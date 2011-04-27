Danny Granger: Noah Is Dirty

Joakim Noah is a lot of things but rarely has anyone called him dirty. Danny Granger did last night after Noah and the Bulls wiped out Indiana’s season in convincing fashion. Granger was visibly upset for a couple of elbows Noah had thrown at the Pacers’ Josh McRoberts and Tyler Hansbrough. As the teams exited followed the Bulls 116-89 win, Granger first tried to get in Noah’s face before being separated and then had to be held back as he tried going after the Bulls’ center again.
Afterwards, Granger, who averaged 21.6 points and 5.6 rebounds during the five-game series, told the Daily Herald that he wasn’t happy at all.
Moments after the Bulls finished off Indiana on Tuesday night, Pacers forward Danny Granger wanted to start things with Joakim Noah.
Granger headed toward the Bulls bench to give Noah a piece of his mind, but Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau intervened and told Granger to cool off.
That forced Granger to call out Noah via the media after the Bulls’ 116-89 Game 5 victory.
“Joakim Noah, he’s a dirty player,” Granger said. “Honestly. He elbowed two of my power forwards. One got kicked out. The other got a tech and nothing’s called on him.
“I don’t think there’s a place in the game for it. You can make hard fouls and everything, but when you start elbowing people in the face, that’s when fights start breaking out.”
Noah tried to avoid the conversation, telling reporters that he was merely trying to win the game. In fact, McRoberts wasn’t even angry at Noah, despite getting tossed for his role in the altercation. Late in the third quarter, the power forward was hit directly in the throat by an elbow from Noah, so he charged after him and gave him a nice shove in the chest. Did it warrant an ejection? Do any of these ejections nowadays warrant ejections?
All in all, Noah seems more goofy than he does dirty (ironically, he was the one who once called Kevin Garnett “dirty”). And as basketball players around the world know, goofy guys, who also play insanely hard, are normally the ones who end up in fights under the basket for their elbow-swinging and hard-foul giving.
Do you think Noah is a dirty player?
now this is what you call a sore loser
Foster, McRoberts, and Hansbrough play “tough” through games 1-3, and Noah returns the favor in a game 5
Granger stop being a whiny b!tch and take the L
Joakim isn’t especially talented and, to echo the close of the article, guys like that are prime suspects in starting shit and hurting other players because they aren’t skilled or athletic. Joakim was right in calling out KG for being dirty but I’m sure his ass isn’t an angel either. Joakim maybe the Chris Paul of post players, meaning that he’s dirty as shit but hasn’t been discovered by the refs yet.
#1 – Pretty much…
Cats played goon ball four straight games, but didn’t realize the ultimate goon-in-training, Joakim Noah, was just dying to go in on them. I do wonder if Noah just decided to go against Coach T’s adamant stance against retaliation. Sure, I get that his grandfather was in the stands and he was hype, but Noah was acting a gat dayum fool last night. Looked like he was back in Gainesville, and he was fairly docile (for Noah) the first four games…
This is complete BS. Please watch the end of the replay below of the actual foul!
Noah just had his forearm up trying to box out and McRoberts actually charged at him and ran into his elbow.
[www.youtube.com]
The guy is a joke.
noah a beast.granger need to cut the fele stuff out
Noah is dirty, you can tell that just by looking at him. When you think the last time shampoo ever touched that nasty shit he calls hair?
Protoman pretty close to what it is, J-Kim isn’t athletic or skilled, the only thing he has is hustle and sometimes when you are getting your hustle on, you gotta drop a bow to someone’s face. It’s how the game is played…
I think he’s dirty cuz he has herpes
Noah aint dirty.Granger just bitching because they got cooked.
Funny how the Pacers tried to “bully” Chicago the entire series but once the Bulls decide to push back , now it’s dirty…
Foster dropped the people’s elbow on Rose and Deng yet Joakim is considered dirty… Come on son
Where was all that dirty talk when Rose was getting his mouthpiece knocked out, Deng was on the ground from an elbow, Boozer was getting pushed around like a 250lb rag doll? Where was all of the dirty talk then? Right. Nowhere! The Bulls didn’t even call out the Pacers for their actions, the media and fans did. But as soon as the Pacers lose, they want to call out a Bulls’ player. Lets say it is all true. Lets say Noah took some shots, well, no more than they did. Come on. The Pacers didn’t even want to acknowledge their bad behavior. You lost. Let that be that. To say they weren’t getting calls in Chicago is laughable. The Bulls were railroaded in Indy. The Pacers are just sore-losers, emphasis on losers. Granger is a punk.
“sometimes when you are getting your hustle on, you gotta drop a bow to someone’s face. ”
BEST QUOTE OF THE WEEK AND SOMETHING EVERY BIG MAN SHOULD LIVE BY…
Noah looks dirty…like doesnt shower
and he has a stupid hair cut.
a hair cut would imply that it is cut.
If Joakim Noah is dirty, then what the hell is Jeff Foster!? Thats a bitch move Danny Granger. Bitch move.
These guys are soft! Talk to Rambis or McHale about what dirty plays are. Grow up boys, this is supposed to be a man’s game.
I like Danny Granger, hell i wanted him on the Bulls, but I think he is just talking out of anger.
clearly the pacers were doing all the dirty shit the entire series. Anytime Boozer tried to shove or elbow someone, he got a foul called on him. Foster, Psycho T, McRoberts, Dhanty Jones (who my boy calls the angreiest scrub in the League), and AJ Price were all taking cheap shots at the Bulls while the Bulls backed down.
When the replay showed Noah throw that High Elbow while boxing out i damn near lost my sh!t. Not because it was a foul, but because FINALLY someone on the Bulls retaliated to the crap the Pacers were doing.
And if they think Noah is dirty, they better damn sure be happy Kurt Thomas wasn’t playing lmao. Big Baby knows about crazy eyes Kurt.
first of all those who try to bash noah and also say his hair is dirty and dont shower…r u serious I mean you talk nothing of the game but assuming someones body oder..are you realy adults? second you chumps probably dont even play ball or no anything about it. let me see you mofo try and get in the post and play noah..exactly plus all them bad calls the refs made throughout the series created a portal for the pacers 2 win games and they still lost. where was granger at when they were dishing out elbows. sound like a bitter person to me.i suggest you ask for a trade danny. Go bulls
Caught the post-game last night and the Pacers “interim” coach Frank Vogel talked about how Larry Bird reconfigured the team from a few years ago where now it has all high character players. Guess that’s what you say when you want the “interim” taken off your title. Or maybe high character means guys that will take cheap shots on command when the team is at a distinct talent disadvantage.
dont dish it if you cant take it, indy.
@ScoGo, where is the talent with Chicago, outside of Rose and Deng? Scalabrine, maybe? Not sure what you’re talking about. After seeing how badly the Bulls played against the Pacers for the first 4 games (losing probably 90% of the time), I just don’t see them as a talented team. Rose really knows how to score and gets some nice defensive stops. Deng has always been good. Noah, while he IS dirty, can pull down some boards. All others are role players with limited talent. Pacers have a great scorer in Granger, a very talented center in Hibbert, great PG in Collison, great defender/playmaker in George… add to that Hansbrough’s emergence as a solid big, Jones, Price, and Dunleavy. I say team talent leans heavily towards Pacers and the only thing they are lacking is experience, especially in postseason. Experience is what can close out a game.
Noah has secretly been learning from KG.