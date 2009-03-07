Cavs, Celtics (almost) fight it out

The Celtics and Cavs are trying, but the NBA refuses to let us have a real physical, blood rivalry these days. Case in point: The foul that earned Big Baby a Flagrant-2 and an ejection in the third quarter would have been just a plain ol’ foul not too long ago — it was Cavs announcer/former buckets-dropper Austin Carr who said recently about hard fouls, “When I went to the basket, I expected that to happen.” In the middle of a close game that had a postseason atmosphere from the start, Big Baby took out Anderson Varejao with a high tackle that wasn’t THAT bad, and even the ensuing stand-and-stare “altercation” was kind of weak by old-school standards. The funniest part: LeBron (21 pts, 5 asts) reenacting The Watchmen and hurdling Varejao while sprinting to get in Big Baby’s face. Now, if the point is to protect your teammate, shouldn’t you actually protect him first instead of treating him like a speed bump? … The Celtics pulled away after Paul Pierce and Ray Allen were able to get loose in the second half; Pierce scored 21 of his 29 points after the break, and Ray scored all of his 17 points in the second half. In the first, it seemed Cleveland’s plan was to specifically stop those two, even if it meant conceding buckets inside to Boston’s bigs. In the second, though, Pierce and Allen each knocked down some threes and long twos after the Big Baby ejection, and Leon Powe (20 pts, 11 rebs) held it down with the Celtics running low on guys to play inside … Avery Johnson is the Muggsy Bogues of TV announcing: If he can do it, anybody can do it. We’re still trying to figure out who “Powell Pierce” and “Lee-Own Powe” are. Somebody needs to arrange a “PTI”-style show with Avery and Charles Barkley going back and forth for half an hour every day … Unfortunately for Anthony Parker, he can’t blame the refs for this one. D-Wade giving him 42 points (17-23 FG, 5-7 FT) had nothing to do with the refs not calling three-seconds, or even with the refs making Wade untouchable like it was the ’06 Finals again. Flash was simply hitting everything he threw up. With 45 seconds left and Miami up by six, he iced it with a jumper off-glass fading to his right toward the baseline. Very tough shot, and Wade made it look like a layup. Earlier in the game, Wade hit Parker with a step-back/spin move that cause AP to run for a few steps and fall down … Chris Bosh has been easy to overlook as of late, but he was a beast last night. He put up 34 points on an array of grown-man buckets, taking hits on his way to the rim and still finishing strong. It reminded us of way back when Bosh was in the ’09 MVP discussion, which seems like three years ago … Apparently ESPN’s Mark Jones just found out there’s an NBA team in Canada, ’cause he used about 10 years’ worth of Canada jokes while talking about Heat/Raptors. Actually, it was more like 152 versions of the same “They should have given D-Wade Canadian citizenship” joke. That guy is awful. You know it’s really bad when you start wishing for Stu Scott to take over …
Don’t look now, but the Pistons are creeping up on home-court advantage in the first round. Last night’s win over Golden State was their fourth in a row, and now Detroit is only two games behind the fourth seed in the East. This was your classic balanced-offense Pistons clinic: Rip Hamilton (22 pts) and the starters were pretty much interchangeable with the backups, and both units kicked the Warriors’ asses … People need to learn not to sleep around Will Bynum. Over the last few games we’ve seen him pick guys clean in the open court multiple times, and yesterday he got Anthony Morrow for one of the three steals he collected in only 17 minutes … The votes are in, and Golden State’s Jermareo Davidson has knocked off Marquis Daniels for the Danny Fortson Award — given to the NBA player who, when you turn on a game, makes you think for a half-second, “Is that a girl?” Since Daniels dropped the yellow leg-warmers this season and got his hair more under control, Davidson now takes the crown with his pigtails … Of all the W’s the Jazz have racked up during their current 10-game win streak, Friday’s was the most impressive. Getting cracked in the first half and falling behind by as much as 19, Utah came back and beat the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets despite getting single-digit scoring from Carlos Boozer. During the 17-0 run that turned things around, the Jazz looked like a legit title contender with Deron Williams (25 pts, 11 asts) running the show … When they’re playing transition ball, and especially if it’s in front of the Utah crowd, the Jazz might be the most exciting team to watch in the League. You saw how Chris Paul carved up the Mavericks the other night, but Deron might even have him beat in terms of always making the right decision on the break; whether it’s feeding Ronnie Brewer and C.J. Miles for highlight dunks, hitting the shooters when they’re open, rewarding the big men or getting his own buckets, Deron rarely makes a bad call … Other notable stat lines from Friday: Dwight Howard went for 26 points and 15 boards against the Nets in a win; Ben Gordon dropped 34, seven assists and four steals in a win over Milwaukee; Kobe scored 23 and Pau Gasol scored 21 in a win over Minnesota; and Tony Parker had 19 points and seven assists against the Wizards, which doesn’t look like much until you realize he only played 16 minutes in a Spurs blowout … Originally billed as Shaq vs. Yao, Suns/Rockets turned into Steve Nash (32 pts, 13 asts) vs. Aaron Brooks (30 pts). Given Brooks’ quickness, you can guess how easy it was for him to get past Nash off the dribble, and he was sticking contested jumpers with a Chauncey-like confidence. After Nash tied the game late in the fourth with a three that bounced high off the rim before dropping in, Brooks hit the go-ahead bucket when he got a pick from Yao (15 pts, 13 rebs) up top, got a step on Shaq (17 pts, 5 rebs) turning the corner, and dropped a very Nash-like running scoop shot on Diesel with seven seconds left. The Suns ran the same play with Nash and Shaq on their last possession, but Nash missed a three with Yao’s hand in his face … And if falling three games out of the playoffs isn’t bad enough, the bad news keeps piling up for the Suns. According to one doctor, Amar’e won’t be coming back for the postseason (if they get there) … We’re out like NBA leg-warmers …
Well goes to show as good as lebron is he still has ways to go in terms of putting his team on his shoulders like d-wade would.wade is balling right now and is right up there for the mvp award.he made some very strong commenst about Kobe not deserving Chris Paul’s mvp and he was spot on.Shaq came out and laid an egg but that’s expected of the big fella lets see how he deals with the Spurs on Sunday.Talking about Rupaul of big men trick please!!!!!!
Showing love from St Lucia
Iannyb
Deron blew a 3 on 1 in that game by throwning a wild pass to no one. Im on the D-Will side of the Williams vs Paul debate, but no one runs the break better then Paul
It’s no surprise Utah wins without a contribution from Boozer. The Jazz go as D-Will goes, as has been the case since he took over as starting PG full-time in ’06-07.
Props for calling out Mark Jones and Stu Scott. I HATE their work.
Spurs crushed the Wiz. The Wiz are really a bad team.
It was interesting hearing Sean Elliott talk about how his knee problems started up once he put on 20 pounds of muscle. He just got too heavy. He was equating it to Gilbert Arenas’ situation (if Gil is still in the League).
LeBron was disappointing the the forth…
Looked like the Cavs signed Joe Smith and 3 refs last night. What a horrible officiated game. Lets see 38 free throws forthe Cavs and 12 for the Celtics. I wonder how much eddie rush and his crew got from LeCrab and the Cavs, they looked like Donaghys last night.
By the way this game really give Cleveland a reality check of whothey think they are jn he East. We still the champ and we beat u without KG too.
@post 2 “You are not first, you are 2nd.”
…just like your team in the western conference.
Bron was really bad last night and Wade was insanely good. Raptors D is probably the worst in the league, and it’s all about effort. On the plus side, that picture of Boozer is probably the gayest shot I’ve ever seen of a straight man.
Celticsdada:
Correct me if I’m wrong, but how is this a reality check for Cleveland when both Cleveland and Boston have won their respective games at home? Until a team takes one on the road I don’t see it being too big of a deal, but LeBron definitely can’t play like that again when they square off the next time…
The only funny thing Jones said in the pre-game show was when they showed the all-time top scoring players against the Celtics and LeBron was 2nd and MJ was 3rd, Jones then goes “and it’s rumored Jon Barry is 4th on that list.” That had me rollin haha…
@ThatsWhatsUp
That video had me cracking up. I’ve watched it 5 times and laugh harder everytime
you go girl
@lannyb-Yeah Bron cant put his team on his shoulders like Wade.Even though he just bust his team ass with 40+.
I find it funny but if KG had done what Big Baby did people would be making a federal case about it. Funny how that works.
@ Fed
nice mix
LB and Blu & Ex definitely on my rotation right now
Apparently ESPN’s Mark Jones just found out there’s an NBA team in Canada, ’cause he used about 10 years’ worth of Canada jokes while talking about Heat/Raptors.
Solid research DIME.
Mark Jones grew up in Toronto.
