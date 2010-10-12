Don’t Write the Cavs Off Yet

On Christoper Columbus’ holiday, we discovered that the Cleveland Cavaliers might not be as bad as we thought. Again, we know, It’s Just The Preseason, but the Cavs are still 3-1 (without their new go-to player) after last night, their second road in a back-to-back against projected Western Conference playoff teams (Houston and Dallas). Boobie Gibson scored 15 to lead a Cleveland squad that, at the very least, it’s going to just roll over voluntarily and die without LeBron. Will they lose about 50 games this season once things count for real? Probably. But Byron Scott‘s guys do look like a team that thinks they’re still good … Rodney Stuckey had 16 points to lead Detroit in a win over Atlanta, while rookie Jordan Crawford dropped 20 and is making people forget that Jamal Crawford wants to get paid; and LaMarcus Aldridge put up 22 points (with 4 rebounds, of course) in Portland’s loss to Utah … Contrary to previous reports, the Bulls are not going to investigate Carlos Boozer‘s “I tripped over a gym bag” story explaining how he broke his hand. Either they believe him — which isn’t too crazy if you’ve ever seen an episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” — or they just don’t want to immediately cause friction with their new best frontcourt player by treating him like a liar … Question: What’s the worst freak-accident injury you’ve ever suffered? … Big Baby Davis made it back into the good graces of Kevin Garnett after KG infamously made Baby cry on TV a couple years ago, so KG’s latest tutoring project should know it’s just tough love at the end of the day. (Unless you’re Rick Rickert.) Garnett has reportedly been spending time with 7-foot Celtics’ rookie Semih Erden after practice, helping him specifically with his defense. “(KG) helps the ones he likes,” Doc Rivers told the Boston Globe. Look out for Garnett in his upcoming movie role, where he plays a Bagger Vance-type basketball mentor in The F*** Is Wrong With You, F****** Rookie? … New Zealand sharpshooter Kirk Penney was waived by the Spurs over the holiday weekend, Chucky Atkins got waived by the Suns, Kenny Thomas (yes, that Kenny Thomas) and Luke Jackson (yes, that Luke Jackson) got waived by the Grizzlies, Anthony Mason Jr. got waived by Miami, plus the Heat waived somebody named Mickell Gladness. It says here Gladness averaged 6.3 blocks per game one season at Alabama A&M, and he holds the NCAA record for blocks in a game with 16 swats. Is it possible that, between Gladness and Jarvis Varnado, the Heat once had the rights to the two best shot-blockers to (so far) never play in the NBA? … Can we get some reality-show cameras around Allen Iverson in case this Turkey deal really goes through? Iverson’s camp says negotiations are progressing toward A.I. signing, and his manager helpfully pointed out that the location is “not that far” from the United States. Ummm, OK. Dude knows they’re talking about Istanbul and not Indianapolis, right? … We’re out like Kenny Thomas …