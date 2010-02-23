Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.23

Beast of the Night: Gerald Wallace put up 32 points, 2 threes, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in 48 productive minutes. Crash’s February was a bit dull up until this game, but his value is unchanged.
Noteworthy Lines:
Randy Foye â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Maybe he still has some tricks up his short sleeves, but the fickle Foye shouldn’t be leaned on too heavily.
Andray Blatche â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 9-9 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Congratulations if you had the awareness to pick him up after the whirlwind in Washington. He’s ready to finish the season with a very loud bang.
Joakim Noah â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 0-2 FT (0%), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He played 12:20 last night, nearly double the 6:42 he played on Saturday. Noah’s minutes should eventually return to levels before his plantar fasciitis took hold of him and he remains a good buy-low candidate.
Andrew Bogut â€“ 12-15 FG (80%), 24 Pts, 20 Reb, 5 Blk, 3 TO; He absolutely destroyed the Knicks last night and with four games left this week, Bogut’s owners have to be grinning from ear to ear.
Tracy McGrady â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Many bubbles were burst last night. Not only did he come plummet back to earth, but T-Mac limped off the court last night and has a sore left knee â€“ the one that was surgically repaired. Keep an eye on his status.
Brendan Haywood â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 7-12 FT (58%), 13 Pts, 20 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Haywood hasn’t missed a beat since joining the Mavs, and with Erick Dampier out a while, he should maintain solid value for the foreseeable future.
Joe Johnson â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; That’s two solid games in a row for Johnson, who was in a bit of a five-game rut prior to this.
Carlos Boozer â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 TO; This wasn’t a typical line from Boozer, but a nice one nonetheless. Owners who rolled the dice with him on draft day are being handsomely rewarded.
Paul Millsap â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 0-2 FT (0%), 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; He struggled as a starter and seems much better coming off the bench for the Jazz.
Boris Diaw â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 5 TO; Diaw has managed to remain relevant despite the arrival of Tyrus Thomas. He’s inconsistent but should be owned in most leagues.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Hakim Warrick â€“ 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks since joining the Bulls.
James Singleton â€“ 9 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting a lot more run in D.C. and deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Eddie House â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; Owners who are looking for threes should give House a look.
Sergio Rodriguez â€“ 4 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 8 Stl, 3 TO; He’ll get his act together soon and should put up very decent numbers down the stretch.
Drew Gooden â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Don’t count him out just yet.
Travis Outlaw â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb; Keep an eye on his production, as his minutes should increase in the near future.
Injuries:
Corey Maggette (hamstring): out until around March 11
Danny Granger (personal): day-to-day
Kobe Bryant (ankle): will return tonight
Yi Jianlian (shoulder): check his status
McGrady (knee): ditto
Steve Nash (abdomen, back): out tonight
Tony Parker (hip): day-to-day
Deron Williams (quadriceps): says he’ll play Wednesday
Andrei Kirilenko (back): day-to-day
Josh Howard (knee): sprained his left knee last night, monitor his status
For Tonight:
Expect Goran Dragic to have a nice game in Oklahoma City with Nash out.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Dime I have a question.Does any team have a a better ball handling backcourt than ATL. In my opinion Crawford is the best ball handler in the league and dont sleep Joe Jezzy will cross you. so does any back court matchup?
Hello again Doctor,
Today I’m looking at a fairly low-level deal i nterms of quality: I want to offload Krstic with Earl Watson. I’ve gone in for Harrington but who else do you think is a decent shout? Points is a cat I need help in.
Thanks
@shaw32: Interesting question. Though it’s not fantasy related, I’ll answer it: Curry/Ellis in GS, Miller/Roy/Bayless in Portland and Parker/Ginobili in SA are the only ones that come to mind as on par with the backcourt in ATL.
@Coop: Oh boy – you’re not going to get much with those two. Aim for someone like Shaq, Thaddeus Young or Jonny Flynn.
what do you think of durant , gallo, thompson for josh smith, blatche, salmons. H2h , is that too much for durant.
@trade: Not at all.
i want to pick up sergio rodriguez.. but who should i drop out of these candidates?
Marcus Thornton
George Hill
Jarret Jack
Cory Brewer
?
Doc, should I give Billups and Brook Lopez to get Bosh and Westbrook? Toronto and OKC have a great fantasy playoffs schedule in h2h.
And should I trade Collison and Jamison for Calderon and Blatche?
Thanks a lot !
@CAN: Brewer’s the one to drop right now.
@madbijou: I dig both deals, though you’re definitely losing out on threes.
Should I trade milsap for maggette?
Im ahead of my h2h league and am looking towards the playoffs. Do you think the warriors are going to shut him down?
Do you think the Clips will buyout Gooden’s contract?
@killa cam: Maggette should return before the end of the season, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he gets hurt again and shuts it down. It’s a very risky swap if you do it. Personally, I’d look for something else.
@anomalyboss: Gooden said he’s not going to seek a buyout, so he seems set to finish the season in L.A.
crap, i picked up DeAndre Jordan after Camby left (i’m in a fairly deep league) If Gooden stays, he will more than likely eat up Jordan’s minutes. Where do you think DJ’s value is at and is he worth keeping? Big men are slim pickins in my league.
@anomalyboss: He’ll be like Kendrick Perkins – a steady source of blocks with a handful of rebounds, capable of blowing up for a big line once a week. He’s worth keeping, but Gooden could be steadier.
What’s going on with SRod?
Is he going to be this consistent, or is this just a spark?
Also Doc, is Lou Williams back to normal?
Worth picking up over Felton/Galli?
@Duck: Rodriguez is the real deal.
Williams is back to normal and is definitely worth more than Felton or Gallo.
Hey Doc, I just noticed that today’s fantasy diagnosis was posted by someone else instead of you. So I don’t know if it’s the same but I’ll repost the same question here. I apologize for posting two comments.
Someone just offered me Mo Williams and Al Jefferson for Bargnani and Jeff Green. Should I accept the offer? I’m currently 1st in my league and this is my team.
pgs: Hinrich, Brandon Roy,
sg/sfs: Iggy, durant, mcgrady, mike miller
pf: gay, green, ak-47, j-smooth
Cs: Blatche, love, bargnani
-Thanks
@GLN: Yeah, wrong byline – it’s still me.
My answer in the other post still stands!