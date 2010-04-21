Is Danny Granger a Franchise Player?

Around this time last year, the Indiana Pacers were in pretty good shape. Despite missing the playoffs by a few games, things seemed to be looking up, with Troy Murphy coming off a career year, rookies Roy Hibbert and Brandon Rush showing promise, and some cap space to pick up a contributor or two in free agency.
And most importantly, the Pacers had its franchise player in place. Danny Granger, their (now) 27-year-old small forward, had been signed to a long-term extension just before he put together a season (25.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg) that earned him an All-Star nod and the NBA’s Most Improved Player trophy.
One year later, that progress in Indiana has stalled. The team won four fewer games in ’09-10 than in the previous season. Their much-maligned defense gave up over 103 points per game. And while Hibbert continued to improve, Rush didn’t, the point guard situation was shaky at best between T.J. Ford and Earl Watson, Lottery pick Tyler Hansbrough was mostly injured throughout his rookie season, and Murphy’s numbers were down.
And Granger took a step back. Despite averaging 24.1 points to finish 8th in the League in scoring, Granger missed 20 games with various injuries and was criticized for taking too many three-pointers and settling for jump shots. Plus, the defensive improvements Granger vowed to make in the summer of ’09 didn’t seem to come to fruition.
“He regressed a little bit,” Pacers president Larry Bird said in a Yahoo! Sports article earlier today.
“I thought his defense was great when he had a challenge, and I thought it was poor when he thought he could overmatch his guy,” Bird said. “A lot of nights, he was very good on the defensive end. I’d just like him to be a little more consistent.”
Bird also said he thinks Granger can be a better rebounder than his 5.5 rpg numbers suggest, but he did also maintain that Granger — who inked a five-year deal worth a reported $60 million last season — is Indiana’s top dog and that he never questions his work ethic to improve over the summer.
Do you think Granger is really a franchise player?
You could chalk this season’s setbacks up to simply health reasons, but at the same time, it seems health is constantly a problem. Granger only played 62 games this season, and in is breakout last year played just 67 games. Is he durable enough to be an elite player in the League?
Obviously the guy who earned the nickname “Senor Buckets” in the Dime office can score, and Granger has always said the bread-and-butter of his game is his jump shot. But as a Pacers fan I’ll admit I wanted to see him attack the basket more often and get to the free throw line more.
And I’m probably biased, but I’d still ride with him as the Pacers’ franchise guy. Is he Kobe or LeBron or D-Wade? No, but I think Indiana’s problems have a lot more to do with the players and decision-makers around Granger than DG himself.
“It was just the process of getting back from injury and concentrating on the small things,” Granger said in the Yahoo! article. “I wish I had played the whole season and have hit this stride at 60 games. Maybe we’d be in the playoffs. It’s a little too late, just save it for next year.”
He should be (and still can). Because as of now, do Granger, Bird, the Pacers organization and its fans really have a choice?
Nope. The Pacers had enough talent to make the playoff in the East and didn’t. He is better off being your 2nd best player. He is kinda like a better version of Rudy Gay.
i still think he’s a franchise player.
Sure. If the goal is to win 30 games every year. He’s real good, but he’s better teamed with another fringe guy. I.E. Chris Bosh.
A 30-win franchise player. They have a shitload of those in the league.
yes, he is. I put him in the same category as Rudy Gay.
They may be more of a Scottie Pippen mold, but that still makes them have potential of a franchise player.
Pippen had MVP numbers and took them to the Conference Finals when MJ retired. Pippen also took Portland to the Conference Finals.
HERES A QUESTION-Would Michael Jordan have won 6 rings or taken the Bulls to the Finals without Scottie Pippen?
but yes, Danny Granger is a franchise player. give him a consistent sidekick and see what happens.
This was one of the teams I thought would be better this year.
the franchise guy who can lead your team to a title? nooo way. not even deep into the playoffs unless u have a team like the pistons a few years ago with a lot of good players. but the pacers have no big talents anywhere. mediocre, unathletic guys who cant play any defense. I dont really know why larry bird still has a job.
the pacers where the best young team from 2003-2005. thats when bird got involved and started to change things. granted, he had to trade some guys away, but what he got in return(peja, murphy and dunleavy with huge and long contracts) is just pathetic. his drafting sucks as well. shawne williams was “his guy”. bayless could have brought some excitement and talent, he got brandon rush. and a big lol at that hansbrough pick.
@ hucklebuck
u are right about pippen, but he did everything. awesome defense, rebounding and passing. made his teammates better. granger doesn’t and we both know that. he can score and that basically it. he also wont get a lot better being 27 already.
pippen was a #2 guy with potential for the # 1, please dont put granger in the same category.
When your starting PG is TJ Ford you always book your summer vacations early, always!!
i was really impressed w/ granger in a game against the raps a while back.first time i’d really seen him play (knicks v pacers has kinda lost its luster)
i seen granger stickin bosh 1 on 1 in the post and I was really impressed with the work he was doing. I see him as a really good 1-B type or second star. Or if they bring in a 1-B to his 1-A i think they can make a little bit of noise.
I think that Granger is in the same boat as Paul Pierce in that both had to try and to EVERYTHING until they got some other vets capable of shouldering the load.
