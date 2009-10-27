Friends Forever: My Favorite NBA Bromances

The first bromance moment caught on national television was when Zeke and Magic met on court before Game 6 of the 1988 Finals and exchanged a kiss showing their deep friendship. In memory of that relationship, which effectively ended last week, I have compiled a list of bromances from the NBA. For those of you unfamiliar with the term the definition is as follows. Bromance (n.) is a close but non-sexual relationship between two men; see also: Man-Crush; related words: Pause.
-The Lopsided Bromance: When Rashad McCants was drafted by the Timberwolves everyone knew that his attitude would be quickly adjusted by Kevin Garnett, what no one knew was their friendship would go bromantical, at least for Rashad. Garnett was so important to Rashad he wrote a poem about their relationship.
“He came to me with open arms, like a hawk embracing his young,
and he fed me food out his mouth but I was starving for knowledge.
the type of knowledge that can’t be fed by hand or voice, but by heart.
so when he spoke he touched my soul, and my soul would smack me if I didn’t listen the words he spoke weren’t for the ears to hear.
because his words were real, it’s hard to hear the truth when lies are so loud.
I put my earphones on so I can hear nothing and see everything.
lies could never steal my attention when he…he…spoke.
The eyes never lie. and when he spoke he wore no glasses.
he wanted me to see the truth, which was? that everyone wears glasses to protect lies, truth? glasses? lies?
sounds like earth, sounds like humans, sounds like America.
but if that’s so where is he from? not from here, he has no glasses!
there was an aura, a light, a truth, about him.
special? never. different? maybe. human? impossible. so I asked him one question to expect one answer.
when you walk and talk and teach how come everyone can stare at your light, your aura, your truth?
because we are the same.”
Garnett was traded to the Celtics after one year with Rashad, we can only hope the Celtics sign McCants and give us an opportunity to read how Paul pierced his heart……
-I really hope they become Bros: Ron Artest and Kobe Bryant. Why? Because Raja Bell, Ruben Patterson and Shaq would never talk trash about Kobe with Ron Artest aka Tru Warrier aka The New World Order backing him up. Charles Oakley got nothing on Ron Artest.
-I Can’t believe they are Bros: I almost refuse to believe this bromance is true. Mike Lloyd Miller from Mitchell, South Dakota is a bro of King James. I guess to be fair; he is probably more of a bro to Lebron’s boy whom he named his son after. Here is a list of Millers I could see Lebron being bros with: Percy Miller, Reggie Miller, Cheryl Miller…..
-This Bromance keeps me Employed: For all you budding General Managers out there, if you want to keep your superstar happy, without say signing paying for another star, sign their bros! That’s Pat Riley’s philosophy. Why else would the Heat trade for Quentin Richardson and hold on to Dorrell Wright, if not to keep Dwayne Wade happy. The D-Wade, Q-Rich, D-Wright bromance runs so deep that Dorrell named his first born after the other two musketeers (Devin Quentin Dwayne Wright). As long as they remain close with D-Wade, Wright and Richardson will always have a home on the end of a bench somewhere. (Note to Donnie Walsh: Make sure you sign D-Wade BEFORE you offer Dorrell a contract).
-The Greatest Bromance of all time: Chronicled by ESPN, crossing conferences, extravagant shopping trips and 3 hour lunches and conversations at trendy LA restaurants, the Steve Francis/Cuttino Mobley Bromance is not only the greatest bromance in the history of the NBA is might be the greatest Bromance since Batman and Robin. Franchise and Cat were ripped apart by Orlando’s front office in 2005 leaving Stevie Franchise changed forever. Here is what Francis said after Mobley was traded, I’ve inserted some pauses.
“I can’t put it into words,” he said. “Playing with a guy (pause), living with a guy, just knowing that every day when I wake up that’s something I can count on (pause), that I’m going to be in practice or in a game with Cuttino………Him not being here is going to be tough for me (pause). I don’t know what I’m going to wake up for (pause).”
Now Francis is out of the league and Mobley is still getting paid by the Knicks but is suffering from a broken heart. Maybe this should have been when Bromance goes wrong…..
What are your favorite Bromance in the history of the NBA?
Tim Hardaway and John Amaechi. Oh wait… Nevermind.
hahahahahahaha
LMAO! Here in htown theres a bowling alley in SWAT, across from Olle M.S., tht used to offer some sort of bowling special on weds. man i used to see moochie norris, cuttino, and steve in thr all the time. ahh…those were the days.
t-mac and vince carter
tripple j (jason kid, jamal mashburn, jim jackson) of dallas
webber and howard
iverson and hughes
sacramento kings and jayson williams
detroit pistons and ben wallace
billups and hamilton
paton and kemp
stockton to malone
Wow, WOW!!! If that wasn’t the gayest article I ever read. I refuse to believe that Rashad really wrote him a friggin poem???? i just dont have words for that one. I dont know about yall but i absolutely hate the phrase “man cruch” that is gay too. Im not baggin on gay kats but that article is something i could have done w/out. WHO CARES!!!!!
What about Darius Miles and Q-rich?
Kobe and the lakers????
I know someone that works closely with the Magic players, and she told me that Francis and Mobley were on the down low.
If they’re gay, who cares. The way sports handles homosexuality, I don’t blame any player for keeping it under wraps.
VC and Tmac are related, am I wrong?
BARKLEY/BAVETTA
Weren’t TMac and Mike Miller like SUPER close?
Shawn Kemp & Gary Payton
Will it still be called a “bromance” if Rudy Gay and Kevin Love become best friends?
Dennis Rodman and Jack Haley.
David Stern and LeBron James.
T-Mac and his surgeon.
Larry Bird and white players.
Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian.
D Miles and Q Rich and Rip and Chauncey just have to be on the list…Rip was never the same last year.
vc and tmac are 2nd cousins
sh!tfaced
Hahah, damn good ones man.
“related words: Pause” <- classic
jason kidd and jimmy jackson hate each other {toni braxton} made sure of that!!
Kobe and 50% of the NBA fanbase…. LeBron and the OTHER 50% of the NBA fanbase….
I’m surprised no mention of Billups/Rip Hamilton bromance. It may have been too one sided on the part of Rip, who I believe if I recall correctly cried when he heard the news. He then went on to make AI’s life a living hell in repetence(sp?) for being the reason Billups left.
Rip’s, a normally stable guy all his career became a MAJOR drama queen when Billups was moved. Who knew breaking up a bromance could cause such ramifications. I bet Rip was doubly mad when he found out that Melo was Billups NEW bro, and then Billups proceeded to take Melo to his favorite spot: The Conference Finals. Rip must of been hurt, mad and sad all at once. LOL.
LeBrick James and His Ego
He did cry, in a hotel room none-the-less
What the hell is this? What a waste of time.
Ho Grant and Pip
Rudy Gay + Kevin Love= The “Gay-Love” Bromance
LOL @ Scott!
so true, when we traded Chauncey, Rip fell to pieces. all last year he cried and “gayly” threw his hands up in question of a foul on every shot.
I admit, AI was a huge distraction, but Rip’s drama queen antics were a distraction as well. That’s why I say…….TRADE HIM!!!!!!!!
Darius/QRich
MJ/Scotty
Franchise/Cutty
Rip/Chauncey
AI/GPage —>Georgetown (nicest 1-2 in college at that time)
douglas c and kobe but that one is really one sided.
oakley would fuck artest up.
LMAO @ Sh!tfaced
Gay Love.. Classic..
Good to see genuine relationships throuhout the League.
@ Ian
Artest would kill Oakley..
Literally kill him.. Artest would go Biggie “mofucka this aint back in the days” and shoot him..
I once went to a celebrity basketball game in las vegas in August of 2001. In walks Cat and Franchise in matching outfits. It was at that moment that I realized they might be on the down low, if you know what I mean.
qrich and dmiles
lake
artest is just one dump fuck. why doesnt he do all that crap he pulls in the nba on the streets? a man that goes “doesnt he know hes elbowing ron artest” wont do shit he knows what hes doing with his im crazy act.
btw isnt going biggie like being dead.
@Sh!tfaced
“Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian”
Adding Lamar and Khloe to the bromance list is cold man….
..but damn that is funny
The Steve Francis & Cuttino bromance started to breakup when Houston got Jeff Van Gundy to bring organization to the squad and put an end to them playing 2 on 5. While the two were All-Star level talents, they couldn’t be on the court at the same time. Their game plan was to shoot if the other guy wasn’t open. Steve especially, acted shitty when Yao Ming got the team.
Like Riley Freeman would say and i quote : ” Y’all niggaz are gay ” lol
LOL… At the Cat Mobley/ Franchise bromance! Thats funny shit!
Dirk and Steve Nash have(had)a pretty good Man Crush going on after they lost a playoff series a couple yrs ago…See Evidence below..
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
that picture scares me
that picture scares me
A LOT……
Taj……
Dirk looks PLASTERED!! LMAO
S.Nash nose is red as a beet.
Let me guess……Jagerbombs!!
ha ha haaaa
Nice article–and some funny stuff above, e.g., “Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian”!
Is the McCants story really true?
Twin Towers, D. Robinson & Timmy D.
And how about that nice studio photo of Cuttino and Francis accompanying the article? LOL.
Francis to Mobley, “Boy, I wish I could quit you.”
MICHAEL JORDAN AND KWAME BROWN!!!!!
LMAO @ NoJMayo
That McCants story is kinda scary. Good poem, though.
What about Brian Cardinal and Scalabrine? I could see a nice bromance brewing over there. Please, Mr. Ainge, make it work.
Cardinal and Scalabrine would have some crazy looking kids together
No homo at that picture of Cuttino and Francis SMH