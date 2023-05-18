The Portland Trail Blazers will pick third in the 2023 NBA Draft, and because they lost out on the chance to pick Victor Wembanyama, they have a decision to make on how they want to approach next month. The team could, if it wants, get quite the haul back if it decides to move the No. 3 pick to a team that really likes Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, or one of the Thompson twins. This would give them the chance to maximize whatever is left of Damian Lillard‘s prime by putting established NBA players around him.

They could just make the pick and give Lillard another young and talented running mate, or if they’re really taking a long-term view, there is the nuclear option: Trade Lillard, get a king’s ransom back, and start a new chapter. There is no indication that the Blazers want to do that and no indication that Lillard wants out, mind you, but on Thursday morning, Lillard sent a tweet directed towards anyone in the fanbase who would like to see them take that approach.

If the fans wana trade me … start the petition and send it in 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/zOjGRBh8rD — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 18, 2023

It is worth mentioning that there isn’t any mass movement to get Lillard on another team in an effort to acquire assets as far as we can tell, so this mostly appears to be a response to anyone who would want to go down that path. In a follow-up tweet, Lillard clarified that this is the case.

I been on the same time over a decade lol … I’m just saying if the ppl got different wishes 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/qqp2qzRsFh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 18, 2023

Lillard’s been mentioned as a superstar who could change teams for years despite the fact that he’s repeatedly stated a commitment to sticking around and helping Portland navigate its recent rough stretch. The All-Star guard turns 33 in July.