Don’t Write the Cavs Off Yet

On Christoper Columbus’ holiday, we discovered that the Cleveland Cavaliers might not be as bad as we thought. Again, we know, It’s Just The Preseason, but the Cavs are still 3-1 (without their new go-to player) after last night, their second road in a back-to-back against projected Western Conference playoff teams (Houston and Dallas). Boobie Gibson scored 15 to lead a Cleveland squad that, at the very least, it’s going to just roll over voluntarily and die without LeBron. Will they lose about 50 games this season once things count for real? Probably. But Byron Scott‘s guys do look like a team that thinks they’re still good … Rodney Stuckey had 16 points to lead Detroit in a win over Atlanta, while rookie Jordan Crawford dropped 20 and is making people forget that Jamal Crawford wants to get paid; and LaMarcus Aldridge put up 22 points (with 4 rebounds, of course) in Portland’s loss to Utah … Contrary to previous reports, the Bulls are not going to investigate Carlos Boozer‘s “I tripped over a gym bag” story explaining how he broke his hand. Either they believe him — which isn’t too crazy if you’ve ever seen an episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” — or they just don’t want to immediately cause friction with their new best frontcourt player by treating him like a liar … Question: What’s the worst freak-accident injury you’ve ever suffered? … Big Baby Davis made it back into the good graces of Kevin Garnett after KG infamously made Baby cry on TV a couple years ago, so KG’s latest tutoring project should know it’s just tough love at the end of the day. (Unless you’re Rick Rickert.) Garnett has reportedly been spending time with 7-foot Celtics’ rookie Semih Erden after practice, helping him specifically with his defense. “(KG) helps the ones he likes,” Doc Rivers told the Boston Globe. Look out for Garnett in his upcoming movie role, where he plays a Bagger Vance-type basketball mentor in The F*** Is Wrong With You, F****** Rookie? … New Zealand sharpshooter Kirk Penney was waived by the Spurs over the holiday weekend, Chucky Atkins got waived by the Suns, Kenny Thomas (yes, that Kenny Thomas) and Luke Jackson (yes, that Luke Jackson) got waived by the Grizzlies, Anthony Mason Jr. got waived by Miami, plus the Heat waived somebody named Mickell Gladness. It says here Gladness averaged 6.3 blocks per game one season at Alabama A&M, and he holds the NCAA record for blocks in a game with 16 swats. Is it possible that, between Gladness and Jarvis Varnado, the Heat once had the rights to the two best shot-blockers to (so far) never play in the NBA? … Can we get some reality-show cameras around Allen Iverson in case this Turkey deal really goes through? Iverson’s camp says negotiations are progressing toward A.I. signing, and his manager helpfully pointed out that the location is “not that far” from the United States. Ummm, OK. Dude knows they’re talking about Istanbul and not Indianapolis, right? … We’re out like Kenny Thomas …
Freak Accident: Not me but my youngest was playing on the monkey bars, fell and went to brace his fall his wrsit bent backwards and he broke his wrist. A lot of ppl have done the same thing, but I dont know anyone besides him whoever broke their wrist
…tripping over something with a beer bottle in hand, of course.
Hmmmm. How should I be feeling now? Not even close to being excited.
Moving on. Dime, why no mention of Jazz center Kyrylo Fesenko’s 18 points, seven rebounds, and one block performance over the Blazers? This thing will happen once in every 50 games only. But I wish I am wrong.
And why not also mention that the camp of Allen Iverson wants a cap on fines imposed on him to less than one percent of his contract? What kind of shenanigans will Iverson do in Turkey for him to demand such clause?
Turkey is far. Does that make me more qualified to be AI’s manager than AI’s manager? Probably. And people wonder why AI is where he’s at today. It starts with hiring people like that douche bag to run your show for your – might as well hire Miss Lohan. What a joke.
