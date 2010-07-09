Hater’s Ball: There’s Nothing Wrong with LeBron going to Miami

I often have to remind myself that the Internet world is, thankfully, not always an accurate reflection of society. Otherwise, I’d think hard about moving to rural Tanzania and living off the land. While I’ve realized the anonymity of being online allows man to channel his inner jackass without inhibition, balancing it with a dose of real life typically restores my faith in people.
But then last night, after watching “The Decision” at the Dime office and getting a taste of the predictable online reaction, I went home and was passing the crowded front stoop of my building when I overheard this:
“Nah man, his legacy is tarnished. I don’t care how many ‘chips he win, if a n**** can’t do it by himself…”
Of course the guy was talking about LeBron James. And this was no Internet phantom; this was a real-life dude, in the flesh, putting this nonsense out on 155th Street just a few blocks from Rucker Park. I wouldn’t have been surprised if the ghost of Earl Manigault descended from the top of a backboard at that moment and slapped homeboy upside his head.
C’mon, people. I already knew LeBron was the most hated man in the NBA, but be serious. LeBron joining the Miami Heat to play with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh isn’t just a totally defensible move, it’s the same move anybody else in LeBron’s position would have made. In fact, Dime reader Reno put it best last night:
“Correct me if I’m wrong but when you bout to play ball and you picking up squads, aren’t you picking up the best possible team that you can to stay on the court all day? Or you trying to be calling ‘next’ all day? Well that’s what Lebron just did and people killing him for it.”
I’m with Reno. I don’t get it.
In an era where we criticize athletes for choosing money over winning, we have the biggest star in the game choosing winning over money … and he gets criticized for that?
These are the facts: Jordan only won rings with Hall of Fame teammates. Russell only won rings with Hall of Fame teammates. Magic only won rings with Hall of Fame teammates. Kobe. Larry. The Doctor. Isiah. Duncan. All of them had to form Voltron-like squads before they could win championships. Do you think Wilt Chamberlain was complaining when he was traded to the Lakers and joined Jerry West and Elgin Baylor? You think Kareem was complaining when his Bucks traded for Oscar Robertson? Not one of them said, “No, I want to do this alone. I want the challenge!” Great players want to play with other great players because that’s when they make great things happen.
If LeBron had chosen to stay in Cleveland or sign with New York last night, he would have been choosing to be Patrick Ewing. Or Dominique Wilkins. Or Charles Barkley. All three of them were “The Man” on flawed teams for most of their careers, and all three retired without a championship. All three routinely went up against better teams with multiple stars and lost, year after year.
LeBron has already done the ‘Nique thing. He’s seen his team lose to stacked Boston and San Antonio teams despite his own MVP-caliber stats. He’d tried carrying a mediocre roster by himself, and before he would up like Reggie Miller, he used his opening to get with a team that won’t ask him to carry 11 less-than-great teammates on his back.
Are we not the same generation that still bows at the altar of Jordan and Pippen? So when did the prospect of Wade and LeBron become such a source for hating and criticizing?
I don’t get it.
True, you could say Jordan/Pippen formed a more “natural” and organic alliance, since Pippen was acquired in a Draft-day trade before anyone knew he was going to be a superstar. Pippen and Jordan grew together, and after the tough losses and after adding more necessary pieces, they ran off six championships in eight years. And does anybody argue that MJ’s rings somehow mean less because he had Pippen and Dennis Rodman/Horace Grant?
Maybe it would be nice if every team was built through the Draft and a few non-blockbuster trades here and there (e.g., Spurs) but that’s not how the game works. Free agency and lopsided trades are part of the NBA — the same part that allowed Shaq to join Kobe in L.A. then, and the same part that allowed Pau Gasol and Ron Artest to flank Kobe in L.A. now — and the Miami Heat simply took advantage of the rule. In free agency they brought together Wade, James and Bosh not too far from how Boston united Pierce, Garnett and Ray Allen, and yet for some reason a big chunk of basketball nation feels Miami has done something shady and LeBron (in particular) took some kind of “easy” way out.
Another faction hates more that LeBron made his announcement in such a bombastic way, with an hour-long TV special that started to take on the sensationalism of the O.J. Simpson trial coverage and Tiger Woods‘ personal drama.
