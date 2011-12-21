Joakim Noah Stuffs Tyler Hansbrough Dunk At The Rim

With five points and eight rebounds, on paper, Joakim Noah didn’t have the greatest game against Indiana last night. But the overall way that the Bulls manhandled the Pacers (one of the most buzzed-about young teams in the League), he didn’t need to put up big numbers.
The following highlight sums up how the Bulls treated the Pacers last night in Chicago – Tyler Hansbrough thinks he has a clear path to a dunk, but even in preseason, there’s no way Noah is going to let Psycho T get his:
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Pretty sure he would have missed that dunk if Joakim wasn’t there. Glad Ugly J didn’t just try to take the charge though, good to see some big guys actually playing like men out there.
I’m calling foul. Anyone agree?
Pretty Sure the RIM block Psycho T not Noah! That was disappointing!
Really? I can’t believe…no wait yes i can. I actually expected this.
That clearly wasn’t a great block. Noah nudged the ball and Psycho T got stuck on the rim. At first glance it looks like a great play, but the replay clearly shows he got hung on the rim.
Noah pulls down Tyler’s off hand which is not a consistent NBA foul and why he didn’t get high enough to dunk.
Should’ve been a foul but no refs gonna call that.
he couldn’t get up more because noah pulled him down. that was foul
That was not no fucking foul. Just because Psycho T is white ya’ll giving him a pass. Imagine if that was Amare coming to the rim? Everybody would be saying he came to the basket to soft. Back in the day players got hit way harder than that trying to drive to the basket. If you tried to call that at the gym I play at everyone would be calling you soft.
@BigShotBob
Worst use of the race card. Ever. You’re embarrassing us.
@Say-it Who is “us” I’m not black…
Good blok good body