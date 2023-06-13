After back-to-back wins at Kaseya Center in Miami, the Denver Nuggets returned home for Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals with a chance to close out the Miami Heat on Monday evening. In fitting fashion, Miami led for long periods of the evening, scratching and clawing in a way the Heat have throughout the playoffs. Denver entered the halftime break with a seven-point deficit as a result, but the Nuggets held the Heat to only 38 points in the second half and, when the final buzzer sounded, Nikola Jokic and company earned the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the first NBA title in franchise history.

The Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions for the 1st time in the franchise's history 👏 🏆 GAME 5 FINAL SCORE 🏆 DEN: 94

MIA: 89 pic.twitter.com/TDGO42ctwt — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Led by Bam Adebayo’s 18 points and nine rebounds, Miami controlled the pace in the first half. The action was sloppy and scattered throughout the game, but the Heat executed at a superior level prior to the half, with the Nuggets shooting only 1-of-15 (!) from three-point range and 3-of-8 at the free throw line.

BAM AND-1 FOR THE LEAD 💪 Get to ABC for Q1 of Game 5 as Miami fights to extend the series!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/HBar23oRIO — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Denver began to awaken in the second half, at least from an overall execution standpoint, and eventually found the bottom of the net on a few occasions.

Denver eventually built its lead to 86-79 with approximately four minutes remaining, and the Nuggets seemed to be garnering control. Still, it was anything but easy for Michael Malone’s team. For one thing, Heat star Jimmy Butler awakened from a lengthy slumber, engineering an 8-0 run that featured strong shooting and a (very) controversial foul call and failed challenge.

JIMMY THREE CUTS IT TO 4 🚨 Get to ABC for the final 3:21 of Game 5!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/qyKp545Hs2 — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The foul call stands 😬pic.twitter.com/cQ1iN7NmhT — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 13, 2023

Following that controversy, the teams continued to trade haymakers with the tension at an immense level. Jokic gave the Nuggets the lead before Butler took it back with free throws. Then, Bruce Brown produced a second-chance bucket with 1:31 remaining to put Denver in front, and that ended up being a lead the Nuggets would not relinquish. After empty trips by both teams, Butler nearly traveled before throwing the ball away and, when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stole the ball and drew a foul, he made both to give Denver a three-point edge.

THE STAGE IS SET 🍿 KCP's steal and free throws give Denver a 3-point lead with 24.7 seconds to go in Game 5 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Ty6ycMYPjj — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Butler missed a game-tying effort with 17 seconds remaining, with Denver snatching the rebound and Bruce Brown heading to the free throw line after Miami was forced to foul to extend the game. Brown, like Caldwell-Pope, calmly buried both attempts, and that was the cushion Denver needed to ultimately secure a five-point victory.