Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.23

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony did just about what you’d expect him to do against the Warriors: he lit up the scoreboard with 39 points, 2 threes, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 3 turnovers. He shot 42 percent (10-24) from the field and 100 percent (17-17) from the free-throw line. Trade rumors continue to swirl around his name but that hasn’t stopped Melo from putting up solid all-around numbers so far in 2010-11.
Lines for Discussion:
Kevin Garnett: 8-10 FG (80%), 1-1 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; While he’s cooled off a bit form his hot start to the season, Garnett remains a solid fantasy starter. He’s definitely a guy to sell high on in the future, but his owners should feel free to enjoy the ride for now.
Dwyane Wade: 1-13 FG (8%), 1-5 FT (20%), 3 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; Maybe he should’ve rested his bum wrist and sat this one out â€“ or maybe coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t doing something right. Whatever the case, Wade’s fantasy value is probably at the lowest it’ll be all season, which means the window to buy low is wide open.
Darren Collison: 2-8 FG (25%), 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; It looks like the window to buy low on him is still open. Collison has been one of the bigger disappointments this season but still has a shot at turning things around.
Danny Granger: 6-21 FG (29%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 threes, 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Granger has hit at least one three in his last seven games, and has stolen at least one ball and blocked at least one shot in his last four games. More importantly, Granger has yet to miss a game this season.
Darko Milicic: 9-14 FG (64%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This is getting out of hand. Darko is making David Kahn look like a genius lately. He’s in a three-way tie for the most blocks per game (2.8) and has blocked at least one shot in 11 straight games. Sell high if you want, but the man formerly known as “The Human Victory Cigar” is one of the most enjoyable (and unbelievable) players to own these days.
Dwight Howard: 11-16 FG (69%), 4-7 FT (57%), 26 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; The key here was that Howard was only whistled for one foul, freeing him up to play 40:43. This was only the fifth time in 13 games this season that he’s been able to play more than 35 minutes in a game, which tells you just how much his value is limited by his foul issues. Regardless, this was a monster, vintage line from Howard.
Manu Ginobili: 8-17 FG (47%), 6-6 FT (100%), 3 threes, 25 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This is getting ridiculous. It’s easy to tell you to sell high on him, but it’s much harder to actually do it. Still, Ginobili’s owners would do well to at least explore what they could fetch for the stud.
Blake Griffin: 9-15 FG (60%), 6-14 FT (43%), 24 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; If you’re looking to move him because of his dreadful free-throw shooting, the time to trade him is now. With Chris Kaman returning in the near future and with Griffin on a two-game hot streak, the “sell high” sign is definitely on.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Nate Robinson: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 TO; He started in place of an injured Rajon Rondo and thrived.
Brandon Rush: 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He started this one, played 38 minutes to Mike Dunleavy‘s 17 minutes and should be a serious consideration in most leagues.
Zydrunas Ilgauskas: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; His value might take a dip once Erick Dampier joins the team, but with Udonis Haslem out for at least a few months, Big Z is worth a look in deeper leagues.
T.J. Ford: 13 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He looks settled into a timeshare with Collison for the time being.
Luke Ridnour: 17 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; Until Jonny Flynn returns, Ridnour is worth owning in many leagues.
Grant Hill: 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s doing what seemed impossible at the start of the season: thriving at an older age on a team that has a glut of players that play his positions.
Kyle Lowry: 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 6 Stl, 1 TO; Aaron Brooks‘ return is near, but Lowry remains a solid play until then.
Matt Bonner: 15 Pts, 4 threes, 7 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s a solid, inconsistent source of threes.
Jarrett Jack: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; There might be life for him yet.
C.J. Miles: 20 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He continues as the sixth man in Utah and is worth a look in most leagues.
Ty Lawson: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 TO; He’s worth consideration so long as Chauncey Billups is out.