Could LeBron have just released a statement? Yes, but then his critics would rail on him for not facing any tough questions in-person. Could he have done a traditional press conference? Yes, but then he’d have to answer 100 reporters yelling at him instead of just one reporter asking the same questions those 100 would have asked. Could he have used Twitter or another short-form style of announcing? Yes, but then every reporter who didn’t get a good quote from LeBron would still be in his face about it months into next season. By going with “The Decision” thing, he got most of the relevant questions answered, he got a chance to calmly explain himself, and he raised a couple million dollars for charity. I have no problem with it.
And then there’s Cleveland.
While I understand the natural disappointment and bitterness that comes with losing a franchise player — I’m from Seattle, where we lost our franchise player and our whole franchise, period — some of the more venomous reactions from Cavs fans have been embarrassing for them. None other than Cavs owner Dan Gilbert fired off the most immature response, using an open letter to Cleveland fans to say LeBron “deserted” and betrayed the Cavs, calling the player who made the team millions of dollars “narcissistic,” selfish and a coward, then going all Celie in The Color Purple and trying to put a hex on LeBron. (“Until you do right by me….”)
I would hope the majority of Cleveland fans are smarter than their team’s owner. Yes, LeBron was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, but he does not belong to the state. He only ended up on the hometown NBA squad due to a stroke of Lottery luck and some blatant tanking by the organization. Hundreds of other NBA players become free agents and have the chance to sign with their hometown teams — does anybody call them cowards and accuse them of betrayal if they don’t? Is anybody in L.A. going to torch Matt Barnes‘ jersey if he doesn’t sign with the Clippers? Will the people of Chicago cry “Coward!” if Tony Allen doesn’t ink a deal with the Bulls? So tell me again why LeBron should feel obligated to stay home?
If those Cavs fans (and Gilbert) really do feel good about LeBron leaving, maybe they’ll just as gladly welcome Ricky Davis and Darius Miles back, the “stars” of the team pre-LeBron. Both of them are available.
Gilbert comes across as the spouse who knows they screwed up the relationship, but trashes the other spouse to anyone who will listen as a defense mechanism. Had the Cavaliers truly put a championship-caliber team around LeBron, he would have stayed. But in seven years, the best they could get him was half-a-season of Antawn Jamison, one year of Old Shaq, and a couple years of borderline All-Star Mo Williams.
Now LeBron is joining a legit powerhouse, and some people don’t understand why. It’s not because he’s scared to be The Man. (Matter of fact, when Dime posed our “Who’s Better?” argument between LeBron and D-Wade earlier this season, most readers voted for LeBron. So why wouldn’t he be the Green Hornet to Wade’s Kato?) It’s not because he and David Stern are conspiring to kill competitive balance in the NBA. It’s not because LeBron is shying away from pressure.
It’s because Miami presented the best opportunity to win. And if you were really listening to what LeBron has been saying his entire career — especially since that Finals sweep in ’07 when he learned that being The Man among mice is overrated — that’s all he really wanted the whole time.
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
Oh, but there is, Austin.
BTW, is there anyway you could start a topic about NCAA teams? I need to find a new basketball team to follow. After being an NBA fan practically all my life, I have officially given up on the league.
Agree. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with going to Miami. But with the Beasley trade, he’s not taking a pay cut anymore. All of them can get the max deals now.
The thing about “The Decision” that was so wrong – aside from LeBron publicly cutting out the heart of his hometown with a blunt knife – was that it was the culmination of everything that was wrong about the whole process. And it’s not just LeBron. It’s also the media (not just ESPN), it’s also the fans, the organizations, and the other free agents.
It’s the culmination of something that seems to have been planned for years, from LeBron, Wade and Bosh being FAs all at the same time, to that so-called pact during their Team USA days, to the massive media attention and hype that overshadowed the league for years. It’s the culmination of LeBron wearing all those different caps, of him telling people to mark July 1 on their calendars because it’s gonna be a big day. It’s the culmination of Bosh asking people on Twitter where he should go.
And honestly, Miami might not even be the best place for him to win. That might be Chicago. I don’t know. I’m not sure.
So yes, there is absolutely nothing wrong about LeBron ultimately deciding to take his talents to South Beach. What’s wrong is the whole process itself. It threatened to overshadow the game. It took on a life of its own and mutated, like that psychic octopus.
The best part about it is that it’s all over.
thx austin, as usual, the voice of reason ! But even u gotta admit LeBron did cleveland cold on that one !!! not even a phone call, NOTHING? dayyyyummmmm!!
I posted this in one of the other blogs, but I wanted to make sure that Kobe’s ballwashers saw this.
It doesn’t seem to me that people (Laker fans) remember Kobe bitching in front of the cameras and on the radio that he wanted to be traded or that he wanted Bynum to be traded away. The only thing that saved him from himself is Mitch Crapchek! Once he stole Pau Gasol for a bag of peanuts and an old tampon, suddenly Kobe became a warrior for sticking it out with one team. Please!!!!!
MIAMI HEAT BABY!!!!!
Fantastic piece Austin. This expresses exactly how i feel. Well done and a good read.
co-sign @1
European soccer is my new fav sport to follow after this gigantic letdown. At least I got the World Cup final to look forward to. Go Holland!
dude, no matter how you twist it Lebron James comes out of this looking like an ass. he had the right to pick a team, of course, but to leave your hometown on national TV like that is unnecessary. you really think that “The Decision” will now stop reporters from asking 1000000 questions for the rest of the summer and into the season? come one man, be serious.
i’ve always been a lebron fan and defender, but that’s kinda over now. i’m gonna take my talents and join the support of somebody who doesn’t talk about himself in 3rd person on unnecessary and cruel TV shows.
Damn, Dime…sounding a lot like the puppets on ESPN in these last few posts. Its not the decision itself that was inherently wrong (If you want to win, you have to find a way…), its the way it was approached, by both the Lebron camp and the media outlets, and turned into such a disgusting spectacle. NBA fans, its not about us anymore – as long as we keep buying, buying, buying.
Actually Bruh, in a pickup game I want to find out who the best team is and beat them, not join them. With that being said I still believe the Lakers are better and Boston or Orlando will still beat Miami in a series.
the only thing is, if they dont win a chip this year or get beat by boston in the conference championship it will be considered a failure
soory Austin but ur wrong.. none of the guys u mentioned above were free agent superstars that collaborated with other players to go to a particular team.. the Key word in this article is ‘TRADE’ almost all of these were trades. meaning the player had little say in it.. Also those guys (James Worthy, Pau Gasol, Pippen, etc) would be nobodys w/o there rings..
Lebron was already the man n realize that he wasnt a good enough man so he stuck his balls btwn his legs and decide to go find someone to do the work for him.. Basically he has been handed everything in his life.. He had to work for a RIng he realized it was too hard for him so he copped out and decide he will go somewhere where there will GIVE him a ring he doesnt have to do anything..
Point of the matter is u actually proved the guys point by writing this article. .
Basically we used to talk about Lebron with Jordan n Kobe now we will talk about him as a next Pippen or Worthy or Gasol.. yea they’re stars n they have multiple rings BUT THEY ARE NOT THE MAN …
before he was King James now he’s Wade right hand man at most Prince James.
I gotta say one thing though .. Wade took a big career risk by letting Lebron come here.. If something goes wrong who do u think will get trade 1st ..Wade or Bron…
Who can talk about Pau Gasol being traded for his bro? Considering that his bro is just as skilled.
Lebron, Wade, and Bosh. Who the heck is gonna play defense?? They’re the new Phoenix Suns, guaranteed. I doubt they’re even gonna win a championship in the next 5 years. It’s gonna be hilarious.
Bosh can’t lead Toronto to the playoffs, Lebron decided to go to a place where he can “win”, and D-wade? D-wade only won the championship with Shaq, and at least 20 free throws a game. We’ll see.
To everyone saying The Decision was “narcissistic” or unnecessary. Of course it’s unnecessary. Basketball is unnecessary. Sports are unnecessary. Only food, water and shelter are necessary. But a deserving charity got a few million bucks out of it.
Choose:
A) ESPN hosts The Decision and the boys and girls club gets a few million to help out needy children
B) LeBron decides not to do The Decision and the boys and girls club gets 0.
