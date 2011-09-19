“Historic” Spain Wins Another EuroBasket ‘Chip

Spain won their second straight EuroBasket championship yesterday, defeating Tony Parker and France, 98-85. Juan Carlos Navarro, the former Memphis shooting guard, stole the show. Navarro scored 27 points in a victory, describing his Spanish team as “historic.” Pau Gasol went for 17 & 10 while Oklahoma City Thunder center Serge Ibaka added 10 points and five blocks (all during a brief period in the second quarter when Spain jumped on top). This was Ibaka’s first tournament with the Spanish team after being granted citizenship in July. He had this to say about the victory: “This was my destiny and I have achieved my dream. I knew that we were going to win because we have a great team. It is my first year with the team and look! Yes sir, five blocks, that’s right man.” Parker had 26 points in the loss, telling ESPN that Spain was just too experienced. France’s coach, Vincent Collet, had this to say about the champions: “No doubt it was the best team. We tried, for a long time we were not far but not very close either. Every time we got close they found a solution. When you lose to a better team, there is not much to say.” Toronto Raptors guard Jose Calderon had 17 points, Dallas’ Rudy Fernandez had 14 and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol scored 11. On the French team, Boris Diaw of the Charlotte Bobcats had 12 points, Chicago Bulls power forward Joakim Noah had 11 & 8, and Nicolas Batum of the Blazers added 10. If the Spanish team continues their dominance, how do you think the U.S. national team will fair against them? The ’08 Spanish took the “Redeem Team” the distance, hanging in there until the final ticks … You ready for this? Rashad McCants told the Boston Globe recently that he wants to be the “best player in the world, not playing basketball.” That’s right, not playing basketball. We’re still trying to figure out what that means. Here’s what he had to say: “Basketball was an opportunity, a means to an end after college, and I planned not to solely depend on basketball, so the lockout doesn’t affect me – I have been locked out two years…I have been blackballed for two years, so these guys are making a big thing out of the lockout. They don’t know what locked out is.” Yea, we still don’t get it. There’s a lot of frustration, anger and confusion soaked up inside him. The problem is that he can’t show any bitterness towards what happened or no one is going to give him another opportunity. At this point, he seems more concerned about his other avenues anyway … According to Realgm.com, John Wall is “getting more confidence in his jump shot.” In other words, BE AFRAID, BE VERY AFRAID. Wall says that he can already do whatever he wants on the court, in reference to his speed and quickness, but now says his jumpers are starting to fall and that he can’t stop working now. This is a scary thought – something we all wanted to see with Rajon Rondo and something we’re all keeping our fingers crossed with for Mr. Wall. During the chances we’ve gotten to see him in person this summer, it still wasn’t consistent, but it’s getting there (his form and balance still isn’t consistent) … Kevin Durant was spotted wearing a Chicago Bulls hat last night. Kind of strange considering that he uh, plays for the Thunder. What are your thoughts on athletes wearing hats of opposing teams or cities? For example, LeBron rocking the Yankees hat when he was still with Cleveland? … We’re out like France.
Unless LeBron starts wearing Florida Marlins gear soon, the Heat should be very concerned.
McCants – just another hater. A has been (or a never was). Used to be employed. Used to be good. Used to play defense. Used to date a Kardashian. Currently delusional.
Prolly one of the few people who is loving the lockout.
F him.
I only rock my alma mater gears and these teams, Lakers, 49ers, and SF Giants. I will pick another if they relocate though. Just like my marriage, till team she us part.
Till death due us part.
who wrote this.
John Wall’s rookie contract ends in 2012. With or without a lockout, I want Utah to offer him a contract he cannot refuse next year.
Imagine the Jazz with its current lineup, at the minimum, and with Wall at the point guard position. That is pretty explosive. The scary part? The Jazz with or without a hard cap is positioned to make a run at a quality player or two.
Better late than never on one last thought. Floyd Mayweather should take his antics to the WWE, where it belongs, for good. He was part of it before anyway. What he did yesterday was CHEAP. An athlete, in whatever sports, should practice sportsmanship all the time.
A hat is a hat is a hat. Did the hat match the rest of his outfit? If you had a car that was completely submerged in strawberry syrup for 4 days, wouldn’t you wear hats to match? Pretty sure Braylon Edwards never wore a Cavs hat while with the Browns.
@Alf – Ted Leonis migth have something to say about that. The process usually works like this: Draft player, offer extension, player signs as act of good faith, management has until the length of the extension to build a winner, contract runs out, player gauges the team to see if they have peaked or not. Wall won’t be available until 2016 at the earliest.
