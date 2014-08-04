Eager Cavs Fan Gets A Kevin Love Tattoo, But There’s A Slight Problem

The Cavaliers are expected to acquire Kevin Love before the start of next season, but one Cavs fan could not wait that long to express his excitement at the potential acquisition of the Timberwolves’ all-star forward. So he went ahead and got a tattoo of LeBron James and Love on his back. There was one slight problem, aside from the fact that, you know, Love is still with the Timberwolves.



Via ESPN’s Darren Rovell, this is the picture of a Cavs fan who got some new ink:

Cavs fan can't wait, gets a tattoo of Kevin Love with LeBron on his back http://t.co/Ifj09pm72A pic.twitter.com/8Li4BJXvLN — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) August 4, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Of course, we should point out the No. 42 jersey has been retired by the Cavaliers, in honor of Hall of Famer Nate Thurmond, so the tattoo would likely be inaccurate.

It’s not the end of the world, though. Quite a few people have NBA tattoos they may regret — even some NBA ballers get the wrong ink. We have a few suggetions for this fan.

One, he can modify the tattoo, so it’s LeBron and Thurmond. After all, both of them went to high school in Akron, Ohio, so there’s a connection there.

Two, he can see if it’s possible to change the jersey number on the tatoo if Love does get traded to Clevland and then change it to his new number. Maybe the best option is to buy a Love jersey and just wear it over the tattoo to make sure no one sees it.

Then again, it’s not a real tattoo! It’s a henna temporary tattoo, and it’ll eventually wear off. Plus, the fan in question, Nick Grossman, is aware of the retired Thurmond number. As Rovell notes, Love wore No. 42 at UCLA even though that number had been retired for Walt Hazzard. Love still wore the number after receiving permission from Hazzard.

Thurmond, the first player in NBA history to record a quadruple-double, might give Love permission, especially if he’s the deciding piece on Cleveland’s first championship team.

At first, this appeared to be an over-zealous Cavs fan, but Grossman did all the right things: he only got a temporary tattoo (this is big), plus, he had a legitimate explanation for including Love’s No. 42 despite the number being retired.

Now Love just needs to be traded to Cleveland, get permission to wear No. 42 from Thurmond, and Nick Grossman can put it in ink permanently.

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE