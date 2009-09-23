I want my money back

09.23.09 9 years ago 22 Comments

This got kind of buried and lost in this morning’s Smack, so we wanted to bring it up on its own:

Funny story: An Oregon football fan made the road trip for the Ducks’ season opener at Boise State (the game where LaGarrette Blount played Marvin Hagler on homeboy’s chin), and after the team laid an egg, he sent head coach Chip Kelly an invoice for his expenses. And then Kelly actually wrote the dude a check! Has your favorite basketball team ever made you feel like you wanted your money and/or time back? What was the most memorable example?

With the Dime offices just a short train ride away from Madison Square Garden, we’ve seen countless times where Knicks fans left the gym pissed off beyond belief. One time, after the Knicks blew an overtime game to San Antonio where the Spurs scored like 12 straight points in the fourth quarter and Michael Finley drained a three to force OT on a play everyone but the home team saw coming, one fan in the second level screamed, “F*** YOU, ISIAH! I WANT A REFUND! REEEE-FUND!”

Then, when the Knicks drafted Danilo Gallinari in ’08 and Renaldo Balkman in ’06, we heard plenty NYK fans demanding payback.

When did your team make you feel like you wanted a time/money refund?

TAGSDANILO GALLINARIDimeMagISIAH THOMASLaGarrette BlountMarvin HaglerMichael FinleyRenaldo Balkman

