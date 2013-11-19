Kevin Durant’s 10 Best Sneaker Posts On Instagram

If it weren’t forwould most likely be called the best player in the NBA right now by most fans. Durant has benefits from, being a signature athlete with his own line of sneakers and apparel.

Being with Nike also has its other perks, as Durant can get basically whatever Nike-affiliated sneaker that he wants, whether it’s exclusive retro shoes from the past to even Air Jordans. Durant can get it all, but even with that, he’s a true sneakerhead at heart.

Durant has put his sneaker game on notice a lot lately on Instagram, and we decided to showcase his best IG moments with what heat he’s been rocking on his feet.

So without a further ado, here are Kevin Durant’s top 10 Instagram sneaker moments!

*** *** ***

Honorable Mention: Air Jordan 9 “Johnny Kilroy”

KD rocks a nice pair of Js here. It’s a pretty old pic, and not exactly the best quality. Plus, the random cord in the middle of the pic kind of ruins it, which leads to this Instagram picture missing the cut. Nonetheless, a nice sneaker worn by KD as he rocks the Kilroy 9s.

10. Weatherman and Sport Royal Foams

The Weatherman and Sport Royal Foamposites have been one of the hottest sneakers to release in the past few months, and of course, KD decided to give us a look at his pairs early. This picture was posted well before the sneakers released, thanks to his amazing Nike connection. Durant comes with the straight hot fire in this one.