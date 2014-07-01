Irving Celebrates Extension With 5:00AM Dancing

Kyrie Irving is a happy man. Despite reports of mutual discord over the past year between player and team, Irving agreed to a five-year, $90 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the the dawn of free agency. What better way to celebrate the biggest moment of your professional career than some early-morning dancing?

The video below is courtesy of the Idaho Stampede’s Dexter Strickland. Its caption provides crucial context.

5 o’clock this morning this dude wakes me up, I’m half sleep tryna celebrate with him lol, yal congratulate my brother @k1irving ! #DreamsComeTrue

Live it up, Kyrie; you’ve earned it.

All Cavs fans should be joining him in celebratory boogies, actually. By agreeing to terms with Irving, drafting Andrew Wiggins, and hiring David Blatt, there’s finally legitimate reason for optimism in Cleveland. And if the Cavaliers can actually convince LeBron James to come home? Dan Gilbert will surely host the dance party.