And don’t say “LeBron can donate some of his money.” First, people saying that probably aren’t typing from a computer while volunteering at a local orphanage. Second, LeBron can donate his money in either Scenario A or Scenario B, so it’s irrelevant.
So basically people are saying their hurt feelings are worth more than a few million to a charity. Okay..
PS. Whoever wrote this article is seriously an idiot. So he could get asked questions such as, ” how many people know your answer?? “Can you count it on one hand, or two??!”
This reeks of lebron lover-tis.
@Blue… Kobe bitched and complained but in the end where is he…still in LA .. he didnt follow anyone anywhere.. what did he tell LA … BRING NIGGAS HERE.. WHICH IS WHAT LEBRON SHOULD HAVE DONE..
I keep hearing people say Cleveland did nothing… People the Cavs have been at the top of the league for the past 3 yrs ..so they had a team, their star player just couldnt take them over the hump..
I’ve always said this .. If ur the best player a team u have to take some credit for how the team does.. STOP BLAMING CLEVELAND..
just for the record I hate Cleveland, not a Bron fan ( but I respect his game enough to give him his credit)
Wade is the man ..n IM not a HEAT fan
I think what many people (outside of Cleveland) are irked about is the way they went about doing it. Getting with better talent is understandable, it’s what all the other teams were tryin gto do get as many talented players as they could, cool. Had the three of them held a press conference and said we are joining forces in whatever city because we’re friends, we enjoyed playing together in the olympics and consider it the best way to achieve a championship nobody would have anything to say. But to put on a charade to film a documentary that you are gonna turn around and sell to the public they come across as straight punk-ass bitches. On one hand Bosh is saying he doesn’t want to be talked about as an addition but as “THE GUY” and then he turns around and teams with Wade AND Lebron? now he’s not even an addition he’s a throw in. it’s not so much what they did but the way they did it.
@ Detroit Dave says:
I cosign everything u said
The Cavs had the best regular season record for the past 2 seasons. There were talent around Lebron, he’s just not clutch and Mike Brown ISO-Lebron play doesn’t win championships.
It’s like this… You give your girl everything she wanted Ever. All your family treats her and her family like royality. You let her brother use all your fresh clothes and your car. You let her cousins do the same. They party at your house all the time, never clean up. Bring your car back on E all the time and stain your new clothes. You never complain or get mad. Then one day she bounces for the brotha down the road with a nicer car , but she takes you on Maury or Springer to tell you she’s leaving. How would you feel?
When Sir Charles left the Sixers for a team because “he just wanted to win,” the infamous Philly fans accepted it. Sir Charles can’t walk the streets of Philly today without getting mobbed by these fans. I can understand the bitterness of the thrice-spurned Cleveland fans, because it isn’t just Lebron who has left for a chance to win (Cliff Lee, CC and company and don’t get me started on the Browns.) But guys, let it go. Remember the good times, and when Lebron comes back to Ohio after his career is over, give him a pat on the back and say it’s okay. (Note to David Stern: Dan Gilbert? Really?)
This is what is wrong with the world…The ‘LeBron’s’ that trade their roots and forget the foundation and life fundamentals. I’m a hater, u can say that, but at least I hate with passion. I’m from Portugal, I’m no Cavs fan or anything, but fuck LeBron.
Ricky Davis was a very good player back in the day not LeBron’s level but he was very exciting and near the end if you notice he has become a great teammate and has matured. Bottom line nobody can be compared to LeBron and I don’t feel sorry for Cleveland fans at all they never supported the team before LeBron even when they had some exciting players there not true fans.
I do hope that some team picks up Ricky this season before Darius he did one stupid thing that triple double incident but he also played with passion and was a true showman isn’t that what sports is about at the end of the day entertainment. Yes don’t get me wrong winning is important but so is having fun doing so.
LeBron made a good decision which was tough but he does not deserve all this hate by people around the world and Cleveland fans. He gave so much to that city and the team gave so much back to him, but the decision to play with his pals was not a bad one considering how good both Wade and Bosh are and assuming they can add some nice role players to the puzzle.
