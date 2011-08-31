Dime #65: Baltimore’s Aquille Carr Is “The Crime Stopper”

#Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul
08.31.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

For a summer filled with so much uncertainty, one thing has become undeniably clear: Basketball has never been better. After an epic NBA Finals, pundits around the world saw July 1’s expiration of the collective bargaining agreement as the “End of Days.” Instead, we witnessed NBA superstars Kobe Bryant, Derrick Rose and Chris Paul fly to the Philippines for an exhibition game; Kevin Durant, Brandon Jennings and John Wall hit every top-flight Pro-Am across the country; and two of the most well-known summer leagues â€“ D.C.’s Goodman League and L.A.’s Drew League â€“ battle for bragging rights in our nation’s capital.

But amongst all that, we could not help but find ourselves completely enraptured with an electric 5-7 point guard from Baltimore named Aquille Carr. Following in the footsteps of Charm City legends such as Muggsy Bogues, Sam Cassell and Juan Dixon, the rising junior at Patterson High School packs a gym to capacity whenever and wherever he plays. So after two years and well over three million collective YouTube views, we decided to introduce the pint-sized monster to the world in a big way.

In the previous 64 issues of Dime, we have featured a high school ballplayer alone on the cover only four times â€“ Dwight Howard in 2004 (Dime #9), O.J. Mayo in 2005 (Dime #17), Tyreke Evans in 2006 (Dime #24) and Lance Stephenson in 2008 (Dime #42). And I’m proud to say that as you have come to expect from us, we have given Aquille Carr the shine he deserves before anyone else.

*** *** ***

Dime #65 is on sale now on newsstands nationwide. In addition to Carr, the issue includes features on LaMarcus Aldridge, Ben Gordon, Jeremy Lamb, Trey Burke, Walter Luckett and Kobe Bryant, the world’s largest sneaker collection, as well as interviews with Bonnie-Jill Laflin, Jackie MacMullan and much more. Check it out.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul
TAGSAquille CarrBEN GORDONBonnie-Jill LaflinBRANDON JENNINGSChris PaulDERRICK ROSEDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDJackie MacMullanJeremy LambJOHN WALLKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLAMARCUS ALDRIDGELANCE STEPHENSONLatest NewsO.J. MayoTrey BurkeTYREKE EVANSWalter Luckett

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP