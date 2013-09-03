Gary Payton’s Top 10 NBA Plays

#Video
09.03.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Hall-of-Fame Inductee Gary Payton was one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. And while he’s normally celebrated for his defense, he could dish too. And come through in the clutch. And score. And talk a little trash. Check out the 10 best plays from his NBA career, spanning from his time in Seattle to his championship-winning season with the Heat in 2006.

[RELATED: Gary Payton Says He’s The Reason Behind Allen Iverson’s “Practice” Rant]

Where does he rank among the greatest point guards ever?

