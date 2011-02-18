How to Fix the NBA Dunk Contest (Version #482)

I know. You’ve read this kind of thing before. But I won’t be here for long, because my suggestions are pretty simple.
Despite Magic Johnson‘s annual declaration that “The dunk contest is BACK!” the NBA All-Star dunk showcase simply isn’t what it used to be. It’s not for lack of trying — the League has tinkered with the rules plenty of times over the years in their efforts to make the contest more appealing — but they can’t do much about top-level superstars declining to compete, or the natural evolution of fans with shorter attention spans who get tired of seeing dunks they’ve seen before. Until human beings are able to dunk a basketball on the tail-end of some Olympic gymnastics moves (without a trampoline) the dunk contest will break little new ground.
The best competitions in recent memory haven’t been memorable because of the format itself, it was because a superstar (e.g. Dwight Howard) came to save the day. There is really no replacement for star power, but what the NBA can do is find a system that makes for a competitive contest no matter who’s in it.
So how do you improve the product? These are just one man’s ideas:
* Six dunkers.
* Up to three dunks apiece in Round 1, with the three finalists determined by the highest combined score of their two best dunks. (So if JaVale McGee gets a 50 and a 49 on his first two dunks, he doesn’t have to attempt a third dunk if he feels safe.) What you’ll inevitably get is one or two guys who will take that third dunk knowing they need a high score, so they’ll try something innovative and energetic.
* Two dunks apiece in the finals, best combined score wins. If there’s a tie, it goes to a one-dunk competition. If that’s a tie, one more dunk, and so on …
* Three-strikes policy regarding missed dunks. You get two misses per attempt, and after three you’re done (but you do get points for trying). That includes bad lob passes.
* All judges must be either former Slam Dunk contest winners, or guys who have recorded a 50 in dunk competition.
* Rearrange the All-Star Saturday schedule. Drop the Shooting Stars completely, cut the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest to four participants each, and have the Slam Dunk contest take place earlier on the clock. I’ve been to a few NBA dunk contests, and by the end of the event, everybody is restless and just wants to go party. Keep the whole night shorter and the crowd will be more into it.
* How do you entice the superstars? Aside from a $1 million prize for the winner, I can’t think of anything. Either guys want to compete or they don’t. And honestly, you’re going to get a better show from an eager-to-impress Gerald Green than you are from a reluctant, forced-into-it LeBron James.
What would you do, if anything, to change the Slam Dunk contest?
Good thoughts. Any official from NBA redaing this?
actually a great idea… if only stern would listen. haha
1 mill is a lot of money for a slam dunk contest bro. Who’s gonna pay for that money? Dont say the leauge bcuz u know they;re not. Unless you can find a way to FURTHER monetize the slam dunk contest (which is saturated already), there is NO WAY that the prize money will be a MILLION. Get realistic now.
The best way to change the entire ASG weekend aside from the two games, is to have fans vote in who they would like to see in the skills, 3pt and dunk contests……..the one catch to it is that it can only be players in their first three years. All of these young guys want/need to increase their spotlight and what better place to do so.
s-jackson and howards tech fines might be able to pay for it
These are good suggestions for certain! **Never** let the fans vote for anything. Hahahaha! They had their chance.
If the fans vote…we’ll have Yao for the dunk contest?
Mandatory use of DJ Mbenga as a prop.
Move the rim up or down depending on the dunkers height. The shortest contestant, say he’s 6′-0″, gets a 10′ rim…if there’s a 7′-0″ contestant, he has to dunk on an 11′ rim.
I like the idea. Keep it simple. Let dunkers do what they do and dunk. All these rules in the past, like the spin the wheel to see what kind of dunk to do, or all those other props cheapen the whole thing. Let dunkers be creative and simply go out and put on a show. 4 contestants is not enough. Forget the “rising stars”.
@ mules. how the f*k does that make the dunk contest more enjoyable?
add in half points… for example 8.5 or 9.5, gets the scores a little closer. there’s a huge difference between getting a 45 vs 50. Dwight had a couple of 50s a couple years ago when imo they weren’t perfect.
