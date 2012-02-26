In The Place To Be: Live From The NBA All-Star Game

Anyways, I’ll be providing updates all night from inside the arena, hopefully giving you a few details that you aren’t getting on TV. Hopefully. For instance, here’s one: Two nights ago when I showed up a little early, the TNT set was vacant outside of Ernie Johnson pretending to take notes. Tonight, all of the shiny bald domes are already in their seats, and so is the NBA grandfather hipster, Chris Webber.
All signs point towards this All-Star Game being better than last night. Or at least I hope so. At the very least, stay here and talk some junk.
*** *** ***
6:22 ET: While we’re waiting for the real game to start, let me tell you a story from earlier today. I was invited out by Jordan Brand to ball at their open run they were putting on. I figured it would be just us media members going. Then I show up and it becomes clear I’ll be hooping with Jadakiss, DJ Clue and Wale. The worst part about the whole thing was those boys could actually play. Kiss scored on me three or four times (What’s my excuse? I’ll say I let him score because I just wanted to hear him scream “Ha Haa.”)
As for myself, I need to get back in basketball shape. I did have one lil’ highlight: dropped a dude on the break. He said he slipped. I’ll say I got him. Either way, more on this tomorrow…
6:31 ET: It’s funny how many people are now stealing Dirk‘s one-legged fadeaway. Is that just a byproduct of him winning a title? Kobe added it to his System. And out here during warm-ups, Marc Gasol and Kevin Durant are both working on it. A part of me says way to do your homework. The other part just says “These guys are so bored with being so ridiculously good that they’re just messing around off one leg.” Also seen in warm-ups: another Blake Griffin free-throw airball. There was no one around him. Only in 2012 can you become perhaps the NBA’s biggest young star and yet you’re also airmailing freebies.
6:36 ET: Email alert: I received one tonight about some major announcement Dennis Rodman will apparently make on the first of March. The tag line reads: “Reveals Naked Truth About Game.” I’ll be the guy not tuning in.
6:40 ET: On the bus ride in, even a non-basketball fan could’ve figured out tonight was a big night. There were TV trucks everywhere and the difference in security was like the difference in security between a Taylor Swift concert and a 2000 Ruff Ryders one. My favorite part was the random wannabe sneakerhead on the corner with a red video camera, holding it up in the arena’s general direction. Dude, who are you expecting to see? It was like he was trying to will one of the players into walking out into the middle of the street as if we were in Detroit and nobody cared.
6:49 ET: The media dining went hard tonight. They even had a sundae table. Vanilla ice cream. M&Ms. Chocolate sprinkles. I decided I’d stay strong on my new eating lifestyle (My boy is getting married in Cancun this summer. I’ll be hunting more little Mexican girls than Karl Malone.) and instead stuck with the regular dishes. It was one of those weird Lo Mein, fake Chinese food recipes that looked like someone went through the garbage and pulled out the remains.
7:00 ET: The Eastern All-Stars just took the court, but I’m more concentrated on all the talk about Steve Nash‘s “lesbian” haircut. Don’t you dare talk bad about my boy Stevie Nash.
7:01 ET: They showed Lil Wayne with the Magic’s mascot on the JumboTron a few minutes ago. Wow, that dude looked TORE UP. I really hope he was just extra happy, and not on his eighth Long Island.
7:10 ET: I love NBA warm-up lines. It’s the only place in the world where you can see the best players in the world miss five consecutive layups. The East just had a nice little run of gimme bricks, eventually stopped by a Derrick Rose scoop shot. Derrick, don’t you know it’s part of the program to go in and take a shot that you never, EVER think about shooting in a real game? Either way, this is at least better than Slam Dunk Contest warm-ups… you know, when guys do everything BUT dunk.
7:15 ET: To get back to my earlier story about the media dining room. Will Perdue was in there with me a little while ago. I also ran into Dennis Rodman earlier this weekend. I wonder if they ever met up? How funny would that be? “What up dude? Remember that time we were traded for each other in a deal that basically jumpstarted a dynasty?”
7:19 ET: I LOVE Nicki Minaj. Now shut up.
7:34 ET: Great introductions and a phenomenal anthem by Mary J. Blige. Nicki Minaj is also the hottest green-haired stormtrooper I’ve ever seen.
7:42 ET: How funny would it have been had Dwight just announced his “Decision” right there? Do you think that would’ve been even worse than what LeBron did? I would’ve laughed my ass off.
Yo my boy Al Quada Jada tore you up, huh? That’s sick. I would have knocked my self out.
the miami douches, wade and lebron, hogging the ball and the limelight, ignoring open teammates and playing hero… lol… who cares what the stats say…
The Pitbull performance was cool…until it went on for like 5 more songs.
@sweeney. night 2 and i think youve replaced austin of the best dimemag writer of all time
Can Melo still dunk? He always had that “out of shape” look to me! MJB sucked @ singing the anthem! BTW, Sweeney I know you talking bout that Dunk Contest where Iggy got robbed! Keep em coming Sweeney I’m reading…
Yo, that was a really solid All Star game. Of course Lebron had that last turnover, but all-in-all it was a fun and competitive game.
The East could have won if Dwight Howard only took one 3, maybe two 3’s, hell even three 3’s. But he took four 3’s if I’m not mistaken. It was cute the first time, but was fucking retarded by the last one. Stop acting like a tool Dwight and try to hold shit down on your home court!
Was that Mary J singing the national anthem or Seal? That HD feed didn’t do her any justice at all, her face looked wreaked up.
Pitbull straight sucked. NeYa sucked even worse. Chris Brown was kind of sucky, but gets a pass for beating Rihanna in the face. That pretty decent chick in yellow was aight. Pitbull sucked even more. What is up with Pitbull? The guy could probably get his ass kicked by most of those backup dancers, yet he’s walking around fisting the air, snarling and acting all tough. The guy is the farthest thing from tough I could think of, even more of a fake tough guy than Paul Pierce.
I don’t know why the nba always picks really shitty artists to do music for them. I can’t think of even one song that is even close to being “aight”…
The game was pretty entertaining. I was hoping LeBron was going to jack another 3 and win the game, but he fucked up…6 seconds left and you have an ISO on a slower and weaker person and he DOESN’T drive? WTF? Then almost cry about it while being interviewed? Harsh…would have been great way to take advantage of Kobe missing a very clutch free throw.
What is wrong with Blake Griffin? How is the guy better at shooting 3s than free throws? Guy is fucked in the head or something. He was whining up a storm on the refs too…in an allstar game. Why does he whine at the refs? He is just going to miss when he gets to the free throw line, if anything, when he gets fouled he should be telling the refs it was actually clean, don’t give him a free throw.
@Brooklyn
We were saying the same thing about Melo.
Thanks Sean. Nice write up.
D Rose looked like he can’t wait to back to chicago..looked so lonely on the bench..or maybe he just had enough of douche-bachery of his “famous” teammates..yup, i’m looking at u lebron..