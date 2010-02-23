Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.23

Beast of the Night: Gerald Wallace put up 32 points, 2 threes, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in 48 productive minutes. Crash’s February was a bit dull up until this game, but his value is unchanged.

Noteworthy Lines:

Randy Foye â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Maybe he still has some tricks up his short sleeves, but the fickle Foye shouldn’t be leaned on too heavily.

Andray Blatche â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 9-9 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Congratulations if you had the awareness to pick him up after the whirlwind in Washington. He’s ready to finish the season with a very loud bang.

Joakim Noah â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 0-2 FT (0%), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He played 12:20 last night, nearly double the 6:42 he played on Saturday. Noah’s minutes should eventually return to levels before his plantar fasciitis took hold of him and he remains a good buy-low candidate.

Andrew Bogut â€“ 12-15 FG (80%), 24 Pts, 20 Reb, 5 Blk, 3 TO; He absolutely destroyed the Knicks last night and with four games left this week, Bogut’s owners have to be grinning from ear to ear.

Tracy McGrady â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Many bubbles were burst last night. Not only did he come plummet back to earth, but T-Mac limped off the court last night and has a sore left knee â€“ the one that was surgically repaired. Keep an eye on his status.

Brendan Haywood â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 7-12 FT (58%), 13 Pts, 20 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Haywood hasn’t missed a beat since joining the Mavs, and with Erick Dampier out a while, he should maintain solid value for the foreseeable future.

Joe Johnson â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; That’s two solid games in a row for Johnson, who was in a bit of a five-game rut prior to this.

Carlos Boozer â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 TO; This wasn’t a typical line from Boozer, but a nice one nonetheless. Owners who rolled the dice with him on draft day are being handsomely rewarded.

Paul Millsap â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 0-2 FT (0%), 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; He struggled as a starter and seems much better coming off the bench for the Jazz.

Boris Diaw â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 5 TO; Diaw has managed to remain relevant despite the arrival of Tyrus Thomas. He’s inconsistent but should be owned in most leagues.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Hakim Warrick â€“ 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks since joining the Bulls.

James Singleton â€“ 9 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting a lot more run in D.C. and deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Eddie House â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; Owners who are looking for threes should give House a look.

Sergio Rodriguez â€“ 4 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 8 Stl, 3 TO; He’ll get his act together soon and should put up very decent numbers down the stretch.

Drew Gooden â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Don’t count him out just yet.

Travis Outlaw â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb; Keep an eye on his production, as his minutes should increase in the near future.

Injuries:

Corey Maggette (hamstring): out until around March 11

Danny Granger (personal): day-to-day

Kobe Bryant (ankle): will return tonight

Yi Jianlian (shoulder): check his status

McGrady (knee): ditto

Steve Nash (abdomen, back): out tonight

Tony Parker (hip): day-to-day

Deron Williams (quadriceps): says he’ll play Wednesday

Andrei Kirilenko (back): day-to-day

Josh Howard (knee): sprained his left knee last night, monitor his status

For Tonight:

Expect Goran Dragic to have a nice game in Oklahoma City with Nash out.

