Steve Kerr Announced Kevin Durant May Return From Injury On Thursday Against Milwaukee

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
03.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for one of the Golden State Warriors‘ injured stars, and it could not come at a much better time. According to Golden State coach Steve Kerr, the team is expecting Kevin Durant to make his return later this week.

Durant has missed the Warriors’ last five games due to a rib cartilage fracture, and Kerr ruled him out for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The good news, though, is that he expects that this is the final game Durant will miss because of the injury, as Kerr announced that the former MVP should be back on Thursday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTMILWAUKEE BUCKSSTEVE KERR

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 7 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP