Dime’s Fantasy Category Specialists: Rebounds

Today we’ll continue our week-long look at late-round players who can help you fill in the statistical gaps you find yourself with near the end of your fantasy drafts. This doesn’t mean these players will necessarily help you in other categories (though most do), but they should at least offer some value in these respective categories. Without further ado, let’s look at players (in no particular order) who will likely be drafted in later rounds and could help you catch up in the rebounding department. Share your perspectives below.

1. Jason Thompson (SF/PF â€“ Kings): The second-year forward had a solid rookie campaign in 2008-09 and currently leads the League in rebounding in the preseason with 11.5 RPG. Yes, preseason stats are always to be taken with a grain or two of salt, but with a starting job secured, Thompson should be set to build on the 7.4 caroms he grabbed in 28 minutes of work each game last season.

2. Greg Oden (C â€“ Blazers): If you can swallow the risk, Oden is a very appealing late-round pick this season. He has been nothing short of a beast in the preseason, averaging 9.7 rebounds per game along with other great stats. If he can stay healthy he should offer some great value in the latter rounds of your drafts and can certainly offer his services on the glass.

3. Samuel Dalembert (C â€“ Sixers): He wasn’t fully healthy last year and he has to adjust to playing with a very capable big man in Elton Brand this season, but Dalembert should get himself back on track to put up solid stats this year. He’s falling a bit later than he probably should in most drafts, so don’t be afraid to pick up Dalembeast and enjoy some nice returns.

4. Marc Gasol (C â€“ Grizzlies): The Spaniard ran up and down mountains during the offseason, so he seems set to play more minutes and be more active on the glass this season. He will have to compete with the less athletic Zach Randolph for some of those boards, but Gasol shouldn’t have much trouble building on the 7.4 rebounds per game he grabbed in 30:41 of work each game last season.

5. Brendan Haywood (C â€“ Wizards): He’s back from a season lost to injury and without Etan Thomas around to share minutes with, Haywood seems set to finally have a shot at boosting his rebounding numbers past the 7+ mark. He does have Fabricio Oberto and JaVale McGee breathing down his neck for playing time, but if he can stay away from injuries, Haywood should be a very helpful rebounder who could be available in the last round of your drafts.

Others to consider: Marreese Speights, Kendrick Perkins, Nazr Mohammed, Antonio McDyess, Drew Gooden, Chris Kaman, Roy Hibbert, Chuck Hayes

What do you think?

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.



Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.