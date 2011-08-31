Dime #65: Baltimore’s Aquille Carr Is “The Crime Stopper”

For a summer filled with so much uncertainty, one thing has become undeniably clear: Basketball has never been better. After an epic NBA Finals, pundits around the world saw July 1’s expiration of the collective bargaining agreement as the “End of Days.” Instead, we witnessed NBA superstars Kobe Bryant, Derrick Rose and Chris Paul fly to the Philippines for an exhibition game; Kevin Durant, Brandon Jennings and John Wall hit every top-flight Pro-Am across the country; and two of the most well-known summer leagues â€“ D.C.’s Goodman League and L.A.’s Drew League â€“ battle for bragging rights in our nation’s capital.

But amongst all that, we could not help but find ourselves completely enraptured with an electric 5-7 point guard from Baltimore named Aquille Carr. Following in the footsteps of Charm City legends such as Muggsy Bogues, Sam Cassell and Juan Dixon, the rising junior at Patterson High School packs a gym to capacity whenever and wherever he plays. So after two years and well over three million collective YouTube views, we decided to introduce the pint-sized monster to the world in a big way.

In the previous 64 issues of Dime, we have featured a high school ballplayer alone on the cover only four times â€“ Dwight Howard in 2004 (Dime #9), O.J. Mayo in 2005 (Dime #17), Tyreke Evans in 2006 (Dime #24) and Lance Stephenson in 2008 (Dime #42). And I’m proud to say that as you have come to expect from us, we have given Aquille Carr the shine he deserves before anyone else.

*** *** ***

Dime #65 is on sale now on newsstands nationwide. In addition to Carr, the issue includes features on LaMarcus Aldridge, Ben Gordon, Jeremy Lamb, Trey Burke, Walter Luckett and Kobe Bryant, the world’s largest sneaker collection, as well as interviews with Bonnie-Jill Laflin, Jackie MacMullan and much more. Check it out.

