Friday night gave fans the wildest game of the NBA Finals so far as the Heat somehow managed to stave off elimination with a 111-108 victory in Game 5 to keep their season alive. It also gave us the LeBron-James vs. Jimmy Butler showdown we’ve been craving as the two superstars were absolutely sensational, going head-to-head on multiple possessions down the stretch to try and will their teams to victory.

Here’s what we learned from an absolute barn-burner of a game that came right down to the final seconds before the Heat were able to extend their season for at least one more game, which tips off on Sunday on ABC:

Jimmy Butler Is Not Ready To Go Home

We’re running out of superlatives to describe Butler’s performance on Friday night with his team on the ropes, as the Heat All-Star left absolutely everything out on the court in the biggest and most important performance of his career.

The final minutes of the fourth quarter were absolutely sensational, with LeBron and Butler going back and forth on several consecutive possessions trying to will their teams to victory and somehow coming up with gusty buckets when they needed them the most. It was a battle between two of the league’s toughest competitors, each of whom was running on fumes by the final buzzer.

Butler led Miami with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists for his second triple-double of the Finals, and he was irrepressible late in the fourth quarter as he knocked down jumpers and bullied his way into the lane to help the Heat cling to a lead that was threatening to slip through their fingers down the stretch.

Butler looked completely drained by the end of it, and for his troubles, he’s earned himself the right to get up and do it all over again on Sunday as the Heat try to defy the odds and replicate a feat that only LeBron and his former Cavs team have done in all of NBA history.

LeBron Was On A Mission, Despite Coming Up Short

In case you didn’t notice, LeBron looked more than ready to put the finishing touches on his fourth championship and get out of the Orlando Bubble. He was on fire coming out the gate, going 3-of-4 from downtown on his way to a 21-point first half. And he didn’t let up in the second half.