@ First & Foremost
My bad. Wall becomes a restricted free agent and current team gets to make a qualifying offer. I hate this when I am lost on the technical aspect of it. Can other teams match the offer?
If not, the only way Wall lands with the Jazz or for on other team is if he becomes part of a trade package. Unless he does a Boozer. Right?
He could not sign the offer and test free agency the following year, but the rules of free agency will be different. The owners are trying and will succeed at making it so the current team can offer the most money as a way to keep talent in small markets. The league would rather the Bobcats, Clippers, Warriors, T-Wolves, and Bucks to not be farming teams for everyone else.
The Jazz getting Wall would be one helluva long shot. The Wizards would need to draft a decent enough PG that challenges Wall and Kantar would have to be challenging Dwight as the best big man. Both of them would need to demand a trade only picking the other’s team as a destination. Possible, but highly unlikely.
You can wear just about anything, but someone will make a big deal about it. I can see people getting bent with someone wearing another team’s hat within your own sport maybe.
So I am confused. Is Wall’s jumper better and that’s why he is more confident? Or does he just realize he can take the jumper and nobody will say shit to him? I’m not going to get excited about any of that crap. Dwight and Lebron are working with Hakeem, Wall has a jumper, Rondo has 2 jumpers, Kobe replaced his knee with a kangaroo knee, and Durant is working out with Ronnie Coleman.
When did McCants turn into the Riddler? WTF? Oh well, time to check out what Beib posted.
LOL!!! All of Beib’s pictures are pretty safe. There’s cheek, and a little side titty, but otherwise safe. Appreciate the warning though. That being said, warn me when they are ugly. I like an ass as much as the next guy, but I can’t promise you there weren’t penises on a couple of those. Beib likes some hood rats.
No offense if any of those are your girl in real life.
In regards to Wall being able to shoot a J, well we will see if its flame in a NBA game. The pressure could break those confidence pipes. Dudes spend a summer with a shooting coach and now they act like Dirk.
Out like the Vick show in ATL…
Ahh Kevin Durant is just giving his boy Derrik Rose some love out in Chicago… orrr maybe K. Durant is giving us some signs of jumping ship and joining D. Rose in Chicago. That would be a great team that can make a strong run for a championship.
Good for you Rashad McCants, we appreciate your two cents on the lockout. There is a reason why your no longer in the league, I don’t know why, but if you’re no longer on an NBA team it just means you either just gave up on basketball and stopped working hard, got injured and never were the same guy again, or you got in trouble.
I clicked one of Beibs links… they’re borderline NSFW. So I checked the rest on my phone. Thanks for the chubby.
@ Dime – of all the people in the world, why is the Boston Globe interviewin McCants? Pretty sure his sister is the most relevant baller in the family.
As for Durant wearin the Bulls cap, I’m gonna assume he was a Jordan fan like 95% of the populace. It’s kinda off since he balls for another up n comer as one of the top 1o players in the world, but I can’t say it’s a big deal.
Fans need to get a life, this isn’t college, rah rah. A man can wear what he wants without feeling he’s gonna get critiqued for it unless its a horrible piece of wardrobe. I could see not wearing it in OK, everybdy doesn’t take themselves so seriously (KOBE).
Durant is locked into a contract already, he just signed last year.
plenty of athletes wear opposing city’s hats, especially Yankee hats (thanks to Jay-Z). Just the same as Lebron wearing the Yankee hat. Of course LBJ was kinda bogus since he is from Ohio and was wearing the hat to a Clevland Indians game vs the Yankees.
Many of these guys grew up during the Jordan era, so like Ron Artest, the Bulls were his favorite team.
[www.youtube.com]
you take this guy serious? can you see yourself gaining respect for his flow? don’t let outside opinions influence yours. judge by your own standards: [www.youtube.com]
money mayweather press conference: [www.youtube.com]
whatever happened to the foreign guy who was really funny that used to post on here? haven’t seen one from him in a while…
i haven’t seen u ever mr 92021spurmd? are u changing ur identity? kinda suspicious. how do u kno some guy who’s been on here if i never ever seen ur i.d here. hmmmmm maybe u ARE the guy u claim u miss. identity crisis perhaps.
haha, na, i read everyday, just don’t comment much. My workflow is too high here for me to be able to continuously check in on the page, so it’s usually a quick “smack check” and maybe a story here or there. I was actually here before you started posting.
………likely story lol.
i believe u