“…at the very least, it’s going to just roll over voluntarily and die without LeBron.” ?????????
i remember reading about a sports injury where a pitcher for some team rolled over on a feather pillow and poked his eye with a quill. do i win?
i got stabbed one time. does that count as a freak injury? it really hurt.
i think the Cavs might sneak up on some teams this year, they’ve been totally written off, but most of the guys on that team are vets and they will beat teams who don’t take them seriously. they’re gonna suck, but it will be more like Indiana suck than Minnesota suck.
Iverson should hurry up and fuck off already, hes like someone threatening to jump off a bridge, secretly he’s just waiting to be stopped, but everyones really just thinking “jump you dick”.
beer bottle in my hand… but falling of a bicycle… didn’t want to break my last bottle of beer I guess…
Tearin 3 ACL’s while IN THE AIR, trying to convert a finger roll, getting stuck in between 3 huge defenders with my foot while my body was turning the other way. Felt the toes of my right foot point inwards towards my left ankle. Freakish enough?
@ spit hot fiyah
Yes, I re-read that line a few times also lol.. missing the ‘NOT’
Dunked on dude…screamed at him….went up next time and the bitch undercut me (just ducked and rammed his shoulder in my knees). Flipped in the air and landed at an angle. Snapped my knee in 3 places, tore my acl and bilateral. Looked down and remember seeing my right foot sole staring back at me !!!
4 years….still can’t work properly….but at least the limp has gone :D
freak accident – I went to this strip club with my friend where the outside entry is a huge rounded, rock staircase that has about twenty steps you have to climb up before you get to the front door. My friend calls it “Pussy Mountain”. So we leave and I’m turned around talking to the biggest, sloppiest bitch in the place and I tumble down the stairs backwards, flipping over and over like a bad stuntman. I crash at the bottom and all I hear is two dudes saying “ohhhh…Shit” and “that’s fucked up.” I pop right up, we go get an Angus burger, fries and a coke from McD’s next door and I was straight. I could barely bend my elbow for two weeks but it was a small price to pay for scaling Pussy Mountain
HA ha! lovin these freak accident stories!
Pussy mountain! ..classic!! lol
Freak accident: Went up to dunk on a guy. Landed, with my legs locked, and heard what I thought was a car back firing. I’m lying on the floor and look down, only to see that my knee cap is now on the inside of my left thigh. Tore my ACL, LCL and MCL. Also tore my peroneal nerve, as it never regenerated. Think Shaun Livingston, and you have a pretty good idea of the kind of injury I suffered.
It’s only preseason….
I’ve been thinking, now that Favre has thrown so many picks I kinda get used to seeing them, I barely reacted to the one he threw against the Jets. I wonder what the NBA equivalent is, seeing Dwight shoot 2 clutch FT’s and not even being remotely suprised when he shanks them?
@10 Vince: 3 ACLs?
Here’s a freak accident for you… this dude was going up for a dunk and got his finger caught in the net. All his weight came down, ripping his finger right off his hand. Nine left.
I think one of the reason that Cavs played good is because of an undrafted rookie name Manny Harris, funny he didn’t get mentioned at all.
My sisters boyfriend is a roof carpenter, lost his balance and fell off the roof, there happened to be a star picket sticking out of the ground below him and went straight up the back of leg. He was impaled off the ground, his boss tried to lift him off and got half way but didn’t have a good enough grip and had to let him slide back down and then lifted him off. He walks with a limp.
I didn’t watch the Mavs/Cavs game… but I can tell you this about the Rockets game:
They were playing against our D-League team. Yao, Scola and Battier were in suits. Brooks and Martin played a combined 28 minutes… in the first half. Even the backups to our backups were able to keep the game within 10 the whole time.
I wouldn’t go crowning them Kings of their division just yet… but yes if teams underestimate them they may win a game or two they aren’t supposed to.
Dime, you do know that the state of Ohio is just one Buckeye loss away from committing state-wide suicide. All they have left is OSU football, so let’s not play with their hopes when mentioning other sports being legit…
Freak accident/injury: Tyrone Prothro from Bama vs UF. Terrible ending to a great career. I’ve never seen an ankle snap like that, ewwww.