Injuries:
Taj Gibson (foot): visiting a foot specialist, day-to-day
Brandan Wright (back): did not travel with the team for its three-game road trip
Aaron Brooks (ankle): aiming to return on Dec. 4
Jeff Foster (back): day-to-day
Andrew Bynum (knee): MRI scheduled for today
Udonis Haslem (foot): out until at least February
Andrew Bogut (back): missed Monday’s practice with back spasms
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): took part in a five-on-five scrimmage Monday
Vince Carter (ankle): left last night’s game early, check his status
Andres Nocioni (foot): day-to-day
Andre Iguodala (Achilles): should return tonight
George Hill (leg): left last night’s game early, monitor his status
John Wall (foot): game-time decision
For Tonight:
See if Rush starts another game over Dunleavy tonight, and see if Mo Williams can put up another solid line as the Cavs visit the Pacers.
The Hawks should bounce back in a big way against the Nets.
So I dropped Hickson for Turiaf…I really needed a shot blocker. Good move??
at antouan: chris anderson(birdman) is back. hes known to be a great shot blocker. plus, i dont think nene played last night. not too sure
Yo Doc,
Who do you like better for the rest of the year Birdman or Przybilla?
@Antouan: Yeah, not bad. Birdman is worth a look too.
@ricky rosss: Nene played, but you’re right — Birdman is always a good guy for blocks.
@slickyrickyross: Birdman.
Sup Doc?
I was in need of 3’s and Blocks and I just dropped John Salmons for Charlie V. What do you think about that exchange? You think charlie will sustain that kind of play througout the season? and what do you think about Salmons’ upside?
Thanks for the input
Doc, any news on Troy Murphy ?
Someone proposed me his Murphy and Arenas for my Horford and Beno. What do you think ?
Thanks as always Doc !
I picked up Jose Calderon over the weekend, but my team is actaully pretty set in assists. Would you drop him for Brandon Rush, Grant Hill, Richard Hamilton, Shane Battier or Kirk Hinrich? or does he have too much potential to drop and I should wait and try to trade him for someone better?
How many minutes do you envision Taj Gibson will get once Booze is back? Can he steal some backup SF minutes as well? Maybe he can still have some value as the first big off the bench?
@doc
when the freak is delfino coming back?
he’s killing me cause i have him on both my teams and he was lighting it up from outside before he got hurt..
What do you expect out of Brandon Roy? I picked up Matthews for the last couple couple games and he’s done well. I’m weekest at typical guard stats, steals & assists (Collision has disappointed). I’m debating whether to drop Matthews for Lowry, Ridnour or Nate Robinson, thoughts?
@The Mamba King: Decent swap. Villanueva has more upside than Salmons and once Delfino returns, Salmons will have a hard time busting out big lines on a consistent basis.
@nico batum: He’s out for at least the next two games. I’d decline that offer, given coach Avery Johnson’s ominous words about the lack of playing time available for Murphy when he returns.
@Superman: Rush is the most sexy option there, but I’d wait and see what happens with Calderon and if he gets hot, deal him away.
@GSP: His foot injury mucks things up a bit, but if that roster is at full health, it might be tough for him to crack the 25-minute mark on most nights. He’ll still have inconsistent value — maybe around 8/6.5 and a block a game.
@jryu: He’s a solid day-to-day, and could be out another week and a half. It might take him a few games to fully get back into the rotation.
@DoubleA: I’d hold steady for now. I’m expecting Roy to be the guard version of Yao — limited minutes, some DNPs at the end of back-to-backs.
I’m carryin’ Collison, Jamal Crawford & Caron Butler and ALL are just killin me at the guard spots. Please tell me you think all three have brighter futures ahead…
On the bright side, after watchin’ my hometown T-Pups last night I finally went out and picked up Manna from Heaven.
Hey Doc, I mentioned that I had trouble trading Kidd.
However I just got an offer of Iggy + Nene for Kidd + Brand… Is that a good deal? I thought Brand could sustain his production but what do you think? Will Nene have the same value he did last year?
Doc, I’m being offered (his) Daniel Gibson and Serge Ibaka for (my) O.J. Mayo. I’m about done with Mayo not doing much for me this year. Thoughts?
@DoubleA: All three have brighter futures ahead. (I really do believe that, but don’t expect miracles.) Congrats on scooping up Manna — enjoy the ride.