Dunleavy is too much of a lesser version (and more injured) of Granger and his remaining teammates aren’t generally high enough caliber to help Danny elevate the team. They need to surround him with more steady and capable guys, along with a coach of the same talent.
Danny’s a Fringe Franchise dude.
Think Andre Iguadola with a shot.
@Mr. Brogden – callin him Iggy with a shot is HARSH! Iggy is a 3rd-Tier guy.
I think Granger is a franchise player. He’s not Kobe, Lebron, Wade, Melo and now Durant. But you can succeed with him as the cornerstone of your franchise. He is definitely with Bosh at least, and more of a franchise player than Joe Johnson to me. I compare him to what Paul Pierce was to the C’s, so he’s gonna need a little help.
why those comparisons? I dont like pierce, but he did a lot for boston, granger is one dimensional.
and even though iguodala doesnt have the shot granger has, he is an all around player
WOW at that joe johnson comment. dont just look at scoring. johnson is obviously ahead of granger. and bosh is a lock for asg and one of the best at his position, granger isnt in the top 5 of his position.
Danny is a perfect example of one of major problems with the league, and why they are facing financial straights. Danny granger is NOT A FRANCHISE PLAYER.
He is in a group of very good players who fall into what I call “The Scottie Pippen/James Worthy group”
They are essential second fiddles on Championship teams, but they are not franchise guys.
These type of players are very good players. Some make all star games, some put up big numbers…But the problem that happens is then teams (GMs) begin to think you can build a team around them, and you can’t.
This group includes:
Danny Granger
Andre Igoudala
Chris Bosh
Joe Johnson
Gilbert Arenas
Rudy Gay
Al Jefferson
Michael Redd
Ben Gordon
Monta Ellis
All of the above are very talented and very good players, but your team is doomed if the build a team around these guys.
I think that he is a copy of Rudy Gay. They both have bad teams and they have to be the go-to guy down the stretch. They have to sacrifice their bodies for their team. Kinda like Kobe did in the 05-06 season. kinda like what d-wade did in 08-09. H has to prove that he can lift his team in the boxscore whether in pts, rbs, blkcs, assists and etc.
LeBron, Kobe, CP, Wade, Melo, Nash, Dirk, Yao (when healthy), Duncan, and maybe Dwight Howard are the only franchise guys in the league.
I don’t know Nyeme.
I’m with the other aj:
Danny falls into that “Worthy/Pippen” class of essential 2nd fiddles.
@19
I agree with your assesment but I would definitely add Kevin Durant and Deron Williams to that list.
If Granger is your only “franchise player” then you can go ahead and plan a trip for the first of May end of April.
He’s good but he ain’t that good. Think of him like a Vin Baker. That guy was an All-Star type guy, but no way in hell are you making a lot noise with him as your “franchise player”.
I watched a lot of Danny Granger when he was playing for New Mexico. His ego thinks he is the top-dog, his skills are better being the 2nd dog. ‘Til you get him to realize that, Indiana fans can book trips the first of May without wondering about their Pacers.
COUGHhellno!!COUGH
Well, I don’t know how you define a franchise player, but Joe Johnson certainly has proved with the Hawks to be as much of one as Paul Pierce. (Pierce only finally won a title when his deck got stacked.)
@ 14 and 17: J.J. is the Hawks’ lead dog, and the Hawks have put together a pretty hell of a good team this year, albeit not a good bet for an NBA title contender (like LA, Orlando or Cleveland). But simply sub out a better big center for Zaza (think Bynum, Jason Thompson, Camby, one of the guys from the Wizards, the balding white guy for the Clippers, etc.) and give the Hawks a decent young, athletic 2nd string point (Teague just does not cut it offensively at all), and WHAM, the current team would be a true title contender.
JJ should not be in #17’s list, based on Hawks’ year.
Joe Johnson is MUCH better than Danny Granger. Granger gives buckets and not much else. Joe Johnson gives a little bit of everything
no way is granger a franchise player. He is very good but not great. I compare him, like others said, to a little better rudy gay. He can’t carry a team.
@19, cosign, and I definitely agree with 21, however with Yao’s foot injuries and not really being the guy that monsters up in the post season, I’d remove him and put him in the tier 2 of franchise guys.
LeBron, Kobe, CP, Wade, Melo, Durant, Nash, Dirk, Duncan, D-Will and maybe Dwight Howard are the only franchise guys in the league. Everyone else is not clutch/good enough to transform a team of losers into a playoff team by themself in my opinion. The ones that don’t make the list are GOOD #1s, and GREAT #2s, but they’re not ELITE #1s, and that’s the biggest difference between a “Franchise Player” and being just the “best guy that the franchise currently has”
He would be a great second option player like pipen was to jordan and i love his game. Hes in the catergory of a Rudy Gay, Joe Johnson, and Brandon Roy. Just below what #19 said but i would take out Yao Ming and and Durant and Williams. He needs to stay healthy though because he has a lot of potential like T-Mac and he has been hurt the past 2 years
He’s the Pacers franchise player. Thats the fact of the matter. They don’t have anyone else.
He’s a very good player and with the right supporting cast he can lead the pacers deep into the playoffs, but the pacers aren’t close to having the right supporting cast.