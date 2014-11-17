GIF: Stephen Curry Channels Magic Johnson With Around-The-Back Dime In LA

The Warriors rolled the Lakers at Staples Center Sunday night, 136-115, and that was even after the Lakers outscored them by 15 in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t even close, so Stephen Curry — who finished with 30 points and 15 assists in less than 30 minutes — decided to harken back to the showtime days of Magic Johnson with a pretty around-the-back dime on the break.

Here’s Steph in the third quarter going around his back before dishing to Marresse Speights for the dunk on the break:

And here’s the Magic Man doing the same in the prime of Showtime…

Notice the similarities…

Jack Nicholson probably saw both passes live, as the Bay Area News Group’s Marcus Thompson notes:

Steph is a gangsta for pulling off a trademark Magic Johnson dime … on the Lakers … in LA … with Jack courtside — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) November 17, 2014

Magic has even performed a similar move to avoid a reaching defender while at a standstill…

The biggest difference between the five-time Lakers champion and the Warriors point is Steph can shoot lights out, and only stands 6-3; Magic was 6-9 and didn’t really develop a set shot until later in his career. Despite the similar dimes in LA, it’s a bit foolhardy to compare Steph, or anyone, to Magic freakin’ Johnson.

The Dubs are becoming one of the league’s elite, as the Lakers continue to dwindle. We’re pretty sure Magic’s Twitter bereavement will be coming soon, but at least Curry acknowledged the master in his own way while in Los Angeles.

