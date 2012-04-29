Derrick Rose Is Done; Kevin Durant Shuts It Down In OKC

No. No no noooooooo. Seriously, we had no other reaction to the news about Derrick Rose than that. It really makes us sick to our stomachs. We aren’t Bulls fans. We’re NBA fans, and with the reigning MVP now out for the reason with a torn ACL, everything has changed. The favorites are different, and most importantly, the East is now wide open. Can Boston win two rounds? Yes. Can they break Miami to go to the Finals? They definitely can. Even with Rose leaving late, the Bulls beat Philly 103-91 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Before he left, the MVP went for 23 points. He was still in there with barely a minute left, and now after crumbling to the floor on a non-contact play, Chicago really doesn’t have a chance at a title. So was it right to have Rose in the game? Tom Thibodeau says so, saying Philly was making a run … Early in the game, Reggie Miller had the gall to call C.J. Watson the Bulls’ MVP this year for the way he held the fort down while Derrick Rose went all Vince Carter on us. Then just as we started to smirk, Watson engineered a quick Chicago spurt that included three straight Sixer turnovers, and a beautiful wraparound pass from Watson to Joakim Noah for a dunk … The Bulls took a 11-point lead into the break in large part thanks to the work Rip Hamilton‘s hologram was putting in. He had 13 in the first half on only six shots, and ended up with 19 … Doug Collins spent the whole first half telling his guys to slow down like Bobby Valentino. Meanwhile Evan Turner didn’t get too welcome of a homecoming. That’s what happens when you tell an entire city we’re not scared of you and you aren’t that good … Who would’ve thought it’d be Big Baby who would leave after Game 1 in Indiana talking junk? Orlando won by four in Game 1, and Davis walked off the court telling the crowd to shut up after contributing 16 points and 13 rebounds. No one may be giving Orlando a chance – especially the Pacers – but if you know anything about Stan Van Gundy, you know he’ll have these guys fighting until the end. They won’t lay down. SVG will make sure they fight … Roy Hibbert should send a gift Dwight Howard‘s way. Without Orlando’s big man in the middle, Hibbert went OFF. After having six blocks in 108 minutes against the Magic during the season, Hibbert had nine of them last night, and nearly became the first player in the playoffs to perform a pts/rebs/blks triple-double since Hakeem with eight points, nine blocks and 13 boards … Keep reading to hear who bailed OKC out…
Derrick Rose Is Done; Kevin Durant Shuts It Down In OKC