Just remember all them people hating all great players need a good supporting cast Kobe had Shaq and some really good role players, and where do I begin with Bird and Magic? If your an old school NBA fan well then you know both their teams where loaded.
So bottom line people need to stop hating on this man called LeBron because they are jealous of his physical gifts and his basketball skills. The man is already a great and can truly strive for more there is no telling especially since he has joined Miami with Wade and Bosh who are great players as well.
Austin, just a pleasure to read a piece like that, so well-reasoned and the right touch of humour and attitude. I’d love to see you analyze the ‘beginning of the end’ for the Cavs, which to me was clearly the Boozer debacle. Not only letting the guy out of his contract, but actually the failure to match Utah’s offer was for me the biggest failing. The Cavs ownership were too stunned by Boozer’s ‘betrayal’ to think clearly; they should have taken on his front-loaded deal, keeping a known entity instead of throwing millions at unknowns like Larry Hughes and Donyell Marshall. Essentially, Cavs ownership have always been bumblers, from Stepien, to Gund, to Gilbert (I mean why show Lebron Family Guy cartoons instead of a plan to surround him with all-stars… come on… amatuer stuff… clearly Lebron REALLY is serious about winning championships…. that’s all he’s ever talked about)
thanks again for your great writing Austin
If I was a player, I would never go to the cavs, this guy has set a precedence of how he handles things. ridiculous..
Of course DIME would defend LeBron. They love LeBron. LeBron can do no wrong.
The truth is that was the single most disgusting displays ever put on by any athlete anywhere. I can’t imagine what it was like to be a Cavs fan and have to watch that.
And I love how LeBron didn’t even have the balls to talk to his former owner in person. Hell, not even a phone call. No, he made the Cavs, the Clips, the Bulls, the Nets, and the Knicks watch the show to learn of his decision. And then one of his groupies called the Cavs owner.
Coward. Narcissistic wimp. And now everyone is championing the Heat’s new “big three” without even looking at what the rest of the team will be like. Sure LeBron, Wade, and Bosh are a talented trio with athleticism. But you forget that Bird, McHale, and Parish also had DJ, Ainge, Bill Walton, etc.
LeBron, Wade, and Bosh have nobody. They either think they’re so awesome that these kind of quality glue guys are going to rush to Miami to play for 1/10th of what they’ll make anywhere else. Either that or the 3 Yahoos think that they’re awesome enough to take on the entire league by themselves.
Disgusting. Not even Kobe has ever been this big of a putz.
@ fiyaman…
This doesn’t sound like a man who wants to “BRING NIGGAS HERE”…
SAS: Well, if you don’t know how you can move forward that that situation, you’re still under contract with them, are you saying right here on this show that you you want to be traded?
KB: Yeah, I would like to be traded, yeah.
SAS: There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it?
KB: No.
SAS: It’s not a situation, I know before you reportedly said that you would like them to get Jerry West back. Are you saying now emphatically, regardless of what they done, you want out of Los Angeles?
KB: Yeah, I would like to be traded. And as tough as it is to say that, as tough as it is to come to that conclusion, there’s no other — there’s no other — there’s no other alternative, you know. They obviously want to move in a different direction in terms of rebuilding. I wish they would have told me that prior to me re-signing with the team. They obviously want to move in a different direction.
SAS: But they want to keep you though, Kobe. They want to move in a different direction, but they don’t want to do it without you.
KB: You got to be up front about that, man. Three years ago when I was re-signing, they should have told me that they wanted to rebuild. Would have affected my decision. Don’t tell me one thing and do another.
SAS: Is there anything that the Los Angeles Lakers could do to make you change your mind and decide that you do not want to be traded?
KB: No.
SAS: Nothing?
KB: No.
I just read a few sentences, and then tuned this article out.
In the history of the nba, can you find where a Lebron-talent paired up with a Wade-talent? Forget hall of fame status–there are many HOFers who are not in the same offensive skill as Wade and Lebron. And then for them to be on the same team. Stop kidding yourself that this is the same thing that has happened repeatedly.
This is cheap on Lebron’s part. stinking cheap.