He was an announcer for the Canadian sports network TSN.
Just so you know…
FYI JR Smith has the skills to be an elite 2 guard in the league. there is nothing that guy cant do on the court. i love his game. all he needs is a mean streak
@K-Dizzle
Favorite tracks were J-Dilla, Jay-Z remake, and the Dela Soul track
another correction. It was Z that hurdled AV not Lebron.
Pistons are gonna kill when AI “does whatever it takes, even coming off the bench” on his return….Atlanta tonight is a huge game for the Pistons…
shaqs dunks last night just reaffirmed my belief that shaq is the most physically dominant player of all time….37 and nearly takin the whole danm thing down
IDL
Houston Up!
Needed that win and got it. Glad too in light of The Big Turd running off at the mouth lately.
Last night had some good games.
Young I can’t even front pimpin yo Pistons are lookin lllliiike that! I gotta agree with tim too, when you have an All-Star coming off the bench…whew that is just nuts.
Video was funny too, that girl took it in the grill. I know she had to be super mad afterward.
I love the De La Soul Much more joint, Q Tip, Jay Z of course.
Mr. Moderator let my comments flow now.
iso lebron did it too..
that wade spin step back was brutal…all u saw was parker shoot out the screen
@Gee
You wasn’t feelin the J-Dilla track.
Oh yea J-Dilla is like that always. My bad. Just a lot of tracks lol.
Mightve been the Twolves but my boys are getting they winning-in-strong fashion ways back..
And i couldnt believe that Celtic game last night.. the officiating was off the hinges.. Lebron shot as many FT’s as the whole Celtics team almost lol.. i cant believe they lost that game.. man dont even get me started on the conspiracy theories.. Lebron for NBA handed out MVP anyone?? lol
And i always say it so i will say it again.. i like Deron’s game better than Chris Pauls game.. its all about systems.. EVERYTHING goes through CP3.. while everything goes thru Deron he is asked to initiate plays for his teammates more.. CP3 runs hella screen/rolls, screen/pops, etc where he can hold the ball until the last second and make a decision..
somebody get a hose, DWill is on FIRE!!!!
and if the playoffs started today, it would be another Utah Houston match-up….that’s gotta be a nice thought eh, Gee?
Dave actually I think you all would get Denver with them having homecourt. I might be wrong. I am pretty sure you all would get Denver if it started today.
Still I am all for Houston facing Utah though. No fear!
I will say DWill is going nuts! He is my favorite pg in the L. Good to see him get tough last night and just really bring it.
after watching the Jazz v Houston game the other night I really love the Rox w Artest and Yao. He’s getting more physical with the Jazz and even though it hurt him short-term by fouling out, he’s setting a new tone of physicality that hasn’t been there before. The weakness is pg, and frankly that will be the weakness of anyone who the Jazz face in the West playoffs.
here’s something most people don’t realize about Jerry Sloan and Deron Williams relationship. When DWill came in he didn’t start, and for long stretches didn’t really play a ton of minutes. Sloan knew what he had in Williams, so he put him through the toughest test he had and turned DWill into a man. Deron had to swallow so hard not to go off on Sloan, and by internalizing everything and feeding off of it, he learned to funnel his emotion toward productivity on the court. If you look at Deron on the court, he’s Sloan personified. He has the mental toughness to dominate CP3, he’s like Kobe or Michael, or Stockton, but with all of the tools. Stock excelled by doing the little things and being the meanest toughest guy on the court. Deron has that same tenacity and leadership, but with an upgrade on the physical tools.
last night he went right after Billups and Melo and kicked their butts. He sent a clear message to Billups that it aint like the East out here, this is my playground and your rings and Mr. Big Shot title don’t bother me none, bring that shit on! And he text’d Melo and told him not to look over his shoulder, that the NW title goes through Salt Lake City. The local radio guys went nuts with that story.
LBJ not going to fight, he should be checking on Andy. Fouling Andy is like hitting a woman the way he takes hits.
[www.youtube.com]
dime,comparing the lbj run to the watchmen movie, was a bit lame i guess. the movie was too campy for comfort.
anyway, great win by utah over denver. the five-game road trip would really tell how far they will go the rest of the way.
my meal allowance maintains they will have a very deep playoff run.
am out like having the final say on this edition of the smack.
The funniest thing about the altercation is when Big Baby flopped like he was punched when Z was walking towards him. LOL. What a fat douche. 0:11 of E$’s video.