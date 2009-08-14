House of Hoops In Cherry Hill Opens Today!

Until now, you’ve only been able to visit a House of Hoops in NYC, Chicago or LA. But today, the start of the new HOH openings kicks off with a new spot in South Jersey’s Cherry Hill Mall. While the doors open today, the real grand opening will kick off this Sunday with two very special guests in the house.

Fresh off his latest music video, “Don’t Criticize (Hyperize),” Chief Blocka (Andre Iguodala) and his boy Thad Young will be in the house. With tons of product exclusives, including a special Philly Hyperize pack we’ll be dropping on the site later today, you won’t want to miss this.