Kobe would have went to the Bulls… Would have went to Clippers… Was there anyone there waiting for him? Preparing to win a chip with him as soon as he arrived? No. Gasol was united with kobe via trade. No pre-negotions. No powerhouse-scheming. Kobe is the primary leader of that team, and wouldnt have it any other way. Jordan was the primary leader of his team, and didnt have it any other way. Had Lebron paired with Amare, he would still be able to claim this. Disgusting
The most true thing about “the decision” is that everyone now knows the wolf without his sheep disguise.
Lebron is a front runner (boyhood fan of Chicago Bulls) and always will be (Cowboys fan, Yankees fan). And that’s “TRUTH”
I’d be shocked if he doesn’t claim the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Boston Redsox as some of his other favorites… What a fraud!!!
Usually Austin is the less, pro-Dime, pro-Kobe/LeBron member.
I can’t remember ever playing a pickup game against 29 other teams, and having one of those teams pick 3 times before about 20 other teams get to pick once.
Miami is a fine choice. Having a narcisistic, boring, completely uncalled for tv show to announce it is absurd. Should have called Kevin Durant on tips to how to get this done.
Austin: It’s not about Lebron leaving. Him going to the Heat, he’s got his right to choose. People break up. Big deal. Disloyalty? I’m not even really gonna go into that one, but that’s just along how you’re raised. But how he handled the situation? Completely classless and childish. C’mon.
I would’ve like to see him stay in Cleveland or join Chicago but he made a good decision. Lebron is just one of those people that going to be hated no matter what. So I have no problem with his choice.
However I disagree with you Austin in your comparison of the groups of superstars with this Heat trio. The 90’s Bulls empire was built over many years through drafts, trades, and an occasional free agent signing. Not over night. Same thing with the Lakers, Pistons, and Celtics teams of the 80’s and the Lakers and Spurs of the 00’s.
The empires of the past were built. The future Miami empire was delivered.
@Levon
Lebron made money for the Cavs and gave 2 best regular season records and a Finals appearance; it was mutual, both sides gave.
I took a completely different view of the Bron to Miami situation. I think it’s about the NBA, Nike and branding. I honestly don’t think that Miami will make it work. In my head this experiement is closer to GP, Kobe, Shaq and Karl Malone that didn’t win the chip. The Boston Three Party is the obvious comparison, but I just don’t think Miami will pull together to run through an East with Miami, a stronger Chicago, a tougher Bucks squad, a Hawks squad that will have more consistency, and of course Boston who still brings back the core, albeit and old core.
LA has to get past the Thunder, an aging Spurs and Memphis? Miami will be beat up if they reach the finals and then they will have to take on a Lakers squad with Phil at the helm. Now if Riles comes out of retirement, different story. Check out my slant on this [centercourtbasketball.com]
I understand what your saying and we are just going to have to see what the heat do with the rest of the spots. But I did not forget Walton and theses other guys I know they had them they even had a guy called Cedric Maxwell who was finals MVP once I just can’t be bothered to name them all. The bottom line is both the Celtics and Lakers where deep and both are pretty deep now, I think Boston address the need with help in the front line by signing the experience Brad Miller and Jermaine O’neal they should both help and it was worth the gamble. I think they are still the team to beat in the East and not Orlando like some of the journalist are talking about. But you have a point are the heat going to get quality guys like Mike Miller who are going to have to take a pay cut? Or are other good free agents like Morrows going to pass up on them? You see them may get some quality vets who just want to win like Miller or even Shaq back because they have already made a ton of money but for young guys like Morrows and crew that still have a lot to prove and money to make may not even consider them and that is most likely the scenario hear but we will have to wait and see who else comes in the door for the Heat won’t we.
@Blue – Kobe was like “this is my TEAM…I don’t want to be anywhere else!!!” 2-3 days later, before they made single move. Kobe was thinking about the Bulls or Clippers, neither was a powerhouse..the Clippers? His thing was he was built to win rings, and if you are not trying to do that then he’s willing to restart. And since when has Gasol been HOF player?
This is how its done, you pick a player to be your franchise and you build around him, win-lose-or-draw. You tweak with what you think you need to get over the hump as time goes on, but what superstar-franchise player in teh middle of prime-superstardom just gets up and leaves to another man team? The Cavs were one player away from getting over the hump…they were just trying to figure out what type of player they needed.
