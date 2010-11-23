Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.23

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony did just about what you’d expect him to do against the Warriors: he lit up the scoreboard with 39 points, 2 threes, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 3 turnovers. He shot 42 percent (10-24) from the field and 100 percent (17-17) from the free-throw line. Trade rumors continue to swirl around his name but that hasn’t stopped Melo from putting up solid all-around numbers so far in 2010-11.

Lines for Discussion:

Kevin Garnett: 8-10 FG (80%), 1-1 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; While he’s cooled off a bit form his hot start to the season, Garnett remains a solid fantasy starter. He’s definitely a guy to sell high on in the future, but his owners should feel free to enjoy the ride for now.

Dwyane Wade: 1-13 FG (8%), 1-5 FT (20%), 3 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; Maybe he should’ve rested his bum wrist and sat this one out â€“ or maybe coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t doing something right. Whatever the case, Wade’s fantasy value is probably at the lowest it’ll be all season, which means the window to buy low is wide open.

Darren Collison: 2-8 FG (25%), 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; It looks like the window to buy low on him is still open. Collison has been one of the bigger disappointments this season but still has a shot at turning things around.

Danny Granger: 6-21 FG (29%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 threes, 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Granger has hit at least one three in his last seven games, and has stolen at least one ball and blocked at least one shot in his last four games. More importantly, Granger has yet to miss a game this season.

Darko Milicic: 9-14 FG (64%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This is getting out of hand. Darko is making David Kahn look like a genius lately. He’s in a three-way tie for the most blocks per game (2.8) and has blocked at least one shot in 11 straight games. Sell high if you want, but the man formerly known as “The Human Victory Cigar” is one of the most enjoyable (and unbelievable) players to own these days.

Dwight Howard: 11-16 FG (69%), 4-7 FT (57%), 26 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; The key here was that Howard was only whistled for one foul, freeing him up to play 40:43. This was only the fifth time in 13 games this season that he’s been able to play more than 35 minutes in a game, which tells you just how much his value is limited by his foul issues. Regardless, this was a monster, vintage line from Howard.

Manu Ginobili: 8-17 FG (47%), 6-6 FT (100%), 3 threes, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This is getting ridiculous. It’s easy to tell you to sell high on him, but it’s much harder to actually do it. Still, Ginobili’s owners would do well to at least explore what they could fetch for the stud.

Blake Griffin: 9-15 FG (60%), 6-14 FT (43%), 24 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; If you’re looking to move him because of his dreadful free-throw shooting, the time to trade him is now. With Chris Kaman returning in the near future and with Griffin on a two-game hot streak, the “sell high” sign is definitely on.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Nate Robinson: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 TO; He started in place of an injured Rajon Rondo and thrived.

Brandon Rush: 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He started this one, played 38 minutes to Mike Dunleavy‘s 17 minutes and should be a serious consideration in most leagues.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; His value might take a dip once Erick Dampier joins the team, but with Udonis Haslem out for at least a few months, Big Z is worth a look in deeper leagues.

T.J. Ford: 13 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He looks settled into a timeshare with Collison for the time being.

Luke Ridnour: 17 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; Until Jonny Flynn returns, Ridnour is worth owning in many leagues.

Grant Hill: 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s doing what seemed impossible at the start of the season: thriving at an older age on a team that has a glut of players that play his positions.

Kyle Lowry: 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 6 Stl, 1 TO; Aaron Brooks‘ return is near, but Lowry remains a solid play until then.

Matt Bonner: 15 Pts, 4 threes, 7 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s a solid, inconsistent source of threes.

Jarrett Jack: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; There might be life for him yet.

C.J. Miles: 20 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He continues as the sixth man in Utah and is worth a look in most leagues.

Ty Lawson: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 TO; He’s worth consideration so long as Chauncey Billups is out.

Injuries:

Taj Gibson (foot): visiting a foot specialist, day-to-day

Brandan Wright (back): did not travel with the team for its three-game road trip

Aaron Brooks (ankle): aiming to return on Dec. 4

Jeff Foster (back): day-to-day

Andrew Bynum (knee): MRI scheduled for today

Udonis Haslem (foot): out until at least February

Andrew Bogut (back): missed Monday’s practice with back spasms

Kelenna Azubuike (knee): took part in a five-on-five scrimmage Monday

Vince Carter (ankle): left last night’s game early, check his status

Andres Nocioni (foot): day-to-day

Andre Iguodala (Achilles): should return tonight

George Hill (leg): left last night’s game early, monitor his status

John Wall (foot): game-time decision

For Tonight:

See if Rush starts another game over Dunleavy tonight, and see if Mo Williams can put up another solid line as the Cavs visit the Pacers.

The Hawks should bounce back in a big way against the Nets.

