruined the moment: “C’mere big fella, let’s do the two-step together!” Reggie can be brutal sometimes … We’re out like Manu’s nose …
There’s something wrong with the main page of your website, probably the reason this article has 0 comments..
When I go to dimemag.com just a blank screen comes up, I had to google search dimemag to get here
what do you guys know about Ong Bak!?
There was a problem they said. Everything seems to be fine now with dimemag.com
Dime – I want a bloody apology!
Reggie Miller sucks as an announcer, he’s always over the top corny and his voice is annoying.
Think Ong Bak is like the Bruce Lee of Thailand…
Commenting on yesterday’s SMACK – only shows how much you miss this shit.
yea tony jaa is a beast, id give him the Bruce Lee of Thailand title. Dime was missed.
@karizmatic,
I was actually listening to Reggie on a game he did this weekend and he was pretty reserved this time.
lebron haters hacked the website after lebron’s performance on sunday.
@8 LOL.
@1 You really missed Dime. Not mad at you. Didn’t think of that
Is there a reason Jazz players are flopping everytime Mello makes a move? The refs are even worse for rewarding that childish stuff. Now I know Melo has to make adjustments. Kobe,Wade & Lebron would not have those calls go their way. Also Adrian Dantley couldn’t beat the storied Sloan. The refs want Utah to win that is clear. Chauncey Billups has finally ran out of gas. That’s what Dumars foresaw. W/O help from the referees you can be a very regular player. With help your skills will be enhanced. Players who don’t get the benefit of the doubt. Struggle to find their rhythms. It seems as if the refs were playing on the fact the Nuggets hate when calls don’t go their way.
Anybody remember that Utah/Golden St series. Was it clear the league wanted no parts of another Warriors upset. It wasn’t happening. If a ref doesn’t want you to win or stay close. They’re isn’t anything legal you can do. Say something to the ref(Tech). Voice yourself after the game. King Stern the 1st. Just take it like a man. That’s why you guys get the big bucks. Seriously how much $$$ does David Stern make a year. He has to get a commision from all the buisness deals. If money isn’t involved & the league is heading south. Then he really is thumbs down.
I wonder what would happen to a player or coach if they gave their honest opinion on Stern & the league. FUNNY.
the nuggets might be in deeper shit than george carl – just like dantley’s head coaching career.
SPURS!
ong bak is the shit. but only the 1st one, the rest are sorta crap (much like all chinese martial arts movies trying to pose as bruce lee movies)
Dammit I’ve been trying to get to this article for 2 days. Homepage still does not work for me (04/27), it’s blank…
What About Bolo Yeung? Hell to the yeah, I said it.
What was that I said the other day about George Hill being primed to become the Spurs newest playoff weapon?