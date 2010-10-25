How Baron Davis could have kept LeBron James in Cleveland

So now that we’re officially on the verge of Boston vs. Miami and another L.A. ring ceremony, let’s all give thanks to another wonderful preseason. Where else can you witness things like Shelden Williams going off for 27-point stat lines, Martell Webster looking like Kobe Bryant against Kobe Bryant, or games being canceled because somebody forgot the different between wax and oil? …One man who won’t be involved in the regular season is Allen Iverson. On the eve of what would have been his 15th year in the League, A.I. agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with Besiktas of the Turkish league. So yes, we’ve officially hit a point where Marcus Banks is more coveted than Iverson … So one minute we’re talking about getting NBA teams in Europe, and the next David Stern is thinking contraction. Which one is it? If you’re a fan of the Bobcats, Hornets or Grizzlies, this season will be like counting the days to Y2K … While the Knicks are getting some early playoff talk, one team in the East teetering on the brink of falling back to the Lottery basement is Charlotte. It’s kind of funny how Michael Jordan used to openly criticize and poke fun at Jerry Krause in Chicago, but he’s finding out how tough it is to construct a good NBA team. If you haven’t noticed, MJ’s starting PG is D.J. Augustin and his center is Nazr Mohammad … Interesting note from an L.A. Times story about LeBron: In their effort to keep LeBron in Cleveland this summer, the Cavs allegedly offered Mo Williams and Jamario Moon to the Clippers in a pitch for Baron Davis. Does anyone think that would have made any difference at all? And what if they made that trade and LeBron left anyway? Baron would be MISERABLE in Cleveland … After we pointed out Tim Duncan‘s legitimate case as the G.O.A.T., the Spurs’ own version of the Big Three (Duncan, Manu and Tony Parker) had an incredible sit-down interview with the San Antonio Express-News. On the verge of perhaps their final season together, Duncan recalled his doubts early on about “The French boy” and “The Crazy boy,” Ginobili spoke on everybody having to sleep on the team plane before playing the Lakers in the WCF, and Parker talked about kicking Duncan’s ass at paintball … The Denver Broncos played yesterday like they thought they were losing Carmelo too … And did you see the play in the Chargers/Pats game where San Diego’s rookie receiver made a diving catch, and forgetting he hadn’t been touched, got up and left the ball on the ground for the Pats to recover? What would be the NBA equivalent to that play? Maybe Avery Bradley ripping D-Wade in the open court, then forgetting to dribble and costing Boston a breakaway bucket … We’re out like this nonsense called the preseason …
baron needs to lose that extra weight and start playing like he’s paid to play. until then, he makes everyone on his team miserable
The Pats game was RIDICULOUS, from all the retarded fumbles to Rivers driving the field like the mofo he is. Amazing football.
I think the equivalent would be going Beasley going up for an alley oop from Flynn and and being too high to finish thee play.
c’mon son, leave the chargers alone. haha
why would LAC take that deal? eric gordon > mo williams…
probably because of money. they are stuck with baron for long time, for lots of cash.
Deangelo Hall was the CHI Bears best reciever yesterday. I wonder if Jay Cutler has figured out he’s on the other team? Or maybe JCutler thinks there is some new rule where the other teams defense can score for your team. @Yoda, homie BDiddy been that same size since highschool. Its more a suprise that he stays under 230lbs.
The similar basketball play was when Shawn Marion was a rookie and after the jump ball in the begining of the game accidentaly attacked his team’s basket.I’m not sure he dunked on his on basket or he realized before he’d score.
He realized it before. Still pretty funny, though ;) –> [www.youtube.com]
Let the regular season begin!!!!!
baron is hurt 50% of time (or it seems that way). only time when he was healthy for full season was his last year in g-state when he drops dunno how many pounds, he was on some diete. can’t recall details. with less mass on that frame, he would be more durable.
either way, lac got punke’d by signing him long term for that kind of money. talent is there, rest is questionable…
What’s the over/under on games AI plays in Turkey before he quits on them?
this is his last chance at some cash.
AI will play, play well and collect all those checks.
Last I remember, Baron left G-State for the Clippers. THAT didn’t help keep Brand in LA, so how would it have kept Lebron??
I’m among the line of thinking that Lebron, Wade, Bosh and Riley all knew before the off-season. Other than Florida suddenly become either the north or south pole, nothing could have changed their minds.
Similar NBA play:
Last year, during a Nuggets-Kings game, JR Smith catches a Tyreke Evans airball and walks out of bounds as if the shot had gone in.
[dimemag.com]
Funny watching Evans try not to crack up ahahahaha
co-sign JAY. They knew before this summer.
Regardin Baron, my man is the most frustrating baller ever. Comin up in Pasadena, Baron and Paul Pierce were those dudes. PP had crazy summer workouts, even in high school.
Baron always been about his hoops business, but it’s gotta be hard to keep pushin when you KNOW your team ain’t got no chance of gettin a ring. Ever since Boom got snubbed from the 07-08 All-Star game, it’s been like he don’t really care
@Dizzle, PP works on his game in the summer? Dudes game has not changed since i saw him in the 95 Mcds AA game. Are u saying hes playing ball or actually working on parts of his game? Not a diss to PP, just never saw a change in anything other than shot attempts. As for BDiddy, i agree. For as good as hes been thru the years, i always thought he could be better. He should have been a top 2 PG from his 3rd year til now. And its all about his attitude. I hope DRose (who i consider Baron 2.0) has a better mentality over the years. Crazy how someone can be a multi-allstar but still fail to reach his potiential.
Heeey, Pierce works on his game.
It just doesn’t change, I mean if it aint broke why fix it? ;)
the san antonio big 3 interview is pretty awesome..thanks for the link dime
Magic’s front office secretly told em to throw oil on the court cuz they were afraid to lose their undefeated preseason record