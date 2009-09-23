I want my money back

This got kind of buried and lost in this morning’s Smack, so we wanted to bring it up on its own:
Funny story: An Oregon football fan made the road trip for the Ducks’ season opener at Boise State (the game where LaGarrette Blount played Marvin Hagler on homeboy’s chin), and after the team laid an egg, he sent head coach Chip Kelly an invoice for his expenses. And then Kelly actually wrote the dude a check! Has your favorite basketball team ever made you feel like you wanted your money and/or time back? What was the most memorable example?
With the Dime offices just a short train ride away from Madison Square Garden, we’ve seen countless times where Knicks fans left the gym pissed off beyond belief. One time, after the Knicks blew an overtime game to San Antonio where the Spurs scored like 12 straight points in the fourth quarter and Michael Finley drained a three to force OT on a play everyone but the home team saw coming, one fan in the second level screamed, “F*** YOU, ISIAH! I WANT A REFUND! REEEE-FUND!”
Then, when the Knicks drafted Danilo Gallinari in ’08 and Renaldo Balkman in ’06, we heard plenty NYK fans demanding payback.
When did your team make you feel like you wanted a time/money refund?
Knicks need to give all their fans’ $ back. What the hell happened to that organization?
Ain’t no doubt that Eddy Curry is the biggest loser eva y’all. Cat be pulling down millions of dollars but dont be giving a shit about improvin or be tryin to be balla. Fatass just be wantin to be eatin shit all day long. Cat’s an absolutely punkass loser yo.
Luckily, because of this job, I don’t have to pay to see many basketball games. But when I do, I want it to be worth it. The last time I really felt that way was when I got home to Philly to see the Sixers in Chris Webber’s first season there a few years back. The Lakers were in town and the seats were down by the court, so I was obviously excited for the game. Within 5 minutes you could tell it was going to be a miserable experience. Kobe played hard (and destroyed Philly in the process), A.I. played hard as always, but Webber clearly did not want to be there. Pouted, stared into space when coaches and teammates spoke to him, moped around the court the entire time – it was just bad.
i was the one doin the jeff van gundy chants at the garden wen evry1 was on those fire isiah chants…luckily i rarely payed for games either
I was at that game… Finley was sitting in the corner the whole time, wide open 3… NO DEFNESE..
UGH
Knicks Pistons this year at the garden, yeah it was april, yeah i know both teams suck… but the pistons were playing like shit and were up 30 at the half. I was only in the country for 4 days and i wasted $80 (plus $10 on a warm msg plastic bottle of bud) and half a night on this crap.. James Dolan owes me $90 and a night out in New York.
Off topic — 1993, SF 49ers traded Montana away in favor of Young. I am still heated from that and haven’t attend a game since!
Seattle giving more money to Jim Mcakcvine than Shawn Kemp! Sorry forgot how to spell Mckavine! Too lazy Google it either!
Christmas ’07, I came home from NY and went to a Sonics/Hornets game with some family. This was during the last season the team was in Seattle, and you could tell they were on the way out. KeyArena was DEAD; they hardly bothered doing any of the typical stuff you see during timeouts and at halftime to entertain the crowd. (Not that I’m a big fan of that, but it was like they didn’t even attempt to get the crowd into it, another part of the reason I think Clay Bennett and Co. intentionally tried to tank that season on all fronts.)
More importantly, the Sonics were awful and played like they didn’t care. I just remember Mo Peterson hitting wide-open threes, one after the other, in front of a crowd that wasn’t even half-full. It was sad, really.
McIlvaine, I believe.
I live in Eugene home of the University of Oregon. Ernie Kent should have to pay my comcast bill after witnessing him “lead” our basketball team to 14 straight pac 10 losses.
CURRY WILL BE NICE THIS YR
Suns v Mavs last season. Absolute horror show.
The 5 or 6 games where I drove all the way to Toronto from Detroit, paid for floor seats, and didn’t see Vince Carter play. EVERY TIME I shelled out over 1.2-1.8k and didn’t see the one fucking guy I wanted to see on the fucking court, instead I was treated to sitting almost closer to the floor than him, and wincing almost as hard as him. Fuck!
VC > control
If Eddy Curry comes out the gate firing on all cylinders watch out. He’ll be traded to your local buffet soon.
The Bulls vs wizards in 06……….The game wasn’t bad because Bulls won by like 20 something bbut because of DC traffic I didn’t get there until like 8 minutes left in the 4th qtr
They’ll be a lot of refund chants next season because the officiating will suck if the NBA doesn’t settle the issue.
way to put the two Chicago guys on blast DIME. At least they tried to help that sorry ass franchise.
I know this isnt a team but this dude talked all this strawberry kush bs and all I tasted was strawberry poop.I want my money back!
BRUCE,
didn’t Steve Young win super bowl mvp the following season?
Hornets Nuggets playoff beatdown! Took the day off work with no pay to watch that game……
BTW Bruce, how can you be upset with Young? I hate the damn 9’ers but that guy was pound for pound better than Montana… Most niner fans I’ve asked feel the same way.