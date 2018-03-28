Getty Image

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for one of the Golden State Warriors‘ injured stars, and it could not come at a much better time. According to Golden State coach Steve Kerr, the team is expecting Kevin Durant to make his return later this week.

Durant has missed the Warriors’ last five games due to a rib cartilage fracture, and Kerr ruled him out for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The good news, though, is that he expects that this is the final game Durant will miss because of the injury, as Kerr announced that the former MVP should be back on Thursday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Steve Kerr said he’ll probably let Kevin Durant (ribs) play on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 28, 2018