@Kevin H: I think that’s a fine deal for both sides. Nene’s off to a sluggish start, but he’ll approach his averages from last season. Feel free to pull the trigger.
@Austin Burton: *The* Austin Burton? Interesting deal — I’d say go for it, especially if you need the depth. I just hope it doesn’t push any solid talent currently in your starting lineup to your bench. (I hope this isn’t an impostor…)
Hey Doc, my friend in my league will give away Billups for just about anything but a brick, should i deal for him or is it a risk?
Doc, would you rather have any of the following over Sonny Weems? (i just picked him up over the weekend)
Caron Butler – inconsistent, max of 15pts 5rebs avg
John Salmons – would suffer a lot once Delfino returns
Chris Kaman – still injured
Linas Kleiza – just returned from injury
And I dropped Dorell Wright for Jrue Holiday. What do you think of that swap?
Again, thanks in advance!
Hi Doc,
I have CP3, Melo, Gallanari, Gay, etc. in my team. Scoring and assists are fine but I severely lacked in rebounding. Thus, I proposed this trade to my friend: Stuckey and JJ for Tim Duncan. He just laughed at my face.
1)Is he high?
2)If yes, what is he smoking?
hey doc, this is my team right now currently holding onto 3rd place in 12 team h2h 9 cat league. I’ve been frustrated w/ lack of consistency from tyreke and joe johnson. I expected alot more from tyreke who was a monster last season.
I am trying to trade for westbrook/nash/lebron type of player. I’m trying to find 2v2 deal involving my curry for lebron but it hasn’t been successful so far. Westbrook owners wants me to give him johnson/augustin/kevmartin for westbrook+ok player which is too much. Nash owner is willing to trade nash but might have to give up tyreke+green.
Will my team be able to keep up? or if I were to try to get lebron/westbrook/nash, who should I target? It seems like westbrook owner wants alot back in return.
PG – Stephen Curry
SG – Tyreke Evans
G – Kevin Martin
SF – Joe Johnson
PF – Al Horford
F – Jeff Green
C – Roy Hibbert
C – Emeka Okafor
Uti- DJ Augustin
Uti- Michael Beasley
Bn – Kyle Lowry
Bn – Toney Douglas
Bn – Aaron Brooks
in yahoo 12 team h2h league when should I start picking up Mike Miller, Okur, and Roddy Beaubois? all three of these players are not expected back for another 3 weeks but I can’t imagine losing them to someone else especially miller.
My Team: Curry, Tyreke, KevMart, Joe Johnson, Green, Horford, Hibbert, Okafor, Beasley, Augustin, Brooks, Lowry, Douglas.
Who should I target between Lebron, Westbrook, and Nash?
who will fit my team best and help me for the longrun this year?
@scarred shady
maybe some grand daddy kush?
@scarred shady
I think you proposed Stuckey and JJ for Amare. If i said yes to that proposal, then I must have been smoking some Laguna weed
@ManilaFTW
How about Blake “effin” Griffin + Mo “I dont need Lebron” Williams for amare + one of your scrubs! owwwwwwww
@Pugz: When you put it that way, sure, it’s worth a shot. He doesn’t have much more room to plunge.
@ManilaFTW: I might want Kaman or Butler over Weems. It really depends on what you want. Weems is mostly a scorer who’ll give you some other stats every now and then, but that SG/SF spot in Toronto is a bit crowded when healthy. Good swap.
@Scarred Shady: Ha — I can see why he might scoff at that offer, but TD’s ceiling is quite low this year. Hickson’s probably the reason why he didn’t consider it — the kid hasn’t shown he can do anything but score. So, no, while he might be rude, he’s not high for declining.
@Tyreke: Your squad looks solid to me, so it wouldn’t be a crime to hold steady. Westbrook’s value is quite high, and though LBJ hasn’t been as beastly as expected, it’s always tough to trade for a dude drafted in the top three. So if you really want to, aim for Nash.
@Jason: Okur seems to be the closest to returning. I’d consider grabbing him before Miller. Lowry and Douglas would be the guys to swap out, as you probably know.