NBA is pushing blake soooo hard this year it’s pathetic. demar is gonna take it home
“Despite Magic Johnson’s annual declaration that “The dunk contest is BACK!””
^^^ HAHAHA!! Golden.
Is there an amateur dunk-off this year?? THAT should be on the main stage Saturday night.
Here’s my suggestion for making the dunk contest better…
Don’t hold it ever fuckin year. Build anticipation. Maybe have it every 3… or every other year.
is it just me or this picture of blake looks like sakuragi hanamichi of ‘slam dunk’
have 2 different contest, 1 contest to see who can dunk/jump the highest. e.i. superman, blake etc.
the other one is the finess n creativeness. i.e old school jrich n carter
the slam dunk contest always has a sponsor-have them put up 100k for charity donated on behalf of the winner–
the dunkers should include:1 sub 6 feet player,1 white player,one older than 30-
My suggestions:
1. you guys said it: STAR POWER. What’s wrong with the superstars these days? They are all divas? Back in the 80s and 90s, the high flyers who also happen to be stars(Drexler, MJ, Nique, Harper) were more than happy to participate. Who threw a wrench in this whole process and started the stigma that if you do the dunk contest, you’re a one-dimensional player who can just dunk?
2. the replay factor. put monitors in front of all the judges, and also up on the jumbotrons to allow the judges(and fans) to see the dunk from different angles, slow-mo, super slow-mo, before they score the dunk. Sometimes you don’t see the little nuances of a dunk until you see it in slow-mo or a different angle.
3. let them use props, music, costumes, whatever! the fact that most fans are “tough crowds” nowadays and have seen every dunk, adding any pizazz or flair to an otherwise boring dunk will more than likely get the crowd into it!
4. invite the winners of the D-league dunk contest, McDonalds High School Dunk contest, and NCAA dunk contest to compete against the pros. Now, that would give the pros extra incentive to beat the young bucks!
5. lastly, I think at least 1 contestant from the dunk contest should be a player from the hometown team where the All-Star weekend is being held. There’s nothing more to excite the crowd than rooting for one of its own. Crowds only really get enthusiastic about superstars and their own home team’s players.
My 2 cents. Hope the NBA listens!
@Jay
i’ve always said that same thing. Hold the contest like every 4 years like the Olympics. That makes it so the dunks don’t become stale and the anticipation builds like crazy. Imagine if BLake can’t dunk in the contest this year, and has to wait til 2012. Same thing happened with Vince in 2000. He had to wait til they brought the contest back, which built up anticiation.
The 3 point shooting contest is the best event of the weekend. Why do you want to mess with that ??
More contestants, 4 is too little, more dunks and more rounds, get guys who want to participate and ones who actually have hops.
@crossphaded
like the ideas, but who would u get to be in the dunk contest if SA had homecourt? McDyess?
i rly like those ideas
i think a missed lob pass should NEVER count as a missed try tho
and NOOO @ letting fans vote ! as said earlier, they had their chance and nobody wants to see Yao vs Yi in the 3pt or dunk contests
Let James White in the league for all-star weekend, then release him from his 10-day contract
@25
to see 15 versions of the free throw line dunk? no thx
There’s a simple solution to fixing the dunk contest…more dunks. Wtf is this bullshit 2dunks a round with 4players? That’s not a fuckin contest and doesn’t even give players a chance to show a full repertoire of dunks
If u gon keep it at 4players, 1st round should be 4dunks and final rd 2dunks
But a perfect format would be 6players, 3rounds, 3dunks per round
After watching last night, and the last few years, it seems like there are two different things going on. Some dunks are made by the props and the novelty and some dunks are straight up man vs. rim. I think they should have either 2 different dunk contests or require the contestants to have a list of things they need to do, a gauntlet type of thing where they have to complete a 360, a one-handed dunk, a two-handed dunk, an assisted dunk, and a novelty dunk.