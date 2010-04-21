Is Danny Granger a Franchise Player?

Around this time last year, the Indiana Pacers were in pretty good shape. Despite missing the playoffs by a few games, things seemed to be looking up, with Troy Murphy coming off a career year, rookies Roy Hibbert and Brandon Rush showing promise, and some cap space to pick up a contributor or two in free agency.

And most importantly, the Pacers had its franchise player in place. Danny Granger, their (now) 27-year-old small forward, had been signed to a long-term extension just before he put together a season (25.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg) that earned him an All-Star nod and the NBA’s Most Improved Player trophy.

One year later, that progress in Indiana has stalled. The team won four fewer games in ’09-10 than in the previous season. Their much-maligned defense gave up over 103 points per game. And while Hibbert continued to improve, Rush didn’t, the point guard situation was shaky at best between T.J. Ford and Earl Watson, Lottery pick Tyler Hansbrough was mostly injured throughout his rookie season, and Murphy’s numbers were down.

And Granger took a step back. Despite averaging 24.1 points to finish 8th in the League in scoring, Granger missed 20 games with various injuries and was criticized for taking too many three-pointers and settling for jump shots. Plus, the defensive improvements Granger vowed to make in the summer of ’09 didn’t seem to come to fruition.

“He regressed a little bit,” Pacers president Larry Bird said in a Yahoo! Sports article earlier today.

“I thought his defense was great when he had a challenge, and I thought it was poor when he thought he could overmatch his guy,” Bird said. “A lot of nights, he was very good on the defensive end. I’d just like him to be a little more consistent.”

Bird also said he thinks Granger can be a better rebounder than his 5.5 rpg numbers suggest, but he did also maintain that Granger — who inked a five-year deal worth a reported $60 million last season — is Indiana’s top dog and that he never questions his work ethic to improve over the summer.

Do you think Granger is really a franchise player?

You could chalk this season’s setbacks up to simply health reasons, but at the same time, it seems health is constantly a problem. Granger only played 62 games this season, and in is breakout last year played just 67 games. Is he durable enough to be an elite player in the League?

Obviously the guy who earned the nickname “Senor Buckets” in the Dime office can score, and Granger has always said the bread-and-butter of his game is his jump shot. But as a Pacers fan I’ll admit I wanted to see him attack the basket more often and get to the free throw line more.

And I’m probably biased, but I’d still ride with him as the Pacers’ franchise guy. Is he Kobe or LeBron or D-Wade? No, but I think Indiana’s problems have a lot more to do with the players and decision-makers around Granger than DG himself.

“It was just the process of getting back from injury and concentrating on the small things,” Granger said in the Yahoo! article. “I wish I had played the whole season and have hit this stride at 60 games. Maybe we’d be in the playoffs. It’s a little too late, just save it for next year.”

