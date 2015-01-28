Greek Freak, Zach LaVine, Victor Oladipo, Mason Plumlee In Dunk Contest

Well, it doesn’t quite match the quality of this year’s Three-Point Shootout field. Regardless, the four participants in the this year’s Sprite Slam Dunk Contest are primed to put on an awesome aerial show. The league announced this evening that the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Orlando Magic’s Victor Oladipo, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Zach LaVine, and Brooklyn Nets’ Mason Plumlee are the participants in All-Star Weekend’s marquee event.

A report from Yahoo Sports emerged last week that correctly named the field. What was uncertain was whether or not LaVine’s Timberwolves teammate Andrew Wiggins would be a part of it, too. Though a source claimed the Rookie of the Year favorite would compete in the dunk-off earlier this month, that intel obviously proved premature.

Even without Wiggins, this is still an impressive group of dunkers.

Oladipo, LaVine, and Plumlee are all worthy competitors – each combines rare explosiveness with even more uncommon body control. Antetokounmpo isn’t quite the natural leaper of that esteemed trio, but offers surreal length and an air of star power that his opponents can’t match.

Our pick? LaVine – easy.

Even if a dream field consisting of the likes of Wiggins, Aaron Gordon, and DeAndre Jordan had been assembled, the wildly athletic rookie from UCLA would still be our favorite. How many NBA dunkers can best a slam like this one?

Exactly. Whether LaVine lives up to our sky-high expectations or not, dunking fans across the globe will be treated to quite a show on February 14.

Who do you think will win the contest?