Josh tha roc….that’s nasty
Thanks for the one liner on the Pistons as usual “DIME” magazine.
Playing ball bunch of kids rolling basketballs on the court. I was running, stepped on the ball, flew backwards tried to break my fall, hit a guy on the way down and landed on my wrist. if a kid rolls a ball onto a basketball court “I believe you have the right to hit them in the throat or the stomach”
if they roll the ball onto the court while a game is going on*
TO JADE,
what the eff is the “bilateral”?
Just curious…I am pretty sure you just made up a part of anatomy…
FREAK ACCIDENT – One weekend me and three of my closest buddies went to the horsetrack and out the bars. After consuming copious amounts of makers mark (we drank 2 liters of makers mark before going out to the club), beer, and other recreational items we hit the bars in downtown & while walking back to the hotel in my drunken stupor, I tripped over a curb and did a bang-up job of trying to break my fall. I gashed my forehead from just above my nose all the way to my temple (even into my hairline). I also tore a huge chunk out of my left hand (not palm side, but the back of the hand – where my wrist rolled over when I tried to break my fall). My buddy had to help me walk back to the hotel and he was as drunk or drunker than me. When we woke up the next day it looked like someone had murdered a baby in the hotel bed that I slept in. I had to go to work for like 3 weeks with that horrible gash on my forehead…
My cousin once shot me in the eye with a flat tipped metal arrow. Miraculously it just bounced off but I have a scar and had to wear a patch for a few weeks.
My worst freak injury was when I was playing basketball, I jumped from one side of the rim, and was going to dunk the ball on the other side of the rim. When I was going through the mesh, my teeth somehow got caught, and I ended up ripping out 4 of my front teeth. Ended up having them re-implanted, but I completely damaged all the nerves and stuff in the front of my mouth.
I just injured my knee a month ago playing basketball. Went up for a dunk, and while I was in the air, the defender I had completely lost and was trying to recover, accidentally kicked me right below the knee cap. Completely ruptured my patellar tendon, popping my knee cap up into my quad. I felt it snap in mid air and had to completely bail on the move so I didn’t land on my leg and break my knee completely, so I ended up looking like one of those pole vaulters who have an “oh shit” moment and just get launched randomly into the air.
About the title of this Smack. I think you can, and should, write off the Cavs. A guy named “Boobie” is leading them in the preseason…that means they are going to be lucky to win 10 during the real season. I still hold to my prediction that they will not win more than 20 games this season.
Freak accident…pulling out on a chick and geeshing in her eye…she had to wear an eye patch for a month.
Freak Accident linked to stupidity:
When I was 14 I was practicing fast drawing with a Co2 pellet gun. Pulled the trigger a little fast and shot my self in the foot. Now I know why the trick shooters at wild west shows all walked with a limp.
Freak accident, had a teachers aid grab me by leg and arm and spin me around in a circle, his hands slipped and I go flying landing right on my grill crack my two front teeth, hit with enough force to send what’s left of my front teeth back up into my gums and tunnel their way up my skull right underneath my nose socket. It took 6 months for the teeth to slide back down for about 3 months I could feel the teeth right under my nose.
We got a lot of accident prone dime readers, Myself included: Freak Accident I was playing ball in my neighbors backyard. Not a real court more like a dirt court with an old rusty pole with a basket attached to it. Anyway went up for a dunk and came down awkwardly against the pole. Didn’t see the jagged peice of the rusted pole sticking out the side of it. Impaled me right above the calf. Didn’t go to get a tetanus shot so now I have scar tissue that looks like a gunshot wound where it healed.
I used to have a dartboard in the garage of my old house, and this was back during college days so we used to throw a lot of parties, get drunk and play darts and all. One time I got a little ahead of myself and decided how well I would play if I threw the darts backwards over my head.
Long story short, I missed horribly and threw the dart directly down onto the top of my head. It didn’t impale me but it took a good chunk of my scalp.