Even when Shaq bounced on Orlando, he was going to an LA team knowing that they were gonna be his team and were gonna groom Kobe for the future.
LMFAO at Dexter Pittman having almost as much votes as Wade and James, and Bosh having none hahahahaha
Barkley and Malone and those guys are still considered better players than pippen and gasol even w/o rings.
so is bron going to keep his “loyalty” tat?
The guy wants to win championships with his friends and people are hating for that?
very well written piece
So if we guessed the Heat as our answer when re-tweeting that post by @dimemagazine on twitter how do I go about getting my 1 year subscription?
@blue … that was all posturing..Questions.. Was he traded? Did he say send me to SanAn and team me with TIm? I want to go to MIA to play with Wade? his biggest threat was Im going to NY or Chicago basically cause he knew that would scare them into making the team better.. If bron had done that I would be all for it..
When are my comments going to be done awaiting moderation?
When are my comments going to be done “awaiting moderation”?
?
Here are some of the things I’ve observed about this whole LeBron free agency process:
1) People are tearing LeBron about him leaving Clev, because they “built the best team in the NBA around him”. That is pure bullshit. Is there any doubt that Clev will be the worst team in the NBA unless they do a massive overhaul? Mo Williams and Jaimison as your only two players who are even close to being above average (and not even that much above average)? Clev is going to have a 10 win season next year.
2) Dan Gilbert tearing LeBron up like that when he’s most responsible for LeBron not being happy (or winning). Signing off on Valgina getting paid 50 million dollars? How can that be considered a good investment? Dan Gilbert is in the mortgage business, and he mortgaged his franchises future on house built of complete shit. Enjoy your shit house Gilbert!
3) No one is talking about what should have owners and GMs shitting their pants: 3 super star players came together and independently chose their team. Anyone think owners and GMs had any say in this? This could set a precedence in the NBA that could ruin the league for most of the teams. If players can come together and sign as a group package…that might turn into a HUGE power balance between owners and players. If there is some sort of conflict in the future about this (ie, owner doesn’t want to go over luxury tax, etc), this has the potential to shut down the league, or consolidate all the talent into 5-6 teams…
Thank You!
Thank You!
This whole argument about lebron blowin up his legacy is a bunch of bull. Basketball is still a team sport and you won’t win a championship by being the man. No one ever did that. I think lebron just showed that he UNDERSTANDS what the game is all about: not scoring titels,fame, media, brand or anything like that. Its about winning championships. And I really hope that people will understand that. he just proved everybody wrong that said he had a big ego. he will accept less money, share the ball with 2 greats and might drop a lot of buckets on the cavs next season(only fo dan) and finally end up with his well deserved 1st Chip!
@just a fan..Im not saying both sides didnt give…But James cosigned on all those rosters moves. I respect the decision to leave. But when you factor in everything prior to him leaving, you understand why Cavs and Cavs fans feel the way they do. Had they not kissed his ass friends/family and he left, i dont think anyone would be upset.
This is why you dont let the STAR PLAYER call the shots. When Kobe tried to call the shots, it was close to going down like this.
Why are people who disagree with the way Lebron left Cleveland are considered a hater? Hater is the most overused word in America right now. If I think Lebron is arrogant and disrespected Cleveland fans doesn’t make me a hater because I disagree with you. Austin does it make you a lapdog because you think Lebron did nothing wrong? No so stop with this hater crap whenever someone say something bad about dimemag & ESPN favorite player. If Kobe and Boston can be criticized so can Lebron.
I have 7 tabs of LeBron opinions up on my browser, but I’m shutting them all down… this hits everything related to why everyone should just back the f off.
LeBron just hurt this franchise, but Dan Gilbert’s rant may have cost Cleveland more. No player in his right mind wants to play for an owner that lambasts a guy who has so obviously lined his pockets and carried his franchise for 7 (5 with Gilbert) years and 71 playoff games… when Gilbert is forced to sell the franchise at loss, he will sell to the highest bidder… and that bidder might also choose a warmer winter climate.
for more on Gilbert’s hypocrisy check this…
bleacherreport.com/articles/417780-dam-gilberts-lesson-on-hypocrisy