Joakim Noah Stuffs Tyler Hansbrough Dunk At The Rim

#Video #Chicago Bulls
12.21.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

With five points and eight rebounds, on paper, Joakim Noah didn’t have the greatest game against Indiana last night. But the overall way that the Bulls manhandled the Pacers (one of the most buzzed-about young teams in the League), he didn’t need to put up big numbers.

The following highlight sums up how the Bulls treated the Pacers last night in Chicago – Tyler Hansbrough thinks he has a clear path to a dunk, but even in preseason, there’s no way Noah is going to let Psycho T get his:

